WMDT.com
Delaware Housing Alliance Report: 1/3rd of homeless in Delaware are children under 18
DELAWARE- A new report from the Delaware Housing Alliance finds that homelessness and eviction have risen in the first state between 2019 and 2022. In Sussex County, the report found that one-third of the population has faced homelessness, with one-third being children under 18-years-old. “That’s not always what people picture...
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks in Delaware 15 days away
Delaware residents only have until the end of this month to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300.
$300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)
WBOC
Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware
DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
WBOC
Maryland Ranked 48th Least Charitable State; Virginia and Delaware Not Far Behind
BALTIMORE (CBS/WBOC) - With the holidays approaching, there will be calls for donations. Maryland was ranked 48th in the United States in generosity, according to a study performed by BetMaryland.com. Virginia came in 45th place for least charitable state, while Delaware ranked 42nd least charitable, according to the study. Using...
Rebate checks 2022: Delaware residents can claim $300 relief checks until the end of November
Residents of Delaware have until the month's end to tender their applications for the latest round of relief checks.
wilmtoday.com
Delaware Chosen for $40 Million Expansion from Global Water Technologies Leader Solenis
Increased demand for Solenis’ sustainability-focused products and services is driving growth in Wilmington. Wilmington is the hometown of Solenis and will now serve as the location of a massive $40 million research and development expansion. Solenis is planning to build a 100,000 square-foot building for research and development operations...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware slated to get $11.8 million from proposed Walmart opioid settlement
Delaware has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will require improvements in how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids, according to a...
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
State holds meeting on zero-emission vehicle mandate
Under a proposed regulation being considered by Delaware’s environmental control agency, all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Delaware would be zero-emissions by 2035. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held a virtual workshop on the matter Tuesday, yielding varied opinions. Gov. John Carney in March announced that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which ... Read More
$850 payment coming to many residents
photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The state government knows how hard inflation is hitting the state of Maine right now. Because of this challenge, Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware part of nationwide settlement with Walmart
Attorney General Kathy Jenning's office has announced Delaware's participation in a nationwide settlement with Walmart over the company's oversight of the distribution of opioids through the store's pharmacies. According to an announcement from the AG's office on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
delawarebusinessnow.com
Health Info Network honored for nursing home work
Delaware Heath Information Network (DHIN) announced its recognition as a DirectTrust Interoperability Hero. The nation’s first operational statewide health information exchange, DHIN shares clinical information. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information. In the category of “Broadening Interoperability...
Cape Gazette
ACME, Safeway parent company to merge with Kroger
Supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons Companies have announced plans for a $24.6 billion merger. According to an Oct. 14 press release issued by Kroger, the merger is expected to be finalized in early 2024. Albertsons Companies, based in Idaho, is the parent company for Safeway and ACME Markets. In Delaware,...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware gets grant to remove barriers for access to unemployment insurance benefits
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced it's awarding Delaware nearly $2.3 million in funding for the state's unemployment insurance benefits program. In a release, officials said the money will help improve benefits for those facing obstacles to access. The goal is to chip away at systemic barriers like age,...
delawarepublic.org
Disability rights group asks state to pay more for janitorial contract
A Delaware disability rights group is asking lawmakers to increase the budget for janitorial staff at state buildings to avoid eliminating jobs reserved for people with disabilities. The state contracts with Ability Network Delaware — the state's umbrella disability rights organization — to provide janitorial service for state buildings; the...
WMDT.com
Gov. John Carney warns of potential health triple whammy in fall, winter months
DELAWARE – Delaware Governor John Carney warning about a potential health triple whammy. This comes as the First State is expected to see a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID-19 cases. “With the last two years, we’ve seen COVID-19 and a surge in COVID-19 cases both...
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
WBOC
Delaware Holds Gun Buyback Events, As Second Amendment Group Sues State Seeking a Stop
GEORGETOWN, De. - In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines. Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown. Jeff Hague with the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has been opposed to...
