Trump failed to cooperate with subpoena, Jan. 6 committee says



F ormer President Donald Trump has failed to cooperate with the subpoena sent nearly a month ago, leaders of the Jan. 6 committee announced on Monday.

The subpoena, first issued on Oct. 21 , seeks testimony and documents from Trump for the congressional investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Though Trump was reportedly open to complying, he sued in federal court in Florida on Friday, seeking to block the subpoena.

"In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President’s noncompliance," Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) said in a statement.

PENCE SAYS TRUMP 'ENDANGERED ME AND MY FAMILY' WITH 'RECKLESS' JAN. 6 BEHAVIOR

The panel initially demanded Trump deliver the requested documents by Nov. 4, a deadline that was then extended , and sit for deposition in person or through a video link around Monday.

Trump's lawyers said in their 41-page lawsuit that they communicated with the committee via letters and in doing so expressed “concerns and objections” about the documents request after a "reasonable" search found no responsive records, and they also offered to consider having the former president respond to their questions in written form.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

However, Thompson and Cheney said Trump's lawyers did not attempt to negotiate an appearance by the former president in front of the committee "of any sort," and they accused Trump of "hiding" from their inquiry.

Where this fight goes next remains unclear. Although Republicans had a weaker-than-expected performance in the midterm elections, they are still expected to win control of the House, and if they do, the Jan. 6 panel could be quickly disbanded or repurposed .