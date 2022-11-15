ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Snap Counts: Chris Rodriguez, JuTahn McClain only two RBs to see the field

The Kentucky football program dropped to 6-4 with a surprise loss to Vanderbilt. A potentially volatile off-season lies ahead as head coach Mark Stoops considers the coaches and personnel that will play roles in re-setting the course of the program. Context clues can be found within the coaching staff's weekly decisions as to who takes the field and who does not. Another week closer to the regular season finale, CatsPause.com examines the snap counts against the Commodores.
LEXINGTON, KY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2-sack game earns Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith AFC Defensive Player the Week

The return of the defensive player of the year resulted in a defensive player of the week. Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was honored by the NFL as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Wednesday, three days after Highsmith had a strip sack among two sacks during a 20-10 victory against the New Orleans Saints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft

Two former Bengals QBs got drafted to XFL teams as the league reboots for a second time since going under in the early-2000s. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades selected A.J. McCarron and Drew Plitt. McCarron had the most run in a Bengals uniform, playing for the franchise from...
CINCINNATI, OH

