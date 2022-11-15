Read full article on original website
Weekend Community Calendar
Sixty decorated and themed trees with gifts up for raffle. Admission for adults is $2, kids are free. Tickets are 50 cents each. Annual ski sale. Friday is the day to register and bring items to be tagged. Saturday and Sunday are sales days. 5 pm. Bangor Region Chamber of...
‘Free the Z’ turkey drive returns
BREWER — Grocery shoppers in Brewer can donate a turkey to families in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The ‘Free the Z’ turkey drive returned to the Brewer Hannaford on Tuesday. Z107 teamed up with Penquis to host the annual drive, encouraging those who can to...
Sweet treat for Christmas
WINSLOW– Michelle Emery of Fairfield has a gift for turning one of Maine’s favorite desserts into memorable Christmas ornaments. Emery makes small and large whoopie pie ornaments out of light weight clay and paint. She also makes whoopie pie earrings. “Everyone thinks they are adorable. They have to...
Operation Christmas Child packs Christmas spirit
PLYMOUTH– Members of the Emmanuel Bible Baptist Church in Plymouth packed shoe boxes Saturday filled with the Christmas spirit ahead of the holidays. Emmanuel Bible Baptist Church partnered with Samaritan’s Purse for a global project called “Operation Christmas Child.”. The church has participated in sending around 200...
Avian Haven expands its own wings
FREEDOM– A non-profit in Freedom dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating injured birds is spreading its own wings. Avian Haven is expanding. “We still have birds that come in every single day from all over the state,” said Avian Haven Executive Director Leigh Hallett. “We’ve received birds from Greenville, Millinocket. We’ve received birds from Presque Isle and Machias all in the last week.”
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday
How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
Yellow Beetle Crashes Into Sassy Nails in Ellsworth
This happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Ellsworth. The driver of this yellow VW Beetle crashed into the side of the Sassy Nails building in the Ellsworth Shopping Center, striking three propane tanks, according to the Ellsworth American. This resulted in the road being closed but subsequently...
1 killed in Corinth crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Corinth, Maine
A 31-year-old man has died following a rollover crash in Corinth Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single- vehicle crash on the Hudson Road around 7:20 p.m. First responders discovered that a 2005 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling...
Wolfden's Pickett Mt Strategic Metal Project in Maine Gains Local Support
Two Proximal Towns Vote in Favor of the Project and Hosting the Potential Infrastructure. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (WLF.V) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on local support for its wholly-owned high-grade polymetallic (Cu-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag) Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine in advance of Wolfden filing a rezoning application with the State to allow for the development of a state-of-the-art modern underground mining operation.
Holden police department shares tips for driving safe in snowy conditions
BANGOR — There’s no question snow is beautiful, but it can also be dangerous for motorists. As Mainers experienced the first snowfall of the season, Holden police chief Chris Greeley says drivers were affected by the harsh weather conditions. “There have been cars off the road. There have...
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
Ballot error delays outcome for CD-2 race
MAINE, USA — A last-minute glitch resulted in a delay in ballot tabulations for the second congressional district race between U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and challenger, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine. The Nov. 8 election moved into a round of ranked-choice tabulations after neither candidate could reach...
Old Town’s Gifford signs NLI to continue career with Maine baseball
OLD TOWN – After verbally committing this spring, Old Town native and Coyotes standout Gabe Gifford has made things official, signing his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career with the University of Maine. Gifford, who pitches and plays outfield for Old Town, put pen to paper...
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
Youth football coach building connections through sneakers
HERMON – One youth football coach in Hermon is taking to shoes to connect with his players. Joshua Kelsey, who coaches fifth grade football, is responsible for the first pair of ‘Hermon Ones.’ Kelsey says his players are really into sneakers- specifically Nike’s “Air Force One”- and he took to the internet to design a few prototypes, Hawk-themed.
