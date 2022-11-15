Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Ravens Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson is currently lacking help at wide receiver. With Rashod Batman sidelined, Devin Duvernay (318) and Demarcus Robinson (152) are the only active Ravens receivers with more than 55 yards this season. Jackson, who also played the last game without star tight end Mark Andrews, is averaging a subdued...
Clippers gearing up to steal yet another much-valued Lakers target
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been very interesting the last three or so years. While the Clippers have absolutely dominated the head-to-head matchup in this new era of the LA rivalry, the Lakers are the team that has a championship to show for it. Many assumed...
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
Ravens Taking Time With Rookies Ojabo & Kolar
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are taking their time with rookies David Ojabo and Charlie Kolar and they will likely have to wait a couple of more weeks to make their NFL debuts. Ojabo has recovered from an Achilles injury and the outside linebacker will be a boost...
Lonnie Walker IV spills the beans about Lakers reinforcements on the way
The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help they can after suffering a painfully slow start that has put them behind the curve this season. A win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday pushed the team to 3-10 and with an easier schedule coming up, the team has to string wins together.
Panthers make Baker Mayfield decision for Week 11 vs. Ravens after PJ Walker injury
The Carolina Panthers’ QB situation this season has been a complete dumpster fire. They traded for Baker Mayfield in the offseason after acquiring Sam Darnold last year. Midway through the season, though, Mayfield was benched for PJ Walker, who had his fair share of highlights and struggles. Week 11...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson shares viral moment with young fan. Here's how the meeting came about
Lamar Jackson went viral when he shared an emotional moment with eight-year-old Landon Berry, who has a congenital heart defect.
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (hamstring) returns to Ravens practice Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. Edwards had been inactive since injuring his hamstring in Week 8, but he is back in action coming out of the Ravens' bye week. The Ravens may limit Edwards' workload at first, but his return is a downgrade for Kenyan Drake moving forward. Baltimore is facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and they are favored by nearly two touchdowns, setting up a run-heavy game script for Lamar Jackson and the backfield.
Ravens Have Chance to Run Table in Second Half of Season
The Ravens will likely be favored in their final, eight games of the 2022 season. Here's a breakdown and outlook for those remaining games.
Fortnite is making players pay $299 for the Huntmaster Saber outfit
Want Huntmastersaber? That’ll be $299 please, but don’t worry, you get an Xbox with it. To paraphrase Lloyd Christmas, just when I think Fortnite couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this…and totally prove us right. Fortnite lost a huge amount of fans in 2022, specifically during the No Sweat Summer event. So it’s not surprising at all that they would triple down on their bad decision-making and make one of the most anticipated outfits of the year, Huntmaster Saber exclusive to not only the Xbox Series S, but to the price of $299.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0