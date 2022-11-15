Cambridge Primary Students of the Month

ADENA—Captain Nicole McClure has always been a passionate and driven person. Growing up in Adena, she graduated from Buckeye Local High School in 1994 before enlisting in the US Navy. “At the time, I wanted to serve my country,” McClure said. “I originally wanted to join the marines, but I was only 17, and my dad wouldn’t sign the paperwork. So I went back to the recruiting office, and the Navy guy there said to join the Navy and be a hospital foreman.” She did just that and went to basic training in Orlando, FL, and was on active duty for four years.
Comments / 0