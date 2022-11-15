SUNBURY — Charges are going to court against a Sunbury man who allegedly posed as a firefighter and revealed the deaths of two individuals to family members. The Daily Item reports that 39-year-old Michael Stah, faces felony risking a catastrophe and theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public servant. Police say they were made aware of the incident at the scene of an October deadly fire in the 300 block of Walnut Street in Sunbury.

