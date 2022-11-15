ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump failed to cooperate with subpoena, Jan. 6 committee says

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndXlM_0jAr7LmK00


F ormer President Donald Trump has failed to cooperate with the subpoena sent nearly a month ago, leaders of the Jan. 6 committee announced on Monday.

The subpoena, first issued on Oct. 21 , seeks testimony and documents from Trump for the congressional investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Though Trump was reportedly open to complying, he sued in federal court in Florida on Friday, seeking to block the subpoena.

"In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President’s noncompliance," Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) said in a statement.

PENCE SAYS TRUMP 'ENDANGERED ME AND MY FAMILY' WITH 'RECKLESS' JAN. 6 BEHAVIOR

The panel initially demanded Trump deliver the requested documents by Nov. 4, a deadline that was then extended , and sit for deposition in person or through a video link around Monday.

Trump's lawyers said in their 41-page lawsuit that they communicated with the committee via letters and in doing so expressed “concerns and objections” about the documents request after a "reasonable" search found no responsive records, and they also offered to consider having the former president respond to their questions in written form.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

However, Thompson and Cheney said Trump's lawyers did not attempt to negotiate an appearance by the former president in front of the committee "of any sort," and they accused Trump of "hiding" from their inquiry.

Where this fight goes next remains unclear. Although Republicans had a weaker-than-expected performance in the midterm elections, they are still expected to win control of the House, and if they do, the Jan. 6 panel could be quickly disbanded or repurposed .

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

This Is When Trump’s Staffers Realized He Was Out of Control

Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf interviewed more than 100 people involved with the Trump White House for his new book, American Resistance: The Inside Story of How The Deep State Saved the Nation, and according to his sources, it took almost no time for Trump’s staffers to realize what kind of boss he was.“All of them said they realized this either during the transition or in the first few weeks of the administration, and they all found their way to work around it. Whether it was saying, ‘No, Mr. President, this is the law,’ or going to the Congress with...
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy