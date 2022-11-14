ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Larry Brown Sports

Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?

The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
Yardbarker

Mets Analyst Fears Potential Jacob deGrom Destination

Jacob deGrom may be the top starting pitcher available on the free agent market. Along with Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon, deGrom is expected to draw the most interest from suitors. The New York Mets will be in constant talks with their ace as they attempt to retain him. However,...
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin Has New Contract Offer From Ole Miss

Speculation continues to swirl regarding Kiffin's future in Oxford, namely if he is the next in line as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. ESPN's Chris Low joined The Next Round on Wednesday to discuss Kiffin and why a move to Auburn isn't out of the realm of possibility. For him, it comes down to NIL at both schools.
