Jini Thornton Explains Everything You Need To Have In Your Will [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
 3 days ago
Speaking about deaths and wills is always difficult but it’s needed! If you have a blended family, you know you want your kids to be set, and you value generational worth then you should have a will. 70% of Black people pass away without a will which causes a lot of issues.

Jini Thornton explains terms, how to get your will, and everything you’ll need to get in order in case of your passing.

