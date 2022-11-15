Read full article on original website
Mary Frederickson
2d ago
OLDER people can get RSV, too. I know because I was diagnosed with it in the ER last spring. I was in the GSH FOR TWO DAYS . Im 86.
KTVZ
Oregon doctors, nurses urge Oregonians to be vigilant against RSV, other illnesses
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the state, hospitals are seeing a serious surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is a common airborne respiratory virus. Young children are especially vulnerable to RSV, with children under the age of 2 at increased risk for severe symptoms. Combined with increased risk for cases of influenza and COVID-19, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, if they aren’t already.
ijpr.org
Oregon governor issues order to help hospitals address rising pediatric cases of RSV
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals the flexibility to staff beds for children, and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, among other steps.
philomathnews.com
Free program allows Oregonians to obtain COVID medication at home
Oregonians at risk for a severe COVID infection now have access to free online health care visits thanks to a new state program. The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday that a California-based health care company, Color Health, will offer telehealth sessions online or on the phone to Oregonians who at risk of developing a severe COVID infection. They include people aged 65 and over and those with compromised immune systems.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon RSV cases put hospital pediatric rooms at capacity
State and local health care officials are warning parents of the rapid spread of a respiratory virus known as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The rate of infection has tripled the past three weeks, filling hospital pediatric units to capacity. St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, eight pediatric rooms are full...
RSV hospitalizations triple in recent weeks in Oregon
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday in response to the surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory viruses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
Homelessness: Oregon's next governor focuses on vexing issue
SALEM, Ore. — Signs of the housing crisis in Oregon are widespread: cluttered tent encampments in city parks, and along bike trails and sidewalks, as well as people living in parked recreational vehicles. Sky-high property prices and a shortage of 111,000 housing units in Oregon have exacerbated the situation....
ijpr.org
Oregonians are in for a possible "respiratory trifecta" this season
Dr. Tom Jeanne is Deputy State Health Officer with the Oregon Health Authority. “Some have been talking about a respiratory’ trifecta’ this season or a ‘triple-demic,’ but as we like to say in public health, every respiratory season is a bad respiratory season.”. Jeanne said...
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
KGW
Help KGW report on climate change and mental health in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Climate change can be a big and scary concept. Most of the news isn’t good. The potential for worsening wildfires, droughts and heatwaves is high. Often, it seems like real solutions are few and far between, and those that do exist are often turned into political talking points. It can sometimes feel like the average person has little agency to make a difference with such a complex and multi-faceted problem.
KXL
Oregon Voters Pass Measure 111, Making Healthcare A Right
(Portland, OR) — Oregon is now the first state in the nation to make affordable healthcare a fundamental right. Measure 111 was passed by voters and Oregon will change its constitution to explicitly say healthcare is a right. The amendment says “It is the obligation of the state to...
See what’s allowed and what’s not in Oregon’s psilocybin draft rules
The Oregon Health Authority is asking for the public’s input on its latest draft of rules related to psilocybin services in the state.
kptv.com
These are the states where Oregonians want to move to, according to Google searches
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A recent study examined which US states Oregonians want to relocate to, by analyzing Google search data. They considered search terms like “houses in”, “Zillow”, “Apartments in”, “Living in”, “Move to”, “Live in” and “Relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for each state to find the most in-demand relocation area for each state.
Oregon voters mixed on guns, health care measures
While most eyes are on candidate races, two of the statewide measures on Oregon's ballot got mixed results from voters.
KATU.com
Magic mushrooms banned in 25 Oregon counties, over 100 cities
With election results called for most of Oregon's races, it's become clear where the therapeutic use of psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, will be available. Measure 109, legalizing the use of psilocybin in controlled and therapeutic settings, was passed by Oregon voters in 2020. The measure allowed municipalities to opt out of legalizing by sending it to their voters again.
opb.org
Eastern Oregon gold mine proposal inches forward
A Nevada company has reached another permitting milestone and is moving forward with plans to build a large gold mine in Eastern Oregon, south of Vale near Lake Owyhee. Paramount Gold has submitted its operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. By the end of November, the agency will tell the company whether it can start preparing an environmental impact statement — a document that kicks off a review process where the mining proposal will face regulatory and public scrutiny.
KGW
Oregon, other states reach $3 billion settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
SALEM, Ore. — A group of Attorneys General from multiple states, including Oregon, have reached at $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart over allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced the settlement in a news release Tuesday. The deal includes $3.1...
The Best Free Camping in Oregon
We are always on the search for new and fun free camping spots in Oregon. All of these spots are on public land that is free to anyone to use for a specific amount of time. Usually these places have a max stay of 14 days. Remember that these spots stay open to the public as long as we respect them. We have cleaned up locals and tourists trash.
kptv.com
Washington couple hoping for improvement in 3-month-old twins hospitalized with RSV
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington State Health Officials say they are overwhelmed by pediatric patients who are getting sick with RSV. Cases of the respiratory illness have been on the rise in Oregon and Washington. It’s also being compounded by an increasing number of people getting sick with the flu and COVID-19 as more people spend time indoors and near others.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
KXL
Attorney Breaks Down Issues With Oregon’s Measure 114
Attorney, and friend of the show Ryan Crandall, the co-founder of estate planning service, ELegacy Law joined Lars to breakdown some of the nuts and bolts of the newly passed Measure 114 in Oregon. You can read the details they covered below:. Highlights. The new law will go into effect...
