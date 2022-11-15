Good Hope City Council awards School Project Grants

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope City Council held its first November meeting at Good Hope City Hall Monday night and got the things started by presenting grants to several representatives of Good Hope’s schools who plan to use the funds to improve their classrooms and programs.

2022-2023 School Project Grants

Good Hope Primary School

Haleigh Harbison – $1,600 (Flexible Seating)

Catie Flynt – $2,940.00 (Special Ed iPads)

Becky McDonald – $550.00 (Art Supplies)

Good Hope Elementary School

Miranda Self – $700 (Science Lab Table)

Ashley Johnston – $400 (Reading Intervention)

Good Hope Middle School

Stephanie Hood – $2,500 (Library Outdoor Seating)

Kellie Hyatt – $3,000 (Career Prep & STEAM)

Paige Thurman – $800 (Scholars Bowl Buzzers)

Good Hope High School

Anita Whitlock – $559 (Flexible Seating)

Brandy Lowe – $2,070 (Cheer Equipment & Paint Supplies)

Following the presentation of the school grants, the council also approved Resolution No. 027-2022 to award a sewer line expansion contract to Apel Machine & Supply Co., Inc.

Resolution No. 027-2022

“Whereas, the City of Good Hope received bids on October 20, 2022 for the Fisher Area Sewer Expansion Project that will assist multiple businesses and help create jobs in our area and therefore, in accordance with bid regulations, the City of Good Hope has solicited and received bids from qualified companies to complete the improvements in accordance with the approved plans and specifications and now, therefore, be it resolved that the City of Good Hope has evaluated the bids received and has determined that Apel Machine & Supply Co., Inc., is the low bidder and that, the City of Good Hope has authorized Mayor Jerry Bartlett to enter into a contract with Apel Machine & Supply Co., Inc. in the amount of $2,094,398.00 to complete all construction activates associated with the above referenced project.”

Good Hope’s Community Thanksgiving Meal will be held at Good Hope High School Wednesday, Oct. 23 starting at 11 a.m. There will be a drive-thru available and guests will be limited to five plates per vehicle.

Good Hope’s City Council will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting Monday. Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

