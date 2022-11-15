COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As Colorado Springs is set to break a record for the most traffic deaths seen in the city, Colorado as a whole could see a similar trend. Colorado Springs has officially seen 51 deaths on the road as of Tuesday. But, a man died after being hit while crossing a road on the southeast side of the city. If the El Paso County coroner rules his cause of death to be caused by the vehicle, this would push this number to 52, surpassing the record set in 2020.

