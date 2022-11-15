ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
RavenCountry

Ravens Taking Time With Rookies Ojabo & Kolar

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are taking their time with rookies David Ojabo and Charlie Kolar and they will likely have to wait a couple of more weeks to make their NFL debuts. Ojabo has recovered from an Achilles injury and the outside linebacker will be a boost...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Gus Edwards (hamstring) returns to Ravens practice Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. Edwards had been inactive since injuring his hamstring in Week 8, but he is back in action coming out of the Ravens' bye week. The Ravens may limit Edwards' workload at first, but his return is a downgrade for Kenyan Drake moving forward. Baltimore is facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and they are favored by nearly two touchdowns, setting up a run-heavy game script for Lamar Jackson and the backfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Fortnite is making players pay $299 for the Huntmaster Saber outfit

Want Huntmastersaber? That’ll be $299 please, but don’t worry, you get an Xbox with it. To paraphrase Lloyd Christmas, just when I think Fortnite couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this…and totally prove us right. Fortnite lost a huge amount of fans in 2022, specifically during the No Sweat Summer event. So it’s not surprising at all that they would triple down on their bad decision-making and make one of the most anticipated outfits of the year, Huntmaster Saber exclusive to not only the Xbox Series S, but to the price of $299.
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy