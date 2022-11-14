ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, OK

Related
KTEN.com

Ardmore attorney having fun as pizzeria owner

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Jenni Moen felt a calling after visiting Ten-Star Pizza Kitchen with her son. She soon learned that the original owners were looking to sell. So she bought it and began running the Main Street restaurant. "I did not have a background in the food service,...
ARDMORE, OK
kgou.org

‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome

Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Don’t let scammers ruin your holiday: tips from Ardmore police

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Several scams are making the rounds in the Texoma community Facebook pages-the swindlers using every trick in the book trying to coax people into giving them money. Detective Landon Gary with the Ardmore Police Department said they see scams year-round, but something about Christmastime and holiday...
ARDMORE, OK
madillrecord.net

Trespassing hunter calls 911 on self after shooting

A hunter is facing charges after calling 911 regarding a shooting. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a “frantic hunter” on November 16. He was requesting assistance because he shot himself in the foot with a crossbow. The subject was unable to give officers his exact location, so first responders initiated a small search maneuver. Luckily, they were able to locate the hunter quickly.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Kahlil Square sentenced in Ada pastor murder case

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Kahlil Square, the convicted gunman in the 2021 shooting that killed Ada pastor David Evans, was sentenced on Tuesday. Judge Steven Kessinger sentenced Square to life in prison with the possibility of parole once he is eligible. "No one is ever happy in this situation....
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore couple charged for animal cruelty

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore couple has been charged with felony cruelty to animals. According to police, 9 dogs were found in Gary Riddle and Sandra Brainard’s home. Court documents stated the home was unsanitary, and the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care. Brainard and Riddle face...
ARDMORE, OK
okcfox.com

Elmore City woman killed in crash in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left a woman dead near Elmore City. Officials say 77-year-old Jessie Taylor of Elmore City was driving southbound on Highway-74 when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit a fence. Taylor was pronounced dead at...
ELMORE CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Norman Police: 1 Found Dead In Ditch

Norman police said it is investigating what led to their discovery of a body in a ditch Wednesday morning. The person was found by police just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Classen Boulevard and Boyd Street. Detectives were contacted and later responded to the scene. The identity of...
NORMAN, OK

