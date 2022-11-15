Texas lawmakers target property taxes, election fraud in new legislation ahead of 2023 session

Read full article on original website
Related
After midterm losses, Texas Democrats admit to faltering on messaging and voter turnout
The odds were more stacked than usual against Texas Democrats this election cycle, with an unpopular president from their party going against them. Yet there was still hope and cautious optimism within the party that if anyone could pull off the upset, it would be Beto O’Rourke. At a...
Post-election Texas takeaway: singing the red state blues
Republicans will keep their one-party grip on Texas for at least a third decade after a clean sweep Tuesday for Gov. Greg Abbott and other statewide incumbents. Red voters are celebrating, and with good reason: To the victors go the spoils. My view is that gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke and...
Congress: Cuellar dispatches Garcia as Casar wins open seat
This article has been updated. What was viewed as a bellwether race between U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and Republican Cassy Garcia for Texas’ 28th Congressional District stayed safely in Democratic hands Tuesday night. In the end, Cuellar won comfortably with 56.42% of the vote. Other members of Bexar County’s...
Texas votes: Abortion, border security and marijuana energize voters on Election Day
This story has been updated. There is no shortage of issues inspiring Texas voters Tuesday, the last day to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. The state’s marquee race is between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke. The two candidates have spent millions of dollars to define the race on their terms.
Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke
MCALLEN — Greg Abbott decisively won a third term as governor of Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after a tumultuous few years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, a deadly power grid failure, new restrictions on voting rights and abortion and the Uvalde school shooting. Decision...
Rep. John Lujan pulls off a win in nail-biter for Texas House District 118
This story has been updated. Republican Rep. John Lujan defeated Democrat Frank Ramirez by a slim margin in one of the area’s most closely watched Texas House races Tuesday night. Lujan pulled in 51.9% of the vote to 48.1% for Ramirez with all vote centers reporting, according to Bexar...
As abortion access evaporates, many Texans aren’t able to find care, studies show
The number of abortions performed monthly in Texas declined from a few thousand to less than 10 after the state implemented a near-total ban on the procedure this summer, new data shows. Texas, already operating under significant abortion restrictions, accounted for more than half of the national decline in abortions...
Rep. John Lujan’s state House race rakes in almost $1M from GOP groups
Republicans spent almost $1 million last month to boost state Rep. John Lujan in a San Antonio district the GOP has never won in a general election. Lujan has twice represented Texas’ House District 118 after winning special elections in 2015 and 2021, but his party has yet to carry the seat in a higher-turnout election year.
Voter turnout key to making Texas a two-party state again
Texas is in for a big surprise come Election Day. Or so I hope, as early voting continues here and across the state through Nov. 4, with Election Day set for Tuesday, Nov. 8. The big surprise I hope for is higher-than-predicted turnout that upends the pollsters and conventional wisdom about the outcome at the polls.
Bernie Sanders tours Texas hoping to amp up progressive turnout, including in key South Texas race
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., toured Texas this weekend looking to energize progressive voters with days to go until the midterm election, including in a key congressional race in South Texas. The two-time Democratic presidential candidate visited Central Texas on Saturday and then headed south Sunday to the Rio Grande...
Child care centers must soon meet higher standards to receive state subsidies
Child care providers in San Antonio have been through a turbulent past few years, and more changes are on the horizon. The clock this month began ticking on a two-year deadline for child care centers to become compliant with state quality guidelines, or else lose access to subsidies that allow working parents to send their children to daycare at no cost.
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0