From the Studio: Gonzaga's 2022 Fall Dance Concert
Suzanne Ostersmith, Director of Dance and Interdisciplinary Arts at Gonzaga University, entered the KPBX studio with E.J. Iannelli to preview their Fall Dance Production this weekend. This work is choreographed by Seattle-based choreographer Ashley Menstrina and faculty member CarliAnn Bruner. Along with student dancers from the Gonzaga University Repertory Dance...
VA accepting applications from military personnel exposed to burn pits
Veterans who believe they’re sick because they were exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service are now eligible for federal health care benefits. The Veterans Administration is accepting claims under the PACT Act, for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, Act. “The PACT Act is probably one of...
