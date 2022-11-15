ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Gisele Is Reportedly Sending Tom Brady A Message

Gisele Bundchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend and those close to the supermodel believes she's sending her ex-husband a message. The legendary supermodel was spotted in Costa Rica with a well-known jiu-jitsu instructor. The man, who reportedly lives in Miami, has known Gisele for more than a year.
The Spun

Breaking: Rams Announce Decision On Cooper Kupp

The Rams will be without Cooper Kupp for at least the next four weeks. After suffering a severe high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, last year's triple crown receiver will require surgery and is headed to the IR. The news come via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. Kupp's...
The Spun

Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Massive Snowstorm Is Projected For NFL Game Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. It could be a snowy, snowy game. Current weather projections are calling for more than a couple of feet of snow. Of course, we're days out from the game, so things can change, but right now, it's looking like serious weather is being projected.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Date Photos

Gisele Bundchen has a new man in her life. According to reports from Page Six and TMZ Sports, the supermodel was spotted on an apparent date with an MMA instructor over the weekend. Bundchen, who divorced legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, was spotted with her kids, as well. "Gisele Bündchen...
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shared Heartbreaking Family News Monday Night

On Monday night, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman called an NFC East battle between the Commanders and Eagles for ESPN. He did this despite dealing with the loss of his mother. Last week, Aikman announced that his mother, Charlyn Aikman, passed away. "I’ve always believed there are angels among us....
Athlon Sports

49ers Cut Former Packers Quarterback On Tuesday

Kurt Benkert, the journeyman NFL quarterback who has gained a following as an e-sports player, will be looking for a new team. Benkert tweeted Tuesday that he's been released by the San Francisco 49ers.  Benkert had been a member of the 49ers' practice squad this season. He previously spent ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
652K+
Followers
83K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy