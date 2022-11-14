Read full article on original website
Arkansas sacking opposing quarterbacks again
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been dialing up a lot of pressure in recent games including seven sacks against LSU this past Saturday. The Razorbacks have 35 sacks through 10 games this season which is tops in the SEC and third in the nation. Bowling Green and Pittsburgh each have 37. The Hogs and Louisville are tied with 35 while Liberty rounds out the top five with 34. Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders is tied with two other players for eighth in the nation with 8.5 sacks which is tops in the SEC.
Arkansas’ defense trending upward, but faces big test
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been improving in recent games and that’s a good sign, but No. 14 Ole Miss’ high-powered offense will prove to be a big test. Sam Pittman was pleased with how Barry Odom’s defense played its best game of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. Pittman knows Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will present a new challenge.
WATCH: Arkansas players preview matchup with Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks take on Ole Miss this weekend in Razorback Stadium. It’s a big game for the Hogs as it’s a chance to get bowl eligible and senior night. Hear from Luke Jones, Dalton Wagner, Zach Williams and Bumper Pool in the...
KJ Jefferson seemingly on target to play Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson missed his second game of the season on Saturday, but on Monday Sam Pittman addressed the expectations for Saturday against Ole Miss. Arkansas struggled at quarterback on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. Getting Jefferson back against No. 14...
Arkansas women sign 5-star hoops prospect Scott
Arkansas women’s basketball program landed the signature of Winter Park (Fla.) St, John’s County Day 5-star point guard prospect Taliah Scott (5-9) on Tuesday. Scott is one of the nation’s top 10 players per ESPN and averaged 31.4 points and 6.9 rebounds a game last season. She...
Warren Thompson leaves Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior wide receiver Warren Thompson has left the University of Arkansas team with two games remaining in the regular season. Thompson, a transfer from Florida State, came to Arkansas as a walk-on recruit, but was awarded a scholarship by Sam Pittman before he ever played a game. In 2021, Thompson played 13 games and started three games. He caught 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
WATCH: Mike Neighbors, players recap 79-70 win over Tulsa
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team took down Tulsa 79-70 on Monday night. With the win, the Razorbacks are now 3-0 on the year. Senior Erynn Barnum led the team with a career-high 27 points and 8 rebounds. Hear from Barnum, Rylee Langerman and head...
