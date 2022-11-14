Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Ardmore attorney having fun as pizzeria owner
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Jenni Moen felt a calling after visiting Ten-Star Pizza Kitchen with her son. She soon learned that the original owners were looking to sell. So she bought it and began running the Main Street restaurant. "I did not have a background in the food service,...
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
kgou.org
‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome
Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
KXII.com
Don’t let scammers ruin your holiday: tips from Ardmore police
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Several scams are making the rounds in the Texoma community Facebook pages-the swindlers using every trick in the book trying to coax people into giving them money. Detective Landon Gary with the Ardmore Police Department said they see scams year-round, but something about Christmastime and holiday...
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
madillrecord.net
Trespassing hunter calls 911 on self after shooting
A hunter is facing charges after calling 911 regarding a shooting. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a “frantic hunter” on November 16. He was requesting assistance because he shot himself in the foot with a crossbow. The subject was unable to give officers his exact location, so first responders initiated a small search maneuver. Luckily, they were able to locate the hunter quickly.
KTEN.com
Kahlil Square sentenced in Ada pastor murder case
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Kahlil Square, the convicted gunman in the 2021 shooting that killed Ada pastor David Evans, was sentenced on Tuesday. Judge Steven Kessinger sentenced Square to life in prison with the possibility of parole once he is eligible. "No one is ever happy in this situation....
KXII.com
Ardmore couple charged for animal cruelty
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore couple has been charged with felony cruelty to animals. According to police, 9 dogs were found in Gary Riddle and Sandra Brainard’s home. Court documents stated the home was unsanitary, and the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care. Brainard and Riddle face...
OHP: 17-year-old in critical condition after crash
A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a crash in Cleveland County.
okcfox.com
Elmore City woman killed in crash in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left a woman dead near Elmore City. Officials say 77-year-old Jessie Taylor of Elmore City was driving southbound on Highway-74 when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit a fence. Taylor was pronounced dead at...
“I can smell it right now! That’s a lot of pot!” Traffic stop leads to huge pot bust for Seminole Police Dept.
Two men have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the biggest marijuana bust in Seminole Police Department’s history.
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
Norman Police: 1 Found Dead In Ditch
Norman police said it is investigating what led to their discovery of a body in a ditch Wednesday morning. The person was found by police just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Classen Boulevard and Boyd Street. Detectives were contacted and later responded to the scene. The identity of...
Deputies: Woman injured in road rage shooting along I-35
Investigators in McClain County are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect in a road rage incident.
