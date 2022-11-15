ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Hope, AL

Good Hope City Council awards School Project Grants

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope City Council held its first November meeting at Good Hope City Hall Monday night and got the things started by presenting grants to several representatives of Good Hope’s schools who plan to use the funds to improve their classrooms and programs.

2022-2023 School Project Grants

Good Hope Primary School

Haleigh Harbison – $1,600 (Flexible Seating)

Catie Flynt – $2,940.00 (Special Ed iPads)

Becky McDonald – $550.00 (Art Supplies)

Good Hope Elementary School

Miranda Self – $700 (Science Lab Table)

Ashley Johnston – $400 (Reading Intervention)

Good Hope Middle School

Stephanie Hood – $2,500 (Library Outdoor Seating)

Kellie Hyatt – $3,000 (Career Prep & STEAM)

Paige Thurman – $800 (Scholars Bowl Buzzers)

Good Hope High School

Anita Whitlock – $559 (Flexible Seating)

Brandy Lowe – $2,070 (Cheer Equipment & Paint Supplies)

Following the presentation of the school grants, the council also approved Resolution No. 027-2022 to award a sewer line expansion contract to Apel Machine & Supply Co., Inc.

Resolution No. 027-2022

“Whereas, the City of Good Hope received bids on October 20, 2022 for the Fisher Area Sewer Expansion Project that will assist multiple businesses and help create jobs in our area and therefore, in accordance with bid regulations, the City of Good Hope has solicited and received bids from qualified companies to complete the improvements in accordance with the approved plans and specifications and now, therefore, be it resolved that the City of Good Hope has evaluated the bids received and has determined that Apel Machine & Supply Co., Inc., is the low bidder and that, the City of Good Hope has authorized Mayor Jerry Bartlett to enter into a contract with Apel Machine & Supply Co., Inc. in the amount of $2,094,398.00 to complete all construction activates associated with the above referenced project.”

Good Hope’s Community Thanksgiving Meal will be held at Good Hope High School Wednesday, Oct. 23 starting at 11 a.m. There will be a drive-thru available and guests will be limited to five plates per vehicle.

Good Hope’s City Council will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting Monday. Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville City Council gets law enforcement update

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council at its regular meeting Thursday heard from Hanceville Police Chief Bob Long, who provided the council with a Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO) program public notice in accordance with the presidential executive order signed on May 25, 2022. Per the executive order, the notice must now be given to local government and posted. The LESO Program is managed by the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Logistics Agency, and transfers needed equipment such as tactical gear, electronics, vehicles, weapons and more to federal and state law enforcement agencies and provides the military one of...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Dodge City appoints Jason Burney mayor

DODGE CITY, Ala. – The Dodge City Town Council at its Thursday night meeting appointed its third mayor this year. Councilwoman Heather Langley made a motion to appoint Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Burney, and it was seconded by Councilman Jerry Lynn and approved by all. Burney was sworn in by Town Attorney Hugh Harris.   Burney’s appointment follows the deaths of former Mayors Tawana Canada and Anthony Todd, who both died in 2022.   Burney said he was honored by the appointment, saying, “I promise I will not let you down.”  He has been on the council for 14 years and has been in law enforcement...
DODGE CITY, AL
Bham Now

Shelby County opens 750-acre Double Oak Park

There’s a new spot to enjoy the outdoors in Shelby County—Double Oak Park is officially open. Keep reading to find out what to expect in the 750-acre park and find out why it matters for Shelby County. All about Double Oak Park + why it matters 🌳. In...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Classical Homeschool Academy holds history fair

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Classical Homeschool Academy (CCHA) held a history fair and Thanksgiving meal at Cullman Nazarene Church on Friday, Nov. 11. The CCHA co-op is a spin off from the Classical Conversations homeschool community in Cullman started seven years ago by Tanya Allcorn and Sara Haynes. Classical Conversations is a Christian-oriented curriculum company and homeschool organization that serves over 45,000 homeschooling families globally.    The co-op of parents and grandparents volunteer to teach classes in history, science and specific book studies for older students.  The co-op meets on Tuesdays, and families teach independently the rest of the week.   Allcorn said, “We tried...
CULLMAN, AL
Shelby Reporter

County holds grand opening for Double Oak Park

NORTH SHELBY – Residents have a new place to stretch their legs and enjoy the outdoors now that Double Oak Park is officially open. A ribbon cutting was held by the County on Thursday Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for the grand opening of the park. The park is located near the U.S. 280 corridor in the Dunnavant Valley area.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

East Elementary named ‘Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence’ for 3rd time

CULLMAN, Ala. – East Elementary School has been honored as a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence for a third time, following accolades in 2008 and 2017. The school celebrated this week with cupcake parties and students wearing blue to commemorate the win.  Not to be confused with the U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon award, the Blue Ribbon Schools Blueprint for Excellence is a positive school improvement process that covers nine major categories of critical performance elements found in excellent schools: Student Focus and Support, School Organization and Culture, Challenging Standards and Curriculum, Active Teaching and Learning, Technology Integration, Professional...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2023 Master Gardener application period ends Nov. 30

CULLMAN, Ala. – The application period for the 2023 Cullman County Master Gardener training course ends on Nov. 30. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System announced, “You do not have to be a garden expert. Simply come with a desire to learn and grow.”   Master Gardeners are Extension-trained volunteers who get connected to gardening information and educational opportunities. To become a Master Gardener, applicants must complete 50 hours of volunteer work in various community projects and a 14-week horticulture training course.  The Alabama Master Gardener Course is taught by Extension agents and horticulture specialists. Spring class topics include soils and plant nutrition, basic...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

St. Bernard Prep welcomes new admissions director

CULLMAN, Ala. – Meg Glover started her new full-time admissions director position at St. Bernard Prep on Monday, Nov. 7 and completed her first Open House on Nov. 10.   Several families took advantage of joining student ambassadors and getting a first-hand feel of a normal school day at St. Bernard Prep.  The day started with an introduction to the school and a band performance by the St. Bernard concert band. Visiting families were assigned ambassadors and began the process of touring the school facilities and dorms. The day was concluded with lunch, a question and answer session with current students and entertainment...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Residential, retail development to bring further growth to Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. — Work is underway right now on a multi-million dollar project that will transform a popular hotspot in one part of Shelby County. Crews are in the process of building a residential and retail complex just across the street from the Pelham Civic Center. The work is part of a $60 million development project in the area.
PELHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

A vision becomes reality

CULLMAN, Ala. – The chilly breeze and brisk temperature did not thwart the droves of skaters of all ages who took to Skate Depot on Saturday, Nov. 12, to celebrate the park’s grand opening. With community leaders mingling with spectators, the design team from Spohn Ranch Skateparks testing out their new construction, Tennessee native professional skateboarder Jake Wooten wowing the crowd and local skaters enjoying the new park, the day was a mighty success for Cullman and its residents.  “We’ve worked hard to generate excitement around the grand opening for our skater community as they now have a place to hone...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council invites public to Skate Depot grand opening

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Councilman Clint Hollingsworth and Mayor Woody Jacobs invited the public to attend the grand opening of Skate Depot, Cullman’s new skatepark, on Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon-3 p.m. The event will feature professional skateboarder Jake Wooten and other entertainment.   Jacobs shared, “The skaters are extremely happy and taking ownership of the park.”  Councilman Johnny Cook said this year’s Hazardous Waste Day, held Nov. 5, did not see as much participation as last year’s. However, the City is looking at the possibility of holding a monthly drop off in the future. Cook also reported that the City’s two...
CULLMAN, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School

The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Christmas In Hokes Bluff

The City of Hokes Bluff will host a Community Tree Lighting in the City Park Gazebo. Everyone is invited to come out to enjoy this special event. The Hokes Bluff Christmas Parade is set for Monday, December 5th at 6 p.m. with line up at the City Pool. Everyone who wants an entry in the Parade needs to be at the Pool on the 5th.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
wbrc.com

A creek runs through it

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Gadsden to get new emergency response robots

GADSDEN, Ala. — The city of Gadsden will soon have new robots to help in emergency situations. Two new robots will be purchased for use in Gadsden, thanks to a Homeland Security grant worth $147,187. Among its many uses, the robots will help emergency responders with remote searching, open...
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

West Elementary hosts packed Veterans Day program

CULLMAN, Ala. – Fifth-grade students at West Elementary presented a Veterans Day program for the community Thursday, Nov. 10.   Fifth-grade teacher Keenan Fowlkes, who is also a member of the Army National Guard, said the school’s program began in the 1980s and has grown bigger and better every year.  “I start writing and planning the program in the summer before school starts back,” she said. “Then once we get into our routine at school, I start pulling the flag folding team to practice during my planning time. After that, we begin whole group practices during their P.E. a couple of days a...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

WSCC Future Foundation luncheon raises more than $300K for scholarships

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Wallace State Future Foundation held its annual Student Investment Luncheon and Auction Thursday, raising more than $300,000 toward providing a better future for Wallace State Community College students thanks to the record number of supporters in attendance.   “It’s not easy being a college student,” said Future Foundation President Bill St. John. “It takes commitment, time, a lot of hard work and money. There are lots of hurdles that must be cleared. There are many who have the drive and are willing to put in the work who might not quite be able to afford the time away...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond family raising funds for Diabetic Alert Dog

HOLLY POND, Ala. – A Holly Pond family is raising funds for a Diabetic Alert Dog. Cash Howard, 7, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes on Sept. 26, 2021. He has experienced many changes, but his mom Sarai Rasco Howard said he has been very brave throughout the last year.   She said the week her son was diagnosed, the family had been on vacation, and she noticed that he seemed more withdrawn and “zoned out” than normal. “He normally is the kid that loves to laugh, cut up and play jokes on people. I noticed on this trip he wasn’t doing...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love program set for Dec. 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Regional Foundation’s Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love ceremony will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Christ Hall. This year’s event is dedicated in honor of Dr. Peter Crisologo and in memory of Cullman Regional Hospice patients.  Giving a gift of love for $20, $40, $60 or more places a light on the Christmas tree atop Cullman Regional as a tribute to someone special. This tax-deductible gift will help support the Foundation’s mission of advancing health care services at the medical center. Special acknowledgement cards are sent to those who have been honored and to the families of those being remembered.   All community members and contributors are invited to join us Dec. 8 for the presentation of the names of those being recognized this year. The program will also include special Christmas music by area artists. Donations may be contributed throughout the entire holiday season, and gifts received by Monday, Dec. 5 will be included in the special ceremony.   Contributions may be made in memory or in honor of someone special. Donate online at www.cullmanregional.com/foundation/events or call the Foundation at 256-737-2565 for more information.  
CULLMAN, AL
