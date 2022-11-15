Read full article on original website
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
KPLC TV
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
Lake Charles American Press
New senior living community planned
A new senior housing development project has been proposed to be built in District C of Lake Charles in the first months of 2024. The development, Capstone at the Oaks Senior Living, is proposed to be built at 2401 6th St. in partnership with The Calcasieu Council on Aging and The Banyan Foundation.
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
KPLC TV
Mid-City Lake Charles has potential to redevelop mixed income housing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Housing in Mid-City is still in need of redevelopment after the storms and plans are in the works to revive housing in Dixy Drive area. Many areas in the city of Lake Charles are still waiting to bounce back after various storms, and this neighborhood has the potential to redevelop into mixed income housing.
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
KPLC TV
I-10 construction over U.S. 165 breaks ground
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For those that travel I-10 every day, it’s hard to miss the road and ramp closures near the overpass bridges on U.S. 165 in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu Parishes. While it may be an inconvenience at the moment, the project will soon improve the...
Your Garbage Pickup Times Changed For Thanksgiving Holiday in Lake Charles
Whether you realize it or not, the Thanksgiving holiday is just a little over a week away. Can you believe how fast this year is flying by? Well, believe it because before you know it, Christmas will be here too. Because Thanksgiving is coming up next week, a lot of...
Air Supply Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana In January
'80s sensation, Air Supply, will be performing in Lake Charles to help you ring in the new year in style. Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell of Air Supply met on May 12, 1975 when they were both performing in an Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. After becoming friends, they formed a vocal harmony group which eventually lead to the formation of Air Supply.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Memorial assessing information after recent cyber attack
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is assessing information after a recent cyber attack. Memorial officials “recently learned of unauthorized activity on our computer network” during which some information was taken, hospital officials said in a statement released to KPLC. Hospital officials said they...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Alvin Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana between October 13th between 8 PM and October 14th at 6 AM.
Lake Charles American Press
Long-closed Tuten Park reopens its gates
Tuten Park — closed for the past 32 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the natural disasters of 2020 — reopened Monday to the delight of children across Southwest Louisiana. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said the park sustained $300,000 in damages to the front portion of...
KPLC TV
Sulphur Council creates Home Rule Charter Commission
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur City Council adopted an ordinance creating a Home Rule Charter Commission for the city and announced who will be on it. Members are Gena Granger, Donna Emmons, Dennis Bergeron, Sid Rosteet, Carla Sigler, Becky Venissat and Danny DiPetta. An ordinance creating the commission has been...
KPLC TV
Tuten Park reopens after more than 2 years
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being closed for more than two years, a Lake Charles favorite has reopened. Tuten Park first closed in 2020 during the pandemic, but it remained shuttered after Laura ripped through the area. The city finally held a grand reopening Monday. “Sometimes you don’t really...
actionnews5.com
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Dashcam video caught the moment a grain elevator exploded at a grain milling facility. Firefighters responded to the explosion at Farmers Rice Milling Company in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Robert LeDoux was sitting in his truck waiting to unload when the explosion happened. His dashcam...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 15, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 15, 2022. Joseph Samuel Dominick III, 62, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000. Stephen Lee Mingo, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; must signal while turning. Drake Ryan Kilgore,...
See Inside The New Market Basket In Moss Bluff That Opens Today, Nov. 14 [PHOTOS]
After over two years and three months, the Moss Bluff location of Market Basket will reopen its doors. The store has been closed since hurricane Laura and Delta basically destroyed the popular grocery store location. Market Basket has been challenged over the past two years as several of its grocery...
KPLC TV
Cameron Police Jury still deadlocked on redistricting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish Police Jurors are still trying to approve redistricting, as required by the end of the year. However, at last night’s special meeting jurors again were deadlocked. The eight member police jury repeatedly winds up with a tie vote. Four members want the...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 14, 2022, that on November 13 at around 12:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a bar in the 200 block of Highway 171 in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, in relation to a shooting. Deputies reportedly came to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.
Lake Charles American Press
Low-pressure system expected to bring rainfall, some thunderstorms tonight
A low-pressure system is expected to develop this afternoon and move right along the coast tonight. This system will bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. From along the Interstate 10 corridor south into the coastal waters, these thunderstorms will...
VIDEO: YouTubers Review Best and Worst Tex-Mex in Lake Charles
Just like most of us, we are all food critics. We also have our own opinions on the best place to go for certain types of food. While I do enjoy entertaining the occasional food critic's opinion. I much prefer to "trust but verify" when it comes to certain places. Some "experts" we know and love don't always enjoy the foods others enjoy. For instance, Guy Fieri of the Food Network doesn't like eggs on dishes. They're ok to be in them but to have an actual egg as part of a dish, it's a hard pass for him. Andrew Zimmerman of Bizarre Foods eats the craziest things across the world. He doesn't eat SPAM. Of course, not a lot of people do, but you see where I am going with this.
