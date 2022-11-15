Yesterday I met a geography major at my friend’s 21st birthday party, and I was utterly charmed by this man who plays Dark Souls and wants to code maps for a living. To my surprise, I learned that cartography is done on computers nowadays. I guess it makes sense that — like most things in life — the manual labor has been replaced by technology, but I was still envisioning something like Lewis and Clark: walking around the terrain and intermittently sketching the topography. I was a little less charmed by the idea of putting some numbers in a computer and coming up with a map, but I think it’s still a unique interest to have.

ISLA VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO