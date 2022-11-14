A hunter is facing charges after calling 911 regarding a shooting. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a “frantic hunter” on November 16. He was requesting assistance because he shot himself in the foot with a crossbow. The subject was unable to give officers his exact location, so first responders initiated a small search maneuver. Luckily, they were able to locate the hunter quickly.

MARSHALL COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO