skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log (11/16/2022)
A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TREMONT TOWNSHIP- This crash occurred on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, around 7:50am, on Tremont Road/Route 125 just north of the intersection with Camp Road. Troopers say while the driver of a GMC Savana was traveling on Route 125, a while...
Man died in Lebanon County crash during winter weather
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred on I-81 South in Union Township, Lebanon County, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown reported. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when it was snowing and/or sleeting, police said. A Pontiac G6 sedan was initially traveling west on […]
1 dead after high-speed crash on I-81 during snow, sleet showers
A car going too fast merging onto Interstate 81 in Lebanon County as snow and sleet fell Tuesday caused a crash that killed one of its passengers, police said. An 18-year-old Reading woman was taking the ramp from Interstate 78 west onto I-81 north in Union Township when she lost control around 6:14 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
skooknews.com
One Killed in Interstate 81 Crash in Lebanon County
One person was killed Tuesday evening in a crash on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown, the crash occurred around 6:15pm, Tuesday, near mile marker 89.5 in Union Township. Troopers say the crash began when Jaleika Morales-Cruz, 18, of Reading was driving a...
Hit-and-run, multi-car crash leads to arrest
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he fled the scene of a multi-car crash in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 11 around 7:00 p.m., four cars were driving along Interstate 80 West in Pocono Township. At one point police say one car […]
WOLF
PSP: Man faces multiple charges after hitting multiple cars and fleeing
SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County man is facing multiple charges after State Police say he crashed his car into several other vehicles and fled the scene. According to troopers, the incident began around 1:17 AM on October 29th at the intersection of North Wyoming and...
wkok.com
Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County
DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
Car slams into house, ends up on roof
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A car ended up on the roof of a house after a crash in Wyoming County. That crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Route 307 in Tunkhannock Township, near Tunkhannock. One person was involved in the crash. Their condition is unknown. Officials say the cause...
Both Drivers Hospitalized Following Head-On Crash In Northampton County
Both drivers were hospitalized Sunday evening following a head-on crash in Northampton County, authorities said. The crash occurred on Lehigh Drive at Gap View Drive around 5:35 p.m., Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said in a release. An eastbound Hyundai Sonata driven by Tanya Piccolo, 33, of Palmerton, collided...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cause undetermined in fire that tore through Tamaqua buildings
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Investigators have figured out where a raging fire in Schuylkill County started, but not how it started. The Oct. 29 blaze that damaged six buildings in downtown Tamaqua started on the fire escape of one of the apartments, according to a fire report. It started outside the...
Man dies after crash in Columbia County
DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Columbia County. The coroner says Richard Tse from Easton died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was transferred to Geisinger Danville,...
skooknews.com
State Police Investigating Trespassing in New Ringgold
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where an unknown person was found leaving a home in New Ringgold. According to Troopers from the Frackville Barracks, on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, around 3:20pm, a family returned to their home on Mountain Road, in East Brunswick Township. They found the...
Police: Man high on meth steals truck
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on meth told police he stole a truck because he was feeling "that was what he was supposed to do," according to the arrest affidavit. Selinsgrove Police say Klarence Kantz, 30, of Mount Pleasant Mills, took the truck on Nov. 1 from a service station on Sandhill Road in Penn Township. State police found Kantz driving the truck a short time...
Heroin, meth seized during traffic stop
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they pulled over two people who were found with cocaine and methamphetamine in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, November 13 troopers did a traffic investigation on ca driving along Hamlin Highway in Jefferson Township. Police say during the investigation they found the […]
Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
Coroner identifies remains found in Moore Township as those of missing murderer
The skeletal remains discovered this week in Northampton County are those of a man who pleaded guilty 30 years ago to murdering two people in Monroe County, authorities said. The remains are those of William S. Edelman Jr., who was 65 at the time of his death, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said in a news release Wednesday.
wkok.com
DI: Man Who Posed as Firefighter at Fatal Blaze to Face Trial
SUNBURY — Charges are going to court against a Sunbury man who allegedly posed as a firefighter and revealed the deaths of two individuals to family members. The Daily Item reports that 39-year-old Michael Stah, faces felony risking a catastrophe and theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public servant. Police say they were made aware of the incident at the scene of an October deadly fire in the 300 block of Walnut Street in Sunbury.
No-Show Contractor Sought For Fraud In Forks Township: Police
A contractor paid to do landscaping work for a Northampton County couple but never actually did any of it is being sought for fraud by authorities. Steven Colson, 44, was was paid half the funds to complete the work for a client on the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue sometime last spring, authorities in Forks Township said.
Shoplifting charges resolved against Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof
MIDDLEBURG – Shoplifting and receiving stolen property charges against the driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant in March have been resolved by agreement. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, paid for the $102 worth of items...
Oxygen User Smoking Cigarette Dies Of Burns Caused By Fire That Erupted: Lehigh Coroner
A 57-year-old Lehigh County man died when he tried to light a cigarette while using supplemental oxygen, causing a fire that burned him, officials said. Richard C .Grim of Lower Macungie Township, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
