Willits, CA

mendofever.com

A Willits Man Died Saturday Night After Losing Control of Vehicle on Sherwood Road

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 5:20 PM, A solo occupant was driving a GMC Yukon and traveling north on Sherwood Road, south of Birch Street. For reasons still under investigation, while the driver negotiated a turn in the road the Yukon crossed over the double yellow lines into the southbound lanes and then left the roadway. The GMC turned in a counterclockwise direction which caused the GMC to overturn to its right and collide with a tree. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The identity of the driver is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle Strikes Cyclist on Ukiah’s State Street—Air Ambulance Requested

Scanner traffic this evening indicates a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of Ukiah’s South State Street and Laws Avenue resulting in significant injury and requests for an air ambulance. Initially dispatched at 5:27 p.m., the Incident Commander reports that the southbound lane of South State Street is...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Laundry Room Burglary, Fight/Multiple Males – Ukiah Police Logs 11.15.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Santa Rosa Man Dies After Colliding With Tree Along State Route 128

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 11/05/2022, at approximately 1710 hours, the driver of a 2011 Lexus was traveling eastbound on SR-128, east of Boonville, at an unknown rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the south roadway edge and onto the dirt shoulder. The vehicle continued on the dirt shoulder for a short distance before colliding with a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
BOONVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

The Old Blanket Ruse Didn’t Work This Time, Says MCSO

On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were conducting proactive patrols in the 300 block of Brush Street in Ukiah, California. While patrolling, a Deputy observed a suspicious parked vehicle and contacted the driver who identified herself as Odessa Oneil [47-year-old from Ukiah]....
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Lake County brush fire now contained

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire near Lower Lake in Lake County is now contained, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Earlier, the department responded to a fire, it stated in a tweet. The fire was in the area of Little High Valley Road and Henderson Ranch Road, the tweet stated. “If […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Juvenile Allegedly Committed a Drunken Hit-and-Run

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at about 6:54 am, Ukiah PD officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving an...
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Out of Area Hunter Was Off Duty Officer First at Scene of Death on Old Briceland Road Yesterday

Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Neighbor Talking Loudly, Female Yelling For Help – Ukiah Police Logs 11.12.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Abuse Incident

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-05-2022 at approximately 10:31 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
UKIAH, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Eighteen restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 – Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 24. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with turkey, gravy and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking. Or perhaps you’re not too fond of Thanksgiving food (canned cranberry sauce anyone?). We have a few options for you, too! Here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Covelo Man Found Guilty of Armed Robbery

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Wednesday morning to submit verdicts finding the trial defendant guilty as charged. Defendant Georgie Eugene Britton Hoaglin, age 22, of Covelo, was found guilty of...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Ukiah woman and dog saved by Caltrans maintenance workers

UKIAH, Calif. — It was around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Tina Milberger was stranded off the side of State Route 32, hanging upside down in her car, 130 feet down an embankment. The Susanville California Highway Patrol said Milberger was traveling with her four dogs when her...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

35-Year-Old Kelseyville Woman Dies in Fatal Crash Near Clearlake Oaks

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/05/2022 at approximately 2335 hours, Party #1, (Pending) was driving a 1990 Toyota 4-Runner (Vehicle...
KELSEYVILLE, CA

