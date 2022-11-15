Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KMOT) – A massive turbine made its way through parts of North Dakota Wednesday. The roughly one-million-pound load cut through Watford City Wednesday around 3 p.m. It wasn’t required, but as a courtesy, local law enforcement temporarily shut down the Hwy 85/Hwy 23 and Hwy 85...
KFYR-TV
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nearly one-million-pound turbine will be traveling from Buffalo, South Dakota to Saskatchewan, Canada. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol spokeswoman, the massive payload will start in Buffalo, South Dakota Tuesday and drive on Highway 85. The convoy plans to turn on Highway 2 in...
wdayradionow.com
Travel numbers at 98% of pre-pandemic levels for Thanksgiving holiday season
(Fargo, ND) -- A nationwide auto club group says more people are looking to travel again for the upcoming holiday season. AAA is predicting 51.6 million Americans across the United States will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. The numbers are about 98% of the pre-pandemic volumes, which counted 56 million travelers for turkey season.
The Best Places To Ski, Snowboard, & Sled In North Dakota
Winter in North Dakota can be rough. The temperatures drop below zero, the snow never melts, and the daylight is fleeting. If you're trying to find the joy and some happiness this Winter, this might be just the thing to cure your Winter blues. Ski't Ski't. If you haven't given...
redlakenationnews.com
North Dakota oil industry has stronger month
North Dakota's oil patch posted one of its strongest months this year with output rising 4% in September. "There was some really good news in September," Lynn Helms, the state's mineral resources director, said Tuesday. "For the first time since March, we are back over the 1.1 million barrels [of oil] per day mark."
740thefan.com
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota. From deer to ducks and pike to perch, hunters and anglers must take only their own daily limit or fill their own deer tag. For as long as I can remember, party hunting, group fishing or any other way to describe it has never been legal in the state.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota sending rapid Covid-19 testing kits to residents who request them
(St. Paul, MN) -- The state of Minnesota is offering a new batch of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the holidays. The move is meant to encourage people to test before they gather for the holidays, according to a statement sent by the governors' office. Governor Tim Walz says people can place a third order for four more free tests through the state's online ordering program. Walz says Minnesota is continuing its free test program even though the federal effort has been suspended.
wdayradionow.com
Is It Illegal To Warm Up Your Vehicle Unattended In North Dakota?
Here's what the North Dakota Century Code says about the topic.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Oil, Natural Gas production up in September
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's oil and natural gas production is increasing. The state Department of Mineral Resources reported Tuesday that oil production was up over four percent in September, while natural gas production increased by two-and-a-half percent. September's average oil price for North Dakota crude was down nearly ten-dollars...
KFYR-TV
Shoveler on the roof: Minnesota man helps Bismarck homeowners avoid hidden dangers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow piling up around town might be inconvenient, but when it builds up on a roof, it can be deadly. That’s why one Minnesota man traveled to Bismarck to help folks dig out. Jesse Lofgren is comfortable on a roof. For the past 20...
Opening! North Dakota’s Largest Ski Resort Celebrates 30 Years
Thanks to the snow last week, Huff Hills Ski Area is opening! Here's When!
From San Diego To Bismarck, Life Is An Amazing Journey
"Are you running from the law?" I can't tell you how many times I've been asked that since I moved to Fargo, North Dakota back in 2014. You see I am from San Diego, California. I have learned that it is impossible to compare one city to the next, sure there are going to be key factors, like the weather for instance. Also, many people prefer living in a large town, they seem to expect more businesses are available, like more restaurants and a lot more things to do. True, I guess, but I value the quality of life, and I found that a long way from home.
wdayradionow.com
ND grapes are growing a bunch! 11-15-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics and recap the first storm of the winter season. Today We chat with Greg Kreiger.
Love is in the air in North Dakota, study says
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be February yet, but in North Dakota, love is always in the air — at least, according to a study that labels it as one of the best places in the United States to find love. A recent analysis performed by online casino guide SlotSource collected a few […]
wdayradionow.com
New COVID cases down in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID-19 cases are down in North Dakota. State health officials say there were 940 new cases statewide in the last week. Eleven counties remain in the medium risk category and nine are at high risk. Hospitalizations were up, with over 75 patients admitted. Since the beginning...
wdayradionow.com
American Lung Association report shows North Dakota leads nation for lung cancer treatment
(Fargo, ND) -- A new report from The American Lung Association shows good news for North Dakota. "Again this year, as I recall last year also North Dakota ranked first for treating lung cancer in this report. We don't have the direct, and here's you know, here's all the things that lead to that because there are other pieces of the report that say oh, but screening, they weren't top in screening," said Pat McKone, Senior Director of Public Policy and Advocacy for the American Lung Association.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Woman arrested on grounds of North Dakota Governor's Residence sentenced to jail
(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman who was arrested on the grounds of the North Dakota Governor's Residence will spend three months in jail. Court records show 32-year-old Dakota Bee was arrested in May after she went onto the grounds after a gate was opened to let a car in.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota and Minnesota among 40 states to share $391.5M settlement related to Google's location-tracking practices
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that he and a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location-tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state privacy settlement that attorneys general have ever reached. Minnesota will receive $8,251,975.29 from the settlement.
wdayradionow.com
Handmade ornaments needed for North Dakota state Christmas Tree
(Bismarck, ND) -- Handmade ornaments are needed for this year's North Dakota State Christmas Tree. Ornaments can be of any design and made from any medium, but those made from commercial kits aren't eligible for the display. The theme for this year's tree is "Inspire Hope" as part of First...
