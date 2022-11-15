Read full article on original website
UW Health urgent care, ER wait times growing with patients with respiratory illnesses
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency departments and urgent care units in the Madison area are seeing long wait times due to an influx of patients who’ve contracted various respiratory illnesses. Officials with UW Health said Tuesday that while they’re able to meet the community’s needs, but want to make...
Church holds first in-person service with both congregations since pandemic
VERONA, Wis. – For the first time since before the pandemic began, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church combined its congregations and held an in-person service Sunday at Verona Area High School. The church has held in-person services at its Madison and Verona locations, but today was the first time since 2019 where both congregations could worship together.
Dane Co. Executive Parisi vetoes jail amendment in 2023 County Budget
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed the 2023 County Budget on Wednesday, setting aside more than $850 million for work around the area. “The past few years of a pandemic, and more recently poverty exacerbated by inflation, serve as frank reminders of the need to always plan for tomorrow,” Parisi said. “The 2023 Dane County budget builds upon the work we’ve done over the past decade.”
Runners handle chilly weather for Madison Marathon
MADISON, Wis. — The temperatures may have been chilly but the snow and rain stayed away, providing a good atmosphere for Sunday’s Madison Marathon. Runners started their day early and had just six hours to complete the course. A half-marathon and 10K were also available for runners looking for a lighter challenge. The starting and finishing lines were both at Capitol Square.
City leaders remember traffic accident victims ahead of World Day of Remembrance
MADISON, Wis. — City leaders and traffic safety advocates gathered Tuesday to remember those who have been killed in traffic accidents around the city. So far this year, 11 people have died in traffic accidents on Madison’s roadways. In total, 57 people have died in similar incidents over the past five years. While fatal and serious injury crashes are down 21% through the first three quarters of 2022 compared to 2021, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said there’s still more work to do.
Madison Streets Division prepares ahead of Tuesday snow
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division is getting ready for one of its busiest times of the year. The first accumulating snowfall of the season is set to arrive in the area on Tuesday, causing headaches for drivers on Madison roads. It’s the job of the Streets Division crews to make sure the roads are plowed and salted during snow events.
Darrell Brooks apologizes to Waukesha parade victims at sentencing hearing
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The sentencing hearing for Darrell Brooks entered its second day Wednesday after an emotional day of victim statements on Tuesday with Brooks and his family making a plea for empathy. After victims and their family members spoke on the effects the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy have...
Darrell Brooks sentenced to six consecutive life sentences with no chance of early release
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove an SUV into last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade, will spend the rest of his life in prison with no possibility of ever being released. Judge Jennifer Dorow handed...
Darrell Brooks sentencing hearing interrupted by threat to courthouse
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The sentencing hearing for Darrell Brooks was interrupted Tuesday morning after an anonymous threat was made to the Waukesha County Courthouse. Reporters for CBS58 covering the sentencing hearing say the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the threat was made. Security was also increased at the courthouse.
Badger volleyball holds steady at No. 3 in AVCA poll
MADISON, Wis. — The Badger volleyball team has made a home for themselves at No. 3 in the AVCA poll. Wisconsin stayed in the third spot for a third-straight poll, after rising to that position on Oct. 31. San Diego stayed at No. 2 and Texas remained at the top in this week’s poll, which was released Monday.
