MADISON, Wis. — City leaders and traffic safety advocates gathered Tuesday to remember those who have been killed in traffic accidents around the city. So far this year, 11 people have died in traffic accidents on Madison’s roadways. In total, 57 people have died in similar incidents over the past five years. While fatal and serious injury crashes are down 21% through the first three quarters of 2022 compared to 2021, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said there’s still more work to do.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO