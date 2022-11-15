Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISN
Packers release WR Amari Rodgers after fumble problems
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Amari Rodgers just days after his fourth fumble of the season. On Monday, coach Matt LaFleur said that Rodgers would no longer be fielding punts after his fumbling problem. Rodgers had seven fumbles since the beginning of last year. That was the second most in the NFL.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin football issue statements on tragic passing of former Badger WR Devin Chandler
Jim Leonhard and the entire Wisconsin football program weighed in on the recent tragedy out of Virginia. A former University of Wisconsin wide receiver, Devin Chandler was among the fatalities in a shooting Sunday night at the University of Virginia. All three fatalities from that shooting were members of the Virginia football program.
Yardbarker
Wisconsin faces Green Bay with focus on offense
Wisconsin will look for offensive consistency when the Badgers host in-state rival Green Bay in a nonconference game on Tuesday night in Madison. Wisconsin (2-0) is coming off a 60-50 victory over Stanford on Friday in a game played at American Family Field in Milwaukee, the baseball home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Green Bay (0-2) has lost two road games by an average of 30.5 points.
Centre Daily
‘Lotta Red-Ass!’ Cowboys Coach McCarthy on Losing Locker Room & Gambling at Green Bay
FRISCO - A 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field wasn't enough as the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in overtime on Sunday. And yes, here at The Star in Frisco on Monday, the frustration is still palpable. ... some of it based on some "gambling'' that did not pay off.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Packers.com
Running backs take center stage in Packers-Titans clash
GREEN BAY – The Packers have rushed for more than 200 yards in two of their last three games. The Titans' Derrick Henry just had his streak of 100-yard rushing games snapped at five. Under the Lambeau Field lights on a mid-November Thursday night with temperatures in the 20s,...
Comments / 0