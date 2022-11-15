ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

New senior living community planned

A new senior housing development project has been proposed to be built in District C of Lake Charles in the first months of 2024. The development, Capstone at the Oaks Senior Living, is proposed to be built at 2401 6th St. in partnership with The Calcasieu Council on Aging and The Banyan Foundation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Mid-City Lake Charles has potential to redevelop mixed income housing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Housing in Mid-City is still in need of redevelopment after the storms and plans are in the works to revive housing in Dixy Drive area. Many areas in the city of Lake Charles are still waiting to bounce back after various storms, and this neighborhood has the potential to redevelop into mixed income housing.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open

Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 construction over U.S. 165 breaks ground

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For those that travel I-10 every day, it’s hard to miss the road and ramp closures near the overpass bridges on U.S. 165 in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu Parishes. While it may be an inconvenience at the moment, the project will soon improve the...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Air Supply Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana In January

'80s sensation, Air Supply, will be performing in Lake Charles to help you ring in the new year in style. Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell of Air Supply met on May 12, 1975 when they were both performing in an Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. After becoming friends, they formed a vocal harmony group which eventually lead to the formation of Air Supply.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Memorial assessing information after recent cyber attack

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is assessing information after a recent cyber attack. Memorial officials “recently learned of unauthorized activity on our computer network” during which some information was taken, hospital officials said in a statement released to KPLC. Hospital officials said they...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Alvin Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana between October 13th between 8 PM and October 14th at 6 AM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Long-closed Tuten Park reopens its gates

Tuten Park — closed for the past 32 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the natural disasters of 2020 — reopened Monday to the delight of children across Southwest Louisiana. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said the park sustained $300,000 in damages to the front portion of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur Council creates Home Rule Charter Commission

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur City Council adopted an ordinance creating a Home Rule Charter Commission for the city and announced who will be on it. Members are Gena Granger, Donna Emmons, Dennis Bergeron, Sid Rosteet, Carla Sigler, Becky Venissat and Danny DiPetta. An ordinance creating the commission has been...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Tuten Park reopens after more than 2 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being closed for more than two years, a Lake Charles favorite has reopened. Tuten Park first closed in 2020 during the pandemic, but it remained shuttered after Laura ripped through the area. The city finally held a grand reopening Monday. “Sometimes you don’t really...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
actionnews5.com

Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Dashcam video caught the moment a grain elevator exploded at a grain milling facility. Firefighters responded to the explosion at Farmers Rice Milling Company in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Robert LeDoux was sitting in his truck waiting to unload when the explosion happened. His dashcam...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 15, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 15, 2022. Joseph Samuel Dominick III, 62, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000. Stephen Lee Mingo, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; must signal while turning. Drake Ryan Kilgore,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Police Jury still deadlocked on redistricting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish Police Jurors are still trying to approve redistricting, as required by the end of the year. However, at last night’s special meeting jurors again were deadlocked. The eight member police jury repeatedly winds up with a tie vote. Four members want the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 14, 2022, that on November 13 at around 12:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a bar in the 200 block of Highway 171 in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, in relation to a shooting. Deputies reportedly came to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Low-pressure system expected to bring rainfall, some thunderstorms tonight

A low-pressure system is expected to develop this afternoon and move right along the coast tonight. This system will bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. From along the Interstate 10 corridor south into the coastal waters, these thunderstorms will...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

VIDEO: YouTubers Review Best and Worst Tex-Mex in Lake Charles

Just like most of us, we are all food critics. We also have our own opinions on the best place to go for certain types of food. While I do enjoy entertaining the occasional food critic's opinion. I much prefer to "trust but verify" when it comes to certain places. Some "experts" we know and love don't always enjoy the foods others enjoy. For instance, Guy Fieri of the Food Network doesn't like eggs on dishes. They're ok to be in them but to have an actual egg as part of a dish, it's a hard pass for him. Andrew Zimmerman of Bizarre Foods eats the craziest things across the world. He doesn't eat SPAM. Of course, not a lot of people do, but you see where I am going with this.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

