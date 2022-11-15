ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WBOC

Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware

DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware slated to get $11.8 million from proposed Walmart opioid settlement

Delaware has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will require improvements in how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids, according to a...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

State holds meeting on zero-emission vehicle mandate

Under a proposed regulation being considered by Delaware’s environmental control agency, all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Delaware would be zero-emissions by 2035. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held a virtual workshop on the matter Tuesday, yielding varied opinions. Gov. John Carney in March announced that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
R.A. Heim

$850 payment coming to many residents

photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The state government knows how hard inflation is hitting the state of Maine right now. Because of this challenge, Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850.
MAINE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware part of nationwide settlement with Walmart

Attorney General Kathy Jenning's office has announced Delaware's participation in a nationwide settlement with Walmart over the company's oversight of the distribution of opioids through the store's pharmacies. According to an announcement from the AG's office on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Health Info Network honored for nursing home work

Delaware Heath Information Network (DHIN) announced its recognition as a DirectTrust Interoperability Hero. The nation’s first operational statewide health information exchange, DHIN shares clinical information. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information. In the category of “Broadening Interoperability...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

ACME, Safeway parent company to merge with Kroger

Supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons Companies have announced plans for a $24.6 billion merger. According to an Oct. 14 press release issued by Kroger, the merger is expected to be finalized in early 2024. Albertsons Companies, based in Idaho, is the parent company for Safeway and ACME Markets. In Delaware,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

Disability rights group asks state to pay more for janitorial contract

A Delaware disability rights group is asking lawmakers to increase the budget for janitorial staff at state buildings to avoid eliminating jobs reserved for people with disabilities. The state contracts with Ability Network Delaware — the state's umbrella disability rights organization — to provide janitorial service for state buildings; the...
DELAWARE STATE

