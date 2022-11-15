Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase eyes return
Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase plans to test his hip in practice this week following Cincinnati’s Week 10 bye. The
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on the notion of becoming an offensive coordinator; Steelers looking at defensive backs
Ben Roetlisberger is talking about life after football. The Steelers are considering making another move to bolster their defensive backfield. The Prime Video ratings for “Thursday Night Football” are a struggle. And Duquesne’s next men’s basketball game looks like it could be a real test. All...
Steelers rookie WR Pickens does his part in offense, remains patient
Anyone who saw George Pickens shine during training camp expected Pickens would be scoring touchdowns during the season. But could anybody have predicted his second NFL touchdown would come not on a fly route, not a contested catch, not a particularly acrobatic play but on a run between the tackles?
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
NFL fans surprised by 1 move Arizona Cardinals made
The Arizona Cardinals leaned heavily Eno Benjamin when James Conner missed several games due to a rib injury earlier this season, but the team made a surprising decision on Monday to part ways with the third-year running back. Many fans were shocked when the Cardinals announced on Monday that they...
Minkah Fitzpatrick could return from appendectomy when Steelers face Bengals
Minkah Fitzpatrick apparently isn’t going to let a little bout with appendicitis keep him from missing more than one game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, three days after the two-time All-Pro free safety had an appendectomy, coach Mike Tomlin said Fitzpatrick could return Sunday when the Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
247Sports
Snap Counts: Chris Rodriguez, JuTahn McClain only two RBs to see the field
The Kentucky football program dropped to 6-4 with a surprise loss to Vanderbilt. A potentially volatile off-season lies ahead as head coach Mark Stoops considers the coaches and personnel that will play roles in re-setting the course of the program. Context clues can be found within the coaching staff's weekly decisions as to who takes the field and who does not. Another week closer to the regular season finale, CatsPause.com examines the snap counts against the Commodores.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2-sack game earns Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith AFC Defensive Player the Week
The return of the defensive player of the year resulted in a defensive player of the week. Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was honored by the NFL as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Wednesday, three days after Highsmith had a strip sack among two sacks during a 20-10 victory against the New Orleans Saints.
Yardbarker
Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft
Two former Bengals QBs got drafted to XFL teams as the league reboots for a second time since going under in the early-2000s. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades selected A.J. McCarron and Drew Plitt. McCarron had the most run in a Bengals uniform, playing for the franchise from...
Former Alabama QB A.J. McCarron drafted to the XFL
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron is a legend in Tuscaloosa. The Alabama native won three national championships with the Crimson Tide in his tenure with the program from 2010 through 2013. McCarron was drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and has been...
Cleveland Browns sign Ben Stille off Miami Dolphins practice squad
The Browns looked to the team they just played to try to provide some help for their defensive line, signing Ben Stille off the Miami Dolphins practice squad, the team officially announced Wednesday. Stille, 25, is a 6-foot-4, 296-pound rookie out of the University of Nebraska. His lone regular-season action came in a...
Detroit Lions receiver DJ Chark practices for first time since September
DJ Chark practiced Wednesday with the Detroit Lions for the first time since injuring his ankle Sept. 25. Chark, 26,
Comments / 0