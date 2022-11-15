Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Related
NFL
Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?
Once upon a 2022 schedule release, Week 10 was circled on the Carson Wentz reunion tour. With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night. Behind Heinicke, the Commanders handed the Philadelphia...
Daily Free Press
4th and Inches: Christian McCaffrey makes the 49ers Super Bowl contenders
Versatile players are a luxury in the National Football League. There might not be a more versatile player in the league than former Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s phenomenal 2019-20 campaign showed just how versatile he is. He scored 19 total touchdowns and racked up 2392 yards...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Watch: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
The Dallas Cowboys are aware of "The 24-Hour Rule.'' And by the time "Monday Night Football'' kicks off, it'll be time to put the painful OT loss at Green Bay behind them ... And time to settle in to see if the Washington Commanders can do them an NFC East favor.
Augusta Free Press
Preview: Washington Commanders face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on MNF
The 4-5 Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 on Monday night while also aiming to be the first team to knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Washington had won three games in a row before losing narrowly to the red-hot Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking like the best team in football and can begin to run away with the NFC East if they keep it up, currently ahead of the surprisingly 7-2 New York Giants.
Houston Astros: Justin Verlander has set his price tag
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander knows what he wants for his next contract. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, Verlander is looking for a deal that would be similar to what Max Scherzer received from the Mets. Astros owner Jim Crane stated that Verlander is looking for a three year deal worth $130 million and that the team will be “staying in the middle of that” in terms of negotiations.
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers
The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma
The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
WFAA
Jerry Jones: QB Dak Prescott 'a separator' for Cowboys
DALLAS — Despite the troubling Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones doesn’t cotton to the idea that the quarterback position is a weak link for the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jones was asked whether or not his franchise leader is...
Buffalo Bills might host Cleveland Browns in blizzard. Here are the NFL's most famous snow games.
There have been many famous winter wonderland games through the years in the NFL, including some featuring the Buffalo Bills.
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas
Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
Cardinals designate WR Hollywood Brown to return from IR, could make 'MNF' comeback
Arizona Cardinals wideout Marquise Brown, who goes by the nickname "Hollywood," is designated to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Brown has not played since he suffered a significant foot fracture in the Cardinals’ Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The designation from injured reserve allows...
Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were among the most notable players injured in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's Quarterback Decision
Fresh off an incredible win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has the potential to get his team back into playoff contention. But which quarterback will he be using this week?. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rivera announced that Taylor Heinicke will start against the...
Patrick Mahomes pays Justin Herbert the ultimate compliment
Patrick Mahomes can do things that are otherworldly on the football field, but he believes AFC West rival Justin Herbert is capable of just the same. Though it’s been a tough season for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers — largely due to an inordinate number of injuries — the Sunday Night Football matchup between him and Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to SoFi Stadium in Week 11 is one that we’ll be watching for the next decade.
WTHR
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's win over the Raiders on Nov. 13, the NFL announced Wednesday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown, also registering two receptions for 16 yards. His...
NFC East Week 9 Wrap-up: No One's Perfect
The Giants and Commanders win, the Cowboys lose a heartbreaker, and the Eagles are no longer perfect.
TMZ.com
Vikings' Kris Boyd Rips Commanders, Taylor Heinicke, For Postgame Celebration
They say the NFL is a copycat league, but Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd isn't trying to hear that ... especially when it comes to teams mimicking postgame celebrations. Boyd unleashed on the Commanders and Taylor Heinicke ... after video surfaced of the QB iced out in chains, celebrating his team's stunning upset over the Eagles on MNF.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0