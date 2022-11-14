Arab Americans face discrimination often, but get less protection than other minorities

Bittar is an artist, educator, writer and California organizer for the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. She lives in North Park. Khoury is a retired civil engineer and lives in Escondido.

Arab Americans are among the most unprotected American citizens. Our identity is being erased, and we are being ostracized from political and cultural realms. The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights quantified and detailed levels of hate against Arab and Muslim Americans in 2014. Our commentary goes further, focusing on legal issues twisted beyond what the Constitution allows for due process, particularly regarding Palestinian Americans. What happens to Palestinian Americans affects other Arab Americans, and its focus anchors a general acceptance of unchallenged bigotry. Palestinian Americans, especially, have been subjected to incarceration, deportation and even assassination. We call it anti-Palestinianism. The walls of hate against Arab and Palestinian Americans mirror our foreign policies and contribute to a crush of ignorance in the United States.

Our American government has an entangled and selective judicial system suspending the Constitution for some and not others, even when it’s a civil case. The Holy Land Foundation Five are Palestinian Muslim Americans who created a nonprofit charitable organization to send medical supplies similar in nature to those sent by the U.S. State Department to Gaza after devastating Israeli wars. Among the first recipients of its aid were orphans in Gaza. The Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development’s success made it a target for state hate. In 2007, five men were tried in a civilian court in a case that ended in a hung jury . Their rights were violated as “evidence” was seized without a warrant and subsequently searched when one was obtained. Then they were convicted in a second trial. In court, the defendants lost their demand to review recordings and transcripts of all of wiretapped communications, instead of just a limited set that the government turned over. They were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 15 years to 65 years for helping Palestinians whose access to medicine was cut off by Israel. We wonder if what provoked such ill treatment and a harsh sentence was their audacity to have a name that suggests Palestinian connection to the Holy Land and Jerusalem.

The longest travesty of law enforcement delay is the assassination of Palestinian American Alex Odeh . In 1985, Odeh, a professor and poet, died from a pipe bomb that exploded when he entered his American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee office in Santa Ana. The decades-long trauma faced by the Odeh family was exacerbated by FBI bumbling. Arab Americans passionately keep Alex’s legacy in their hearts. While the FBI has still not formally named any suspects publicly, it originally named the Jewish Defense League as the “ possible responsible group .” Meanwhile, two Jewish Defense League members implicated in the killing are “living openly in Israel,” as The Intercept reported in 2020. Other cases of injustice in California include the University of California Irvine 11 , a group of students who disrupted a speech by the Israeli ambassador to the U.S. in 2010. Their tactics, similar to other student disruptions, were given harsh criminal punishments. As students peacefully left the hall, one community member threatened them with failing grades . Some Jewish Americans in the Orange County community pushed for draconian punishment of the students. Then there was the L.A. Eight , a group of largely Christian-identifying Palestinian men and one Kenyan woman, who were subjected to early morning raids and imprisonment. The U.S. government tried to deport them for 20 years under the McCarran-Walter Act, an anti-communist law later declared unconstitutional. These men were merely organizing to educate Americans about the daily violence Palestinians are subject to in the Occupied Territories and the untold history of their expulsion.

Our collective supporters are prevented from criticizing Israel, and this is used as a tactical weapon to silence us. The Anti-Defamation League in San Diego and Imperial counties says it wants to protect all ethnic minorities, and for the most part, it does an excellent job regarding antisemitism and most forms of bigotry. However, it does not name or protect Arab Americans within groups who are discriminated against.

Over a year ago, we made a request at the San Diego Regional Hate Crimes Coalition meeting to everyone, including ADL San Diego, to list us as they name other groups. Our rationale was that at the very least we would be among other minorities. We are still unnamed. It may be assumed we are “represented” under Islamophobia, though more than half of Arab Americans are Christian. In its self-appointed role, we believe that the Anti-Defamation League should fight for the release of the Holy Land Foundation Five, bring the assassins of Alex Odeh to justice, and protect our First Amendment rights on campuses by standing up to those who want to gut them. Then we will welcome their resourceful “protection.”

The fair and equal integration of Arab Americans advantages everyone. Our country, our culture, our economy, our foreign affairs and our safety must serve and include everyone. It’s time to not only make room but to recognize how the exclusion of Arab Americans whose source is anti-Palestinianism compromises and harms the humanity and contributions of all Americans.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .