WVSSAC Football Playoff Round 2 Matchups
PARKERSBURG, W.Va – The second round of the WVSSAC football playoffs continues later this week with four north central West Virginia teams still in the mix for state championships.
In Class AAA, a win 43-14 win over #11 Cabell Midland has #6 Bridgeport moving on to face #3 Martinsburg.
The defending state champions defeated #14 Morgantown by a 42-14 score in the first round. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm on Saturday, November 19.
In Class AA, #6 North Marion is the top team left standing. The Huskies took home a 37-7 first round win over Lincoln.
Undefeated #3 Roane County waits in the next round after knocking off #14 Weir on Saturday.
The Huskies will visit the Raiders at 7:30 on Friday.
Also in AA, #7 Fairmont Senior advances thanks to a 42-20 win over Chapmanville at East-West Stadium.
The Polar Bears get a rematch of the 2021 Class AA championship game against #2 Independence in Coal City on Friday at 7:30.
Wins for Fairmont Senior and North Marion would mean a rematch of their regular season thriller in the semifinals.
In Class A, #11 Doddridge County moves on with a dominant win over #6 Van. The Bulldogs earn a draw with #3 Cameron in the second round.
That game will kick off at 7:30 on Friday.
