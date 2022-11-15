ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringtown, PA

skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log (11/16/2022)

A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TREMONT TOWNSHIP- This crash occurred on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, around 7:50am, on Tremont Road/Route 125 just north of the intersection with Camp Road. Troopers say while the driver of a GMC Savana was traveling on Route 125, a while...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Man died in Lebanon County crash during winter weather

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred on I-81 South in Union Township, Lebanon County, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown reported. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when it was snowing and/or sleeting, police said. A Pontiac G6 sedan was initially traveling west on […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

One Killed in Interstate 81 Crash in Lebanon County

One person was killed Tuesday evening in a crash on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown, the crash occurred around 6:15pm, Tuesday, near mile marker 89.5 in Union Township. Troopers say the crash began when Jaleika Morales-Cruz, 18, of Reading was driving a...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hit-and-run, multi-car crash leads to arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he fled the scene of a multi-car crash in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 11 around 7:00 p.m., four cars were driving along Interstate 80 West in Pocono Township. At one point police say one car […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County

DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car slams into house, ends up on roof

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A car ended up on the roof of a house after a crash in Wyoming County. That crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Route 307 in Tunkhannock Township, near Tunkhannock. One person was involved in the crash. Their condition is unknown. Officials say the cause...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies after crash in Columbia County

DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Columbia County. The coroner says Richard Tse from Easton died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was transferred to Geisinger Danville,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Trespassing in New Ringgold

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where an unknown person was found leaving a home in New Ringgold. According to Troopers from the Frackville Barracks, on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, around 3:20pm, a family returned to their home on Mountain Road, in East Brunswick Township. They found the...
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man high on meth steals truck

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on meth told police he stole a truck because he was feeling "that was what he was supposed to do," according to the arrest affidavit. Selinsgrove Police say Klarence Kantz, 30, of Mount Pleasant Mills, took the truck on Nov. 1 from a service station on Sandhill Road in Penn Township. State police found Kantz driving the truck a short time...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Heroin, meth seized during traffic stop

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they pulled over two people who were found with cocaine and methamphetamine in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, November 13 troopers did a traffic investigation on ca driving along Hamlin Highway in Jefferson Township. Police say during the investigation they found the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

DI: Man Who Posed as Firefighter at Fatal Blaze to Face Trial

SUNBURY — Charges are going to court against a Sunbury man who allegedly posed as a firefighter and revealed the deaths of two individuals to family members. The Daily Item reports that 39-year-old Michael Stah, faces felony risking a catastrophe and theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public servant. Police say they were made aware of the incident at the scene of an October deadly fire in the 300 block of Walnut Street in Sunbury.
SUNBURY, PA

