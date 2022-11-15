ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

fox47.com

Church holds first in-person service with both congregations since pandemic

VERONA, Wis. – For the first time since before the pandemic began, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church combined its congregations and held an in-person service Sunday at Verona Area High School. The church has held in-person services at its Madison and Verona locations, but today was the first time since 2019 where both congregations could worship together.
VERONA, WI
fox47.com

Dane Co. Executive Parisi vetoes jail amendment in 2023 County Budget

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed the 2023 County Budget on Wednesday, setting aside more than $850 million for work around the area. “The past few years of a pandemic, and more recently poverty exacerbated by inflation, serve as frank reminders of the need to always plan for tomorrow,” Parisi said. “The 2023 Dane County budget builds upon the work we’ve done over the past decade.”
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Runners handle chilly weather for Madison Marathon

MADISON, Wis. — The temperatures may have been chilly but the snow and rain stayed away, providing a good atmosphere for Sunday’s Madison Marathon. Runners started their day early and had just six hours to complete the course. A half-marathon and 10K were also available for runners looking for a lighter challenge. The starting and finishing lines were both at Capitol Square.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

City leaders remember traffic accident victims ahead of World Day of Remembrance

MADISON, Wis. — City leaders and traffic safety advocates gathered Tuesday to remember those who have been killed in traffic accidents around the city. So far this year, 11 people have died in traffic accidents on Madison’s roadways. In total, 57 people have died in similar incidents over the past five years. While fatal and serious injury crashes are down 21% through the first three quarters of 2022 compared to 2021, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said there’s still more work to do.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison Streets Division prepares ahead of Tuesday snow

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division is getting ready for one of its busiest times of the year. The first accumulating snowfall of the season is set to arrive in the area on Tuesday, causing headaches for drivers on Madison roads. It’s the job of the Streets Division crews to make sure the roads are plowed and salted during snow events.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Darrell Brooks apologizes to Waukesha parade victims at sentencing hearing

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The sentencing hearing for Darrell Brooks entered its second day Wednesday after an emotional day of victim statements on Tuesday with Brooks and his family making a plea for empathy. After victims and their family members spoke on the effects the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy have...
WAUKESHA, WI
fox47.com

Darrell Brooks sentencing hearing interrupted by threat to courthouse

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The sentencing hearing for Darrell Brooks was interrupted Tuesday morning after an anonymous threat was made to the Waukesha County Courthouse. Reporters for CBS58 covering the sentencing hearing say the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the threat was made. Security was also increased at the courthouse.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Badger volleyball holds steady at No. 3 in AVCA poll

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger volleyball team has made a home for themselves at No. 3 in the AVCA poll. Wisconsin stayed in the third spot for a third-straight poll, after rising to that position on Oct. 31. San Diego stayed at No. 2 and Texas remained at the top in this week’s poll, which was released Monday.
MADISON, WI

