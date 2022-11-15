ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISN

Packers release WR Amari Rodgers after fumble problems

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Amari Rodgers just days after his fourth fumble of the season. On Monday, coach Matt LaFleur said that Rodgers would no longer be fielding punts after his fumbling problem. Rodgers had seven fumbles since the beginning of last year. That was the second most in the NFL.
Yardbarker

Wisconsin faces Green Bay with focus on offense

Wisconsin will look for offensive consistency when the Badgers host in-state rival Green Bay in a nonconference game on Tuesday night in Madison. Wisconsin (2-0) is coming off a 60-50 victory over Stanford on Friday in a game played at American Family Field in Milwaukee, the baseball home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Green Bay (0-2) has lost two road games by an average of 30.5 points.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction

When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Packers.com

Running backs take center stage in Packers-Titans clash

GREEN BAY – The Packers have rushed for more than 200 yards in two of their last three games. The Titans' Derrick Henry just had his streak of 100-yard rushing games snapped at five. Under the Lambeau Field lights on a mid-November Thursday night with temperatures in the 20s,...
