Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man injured in ‘airborne’ truck crash in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Madisonville Police say a man was flown to the hospital after a crash sent his truck airborne into a tree Wednesday afternoon. First-responders say they were called out to the crash at 3:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Country Club Lane. Investigators believe the driver of a newer GMC pickup […]
whvoradio.com
Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery
An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
whopam.com
Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody
The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
whopam.com
Woman injured in rear end collision
A local woman was injured in a rear-end collision Monday afternoon on South Virginia Street. It happened about 3 p.m., with a report from Hopkinsville police saying 18-year old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound near the 1900 block of South Virginia. He said he attempted to stop with traffic, but his vehicle still rear-ended a car driven by 40-year old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville.
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge
A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
whopam.com
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A Crofton man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Randolph Scott Jr. was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt and told law enforcement he had a gun in the vehicle he had inherited from a deceased uncle.
clarksvillenow.com
15-year-old charged in shooting taken to Murfreesboro, Chief says need for juvenile center is overdue
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 15-year-old juvenile that was detained after the shooting on Pine Mountain Road has now been charged. According to CPD Spokesperson Scott Beaubien, a juvenile petition for homicide was taken out and a transport order was signed this morning by the juvenile courts. Due...
Contractor to begin milling, paving on several Hopkinsville streets Monday
Milling and paving of several streets will begin Monday, according to a press release from Dave Herndon, street superintendent for Hopkinsville Public Works. Seventh Street (portions maintained by the city) Carla Drive. Radford Street. “Operations will run weather permitting and until complete,” Herndon said in the release. “Motorists are encouraged...
wkdzradio.com
Sharon Wood, 74, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 74-year old Sharon Oldenburg Wood, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10:00 Friday morning, November 18, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton. Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a host of cousins, Jerry Perlin, Jeanette Perlin Jolly, Carol...
clarksvillenow.com
Victim paralyzed in road rage shooting near Tobacco Road, police search for tan Taurus
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man who was shot inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee last week is paralyzed, and police are looking for information on the shooter. A about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on Fort Campbell Boulevard, the driver of the Jeep got involved in a road rage dispute with the occupants of a Ford Taurus, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
WKRN
Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville
Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray woman arrested, accused of stealing $22,000 from senior
MURRAY, KY — A Murray woman has been arrested following accusations that she stole $22,000 from a senior Murray resident, the Murray Police Department says. According to a Wednesday release, 35-year-old Dawn Metcalf is charged with two counts of theft by deception over $10,000, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree, and one count of knowing abuse or neglect of an adult.
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
wevv.com
Man wanted in fatal Hopkins County hit-and-run arrested, sheriff says
A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Hopkins County, Kentucky, has been arrested, according to authorities. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 34-year-old Douglas "Nathan" Phelps had been arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving on a DUI suspended license.
wkdzradio.com
Joyce Bradford, 72 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 72-year-old Joyce Ann Miles Bradford, of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, November 17 at 11 am at the Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 at Gamble Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
Arvil Roberts, 82 of Sharon Grove
Funeral services for 82-year-old of Arvil Lee Roberts of Sharon Grove will be Thursday at 1 pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Gant Cemetery in Oak Grove. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
whvoradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
Comments / 0