ComicBook

Demon Slayer: South Korean Bodybuilder Goes Viral Over Nezuko Cosplay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has plenty of lovable characters, but few of them wield the fanbase Nezuko does. Over the years, the heroine has become a fan favorite, and netizens have honored the demon with all kinds of cosplays. Now, Eunhee Kang has given their take on Nezuko, and the bodybuilder redefines the definitions of beauty, brain, and brawn.
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Nami's Stampede Fit

One Piece films don't just give the Straw Hat Pirates plenty of new adventures that they otherwise might not have faced in the main series, it also allows Luffy and his crew to have the opportunity to sport new outfits as they continue their quest within the perilously world known as the Grand Line. Now, one fan has decided to revisit one of the biggest films in the Straw Hats' library, One Piece: Red, by recreating Nami's look in the film that saw a massive battle break out in search of a mysterious treasure.
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Suits Up Yoruichi for Battle

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the screen at last, and it has never felt better seeing our heroes. After all, Ichigo Kurosaki has kept a low profile for the past decade, but now he is back with Bankai in tow. The same goes for the rest of our Soul Reapers, and now, one fan is celebrating Yoruichi's comeback with a new cosplay.
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius

Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3

With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6

My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Genderbends Toga

My Hero Academia's sixth season has never placed the Shonen villains in a stronger position than it has now, though, despite this new status as the Paranormal Liberation Front, the antagonists are taking some heavy blows thanks in part to the heroes launching a surprise assault. With Twice being the first major casualty for the League of Villains during this full-blown confrontation, Toga is now left picking up the pieces and her anger might be a pivotal key in winning the antagonists the war.
ComicBook

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ending Sees Japan's Top Cosplayer Celebrate The Series

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has brought its long-running romantic comedy to an end with the latest chapter, and the top cosplayer from Japan is going all out for it with some special Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay! Aka Akasaka's long-running romantic comedy series first kicked off its run in the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump back in 2015 before moving on to Weekly Young Jump for the duration of its run. Following 280 plus chapters of the series bringing Kaguya and Miyuki Shirogane closer together, now the series has come to an end with its latest release ending their story for now.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills

Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.

