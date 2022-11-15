ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th and Inches: Christian McCaffrey makes the 49ers Super Bowl contenders

Versatile players are a luxury in the National Football League. There might not be a more versatile player in the league than former Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s phenomenal 2019-20 campaign showed just how versatile he is. He scored 19 total touchdowns and racked up 2392 yards...
Preview: Washington Commanders face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on MNF

The 4-5 Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 on Monday night while also aiming to be the first team to knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Washington had won three games in a row before losing narrowly to the red-hot Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking like the best team in football and can begin to run away with the NFC East if they keep it up, currently ahead of the surprisingly 7-2 New York Giants.
Houston Astros: Justin Verlander has set his price tag

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander knows what he wants for his next contract. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, Verlander is looking for a deal that would be similar to what Max Scherzer received from the Mets. Astros owner Jim Crane stated that Verlander is looking for a three year deal worth $130 million and that the team will be “staying in the middle of that” in terms of negotiations.
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers

The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma

The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
Jerry Jones: QB Dak Prescott 'a separator' for Cowboys

DALLAS — Despite the troubling Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones doesn’t cotton to the idea that the quarterback position is a weak link for the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jones was asked whether or not his franchise leader is...
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas

Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's Quarterback Decision

Fresh off an incredible win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has the potential to get his team back into playoff contention. But which quarterback will he be using this week?. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rivera announced that Taylor Heinicke will start against the...
Patrick Mahomes pays Justin Herbert the ultimate compliment

Patrick Mahomes can do things that are otherworldly on the football field, but he believes AFC West rival Justin Herbert is capable of just the same. Though it’s been a tough season for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers — largely due to an inordinate number of injuries — the Sunday Night Football matchup between him and Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to SoFi Stadium in Week 11 is one that we’ll be watching for the next decade.
Vikings' Kris Boyd Rips Commanders, Taylor Heinicke, For Postgame Celebration

They say the NFL is a copycat league, but Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd isn't trying to hear that ... especially when it comes to teams mimicking postgame celebrations. Boyd unleashed on the Commanders and Taylor Heinicke ... after video surfaced of the QB iced out in chains, celebrating his team's stunning upset over the Eagles on MNF.
