NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He Was Screaming At Matt LaFleur During Cowboys Game
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset on the sidelines Sunday. In a story that seems to reemerge every couple of weeks, Rodgers again is facing criticism after cameras caught the quarterback screaming at head coach Matt LaFleur in the ...
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Gisele Is Reportedly Sending Tom Brady A Message
Gisele Bundchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend and those close to the supermodel believes she's sending her ex-husband a message. The legendary supermodel was spotted in Costa Rica with a well-known jiu-jitsu instructor. The man, who reportedly lives in Miami, has known Gisele for more than a year.
Breaking: Rams Announce Decision On Cooper Kupp
The Rams will be without Cooper Kupp for at least the next four weeks. After suffering a severe high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, last year's triple crown receiver will require surgery and is headed to the IR. The news come via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. Kupp's...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
Paul Finebaum Hints At Tumultuous Offseason For Major Program
After a fifth-straight loss vs. Auburn on Saturday, ESPN's Paul Finebaum wondered aloud what the future might hold for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Hopping on his weekly college football recap show with Matt Barrie, Finebaum forecasted some of the issues for the Aggies:. Texas A&M can’t afford to fire...
Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Josh Allen Has Gone From Being a Problem to The Problem
Nick Wright thinks the Bills have a Josh Allen problem.
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Massive Snowstorm Is Projected For NFL Game Sunday
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. It could be a snowy, snowy game. Current weather projections are calling for more than a couple of feet of snow. Of course, we're days out from the game, so things can change, but right now, it's looking like serious weather is being projected.
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Date Photos
Gisele Bundchen has a new man in her life. According to reports from Page Six and TMZ Sports, the supermodel was spotted on an apparent date with an MMA instructor over the weekend. Bundchen, who divorced legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, was spotted with her kids, as well. "Gisele Bündchen...
Troy Aikman Shared Heartbreaking Family News Monday Night
On Monday night, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman called an NFC East battle between the Commanders and Eagles for ESPN. He did this despite dealing with the loss of his mother. Last week, Aikman announced that his mother, Charlyn Aikman, passed away. "I’ve always believed there are angels among us....
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
49ers Cut Former Packers Quarterback On Tuesday
Kurt Benkert, the journeyman NFL quarterback who has gained a following as an e-sports player, will be looking for a new team. Benkert tweeted Tuesday that he's been released by the San Francisco 49ers. Benkert had been a member of the 49ers' practice squad this season. He previously spent ...
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, you’re going to have to look to streaming platforms instead of your local broadcast channels to do so. Formerly owned by NFL Network, this year marks the first season...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
