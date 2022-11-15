Want Huntmastersaber? That’ll be $299 please, but don’t worry, you get an Xbox with it. To paraphrase Lloyd Christmas, just when I think Fortnite couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this…and totally prove us right. Fortnite lost a huge amount of fans in 2022, specifically during the No Sweat Summer event. So it’s not surprising at all that they would triple down on their bad decision-making and make one of the most anticipated outfits of the year, Huntmaster Saber exclusive to not only the Xbox Series S, but to the price of $299.

8 HOURS AGO