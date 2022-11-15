ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

There is major street flooding near Cheyenne Road and Corona Street. Video courtesy of Jamie Gallegos. The man was reportedly having a mental health issue and was found lying in the street. He reportedly tried fighting off first responders. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Colorado Springs police officer and a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Mystery still surrounds disappearance of a Colorado Springs mother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado Springs mother went missing, police are reaching out to the public for help with the missing person case. On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department shared a photo of Edith Bernice Lehnerz. She was 38 went she was reported missing in 1995 on Nov. 16. Police say family members reported her missing after she didn’t make it to a friend’s house.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado could break deadly record as traffic fatalities continue to rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As Colorado Springs is set to break a record for the most traffic deaths seen in the city, Colorado as a whole could see a similar trend. Colorado Springs has officially seen 51 deaths on the road as of Tuesday. But, a man died after being hit while crossing a road on the southeast side of the city. If the El Paso County coroner rules his cause of death to be caused by the vehicle, this would push this number to 52, surpassing the record set in 2020.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police: Stolen car crashes into Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody after crashing into a Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle while joyriding in a stolen car. The collision was reported just after 10:30 Tuesday night in the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Charlotte Parkway on the northeast side of the city. Witnesses told police they saw some kids jump out of the car and run away following the collision.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist identified after crash in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified. On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer and a paramedic are both being placed on paid administrative leave following an in-custody death Tuesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, its dispatch center received a 911 call around 4:41 p.m. that a man was experiencing a mental health episode inside a home in the 200 block of Mount View Lane. A member of CSPD’s Crisis Response Team (CRT) was sent to the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Semi crash causes delays on South Academy near I-25 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a semi was causing traffic delays in both directions of South Academy south of Colorado Springs on Monday. Just before 3:30 p.m., a traffic camera in the area showed an ambulance on scene of a crash involving a semi. According to Colorado State Patrol, some eastbound lanes of South Academy were closed in the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead following reported shooting south of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak International Raceway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call from a man and woman tied to a reported “domestic disturbance,” which led to a shooting. The incident happened in an area along Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday morning at about 3:28.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday

Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet, investigation turned over to police. Asst. News Director for KKTV Lauren accepted a job in Denver! We will miss her!!!. Updated: 8 hours ago. Anyone with information on...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian along Powers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A reported hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced northbound Powers was closed at Palmer Park Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. for the investigation. Police at the scene of the crash told 11 News a man was crossing the road near Omaha Boulevard when he was hit. Early into the investigation, police believe it was a hit-and-run crash. Police add witnesses at the scene were able to get a license plate number and officers were able to track the suspect vehicle down. Alleged driver Luke Zahn, 41, was arrested.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

