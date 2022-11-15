ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge Primary Students of the Month

By The Daily Jeffersonian
WHIZ

Straker Foundation Announces Fall 2022 Grants

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Several local agencies and community organizations received grants from the Straker Foundation. Out of nearly 600 thosuand dollars in requests for their fall program, the foundation awarded a total of 200 thousand dollars in 3 different categories of grants. This includes five small capital requests, five...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

John McIntire Library and Ohio University: Start Your Business Class

ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s always hard to now how to begin a business when you’re first starting out. That’s why the John Mcintire Library and Ohio University are hosting a series of classes called Start Your Business. The classes teach about different business tools to help your business grow. In turn the hope is to make a stronger economy for Zanesville. Adult Services Manager for the Muskingum County Library System Suzanne Helms discussed about what kind of business tools people can learn through these classes.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: Queen of Hearts

Many state lottery prizes can reach astronomical heights, but what if the same could be done through local business?. That’s the case for some establishments throughout the Ohio Valley. Through word of mouth and popularity, the Queen of Hearts drawing has made its way all over Eastern Ohio and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio couple is giving away millions

This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
GRANVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Comstock Sworn in as Police Chief

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville has a new Chief of Police, who was sworn in during Monday night’s council meeting. Captain Scott Comstock was promoted to fill the position vacated by Tony Coury back in July and looks forward to serving in his new role. “It’s...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Prosperity Emerged from Zanesville Upbringing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The funeral for a prominent African-American businessman and corporate leader was held today at the Wings of Hope Tabernacle on Lee Street. Eric Peterson was born here in 1952 before earning a Business degree at Ohio University, achieving certificates at Northwestern, Stanford and Harvard Universities, then inspiring his children and everyone he would go on to meet.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Community Foundation’s 15 Annual Winter Coat Drive

ZANESVILLE, OH- As the Winter season closes in, people are starting to wear winter coats and hats and gloves to keep warm, but not everyone can afford winter clothing to stay warm. That’s why the Community Youth Foundation along with the Avondale Youth Center, Eastside Community Ministry, Bethel Community Center, the Salvation Army and other organizations started their 15th annual Winter Coat Drive.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Model Train Event in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OH- Railroad tracks and trains have been a huge part of history in our Country for years since it was the first step of advancing transportation, and the Zane Trace National Trail Model Railroad Club wanted to show people their amazing miniature replicas of different train tracks, buildings and even trains that are based off of real locations in Ohio.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Trooper of the Year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-– The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has named Trooper Jordan Butler as its 2022 Trooper of the Year. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jirles, “Trooper Butler exemplifies what it means to be a State Trooper and a leader among his peers.”. Trooper Butler is...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

It’s Time to Eat Pancakes

DUNCAN FALLS, OH- The time for eating delicious pancakes is almost here. The Working Wonder Women and the South Zanesville Fire Department are taking care of their last to do items before the big day which included a trip to Campbell’s Grocery Store in Duncan Falls. There they needed...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

No Threat Found after Active Shooter Call

Cambridge High School went into a lock down Wednesday after police received a call from a man claiming there was an active shooter in the chemistry lab. The call came in to Cambridge Police Department around 8:40am. The man told authorities he was a chemistry teacher at the high school. The Cambridge School Resource Officer’s were immediately notified and the school was placed on lock down.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
abandonedway.com

History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium

Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
LOUISVILLE, OH
WTAP

A bomb threat was made from a local hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat. The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday. WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short...
PARKERSBURG, WV
visitsteubenville.com

The Lights at Steubenville’s Nutcracker Village

When the organizers of Historic Fort Steuben and the creative artisans at Nelson’s of Steubenville came up with a holiday event to display life-sized nutcrackers as a way to reinvigorate the downtown and boost the morale of the citizens of Steubenville, they were stumped at first on how to illuminate the unique creations. For the first year, there were only about 35 nutcrackers arrayed in Fort Steuben Park and lit up by floodlights on extension cords staked all around the grounds. “It was a real concern that someone would trip over them,” explained Jerry Barilla, president of Historic Fort Steuben. “And we didn’t know how and if people would respond to this new event.”
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge man charged in shooting incident

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident in Coshocton County. Authorities said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains was formally charged Monday with Felonious Assault, a 2nd degree felony. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that shortly after midnight on Friday, November 11, they...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Adena Veteran of the month shares ups and downs of military career

ADENA—Captain Nicole McClure has always been a passionate and driven person. Growing up in Adena, she graduated from Buckeye Local High School in 1994 before enlisting in the US Navy. “At the time, I wanted to serve my country,” McClure said. “I originally wanted to join the marines, but I was only 17, and my dad wouldn’t sign the paperwork. So I went back to the recruiting office, and the Navy guy there said to join the Navy and be a hospital foreman.” She did just that and went to basic training in Orlando, FL, and was on active duty for four years.
ADENA, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County to be Awarded Disaster Relief Funding

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio has a State Disaster Relief Program that can be implemented to aid localities financially after they have been affected by severe weather. Governor Mike Dewine recently authorized the use of the program that will release funds for damage accrued from a weather event that occurred between May 6, and May 8, earlier this year in Muskingum County.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Homrighausen Guilty of Six of Seven Counts

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following the trial of suspended Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen, the jury has returned guilty verdicts on six of seven counts. Judge Elizabeth Thomakos read aloud the findings of guilty for a fifth-degree felony of theft in office, four first-degree misdemeanor counts of soliciting improper compensation, and a second-degree misdemeanor of dereliction of duty.
DOVER, OH
