mendofever.com
A Willits Man Died Saturday Night After Losing Control of Vehicle on Sherwood Road
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 5:20 PM, A solo occupant was driving a GMC Yukon and traveling north on Sherwood Road, south of Birch Street. For reasons still under investigation, while the driver negotiated a turn in the road the Yukon crossed over the double yellow lines into the southbound lanes and then left the roadway. The GMC turned in a counterclockwise direction which caused the GMC to overturn to its right and collide with a tree. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The identity of the driver is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3 p.m.] Road Worker Medivacked After Falling From Bridge North of Willits
Today around 9:00 a.m. a road worker fell from a bridge on State Route 162 requiring an air ambulance due to the severity of his injuries. The patient is a 36-year-old man who fell 35 feet off the side of a bridge. The Incident Commander reported the man complained of back injuries and difficulty breathing.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist on Ukiah’s State Street—Air Ambulance Requested
Scanner traffic this evening indicates a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of Ukiah’s South State Street and Laws Avenue resulting in significant injury and requests for an air ambulance. Initially dispatched at 5:27 p.m., the Incident Commander reports that the southbound lane of South State Street is...
mendofever.com
Laundry Room Burglary, Fight/Multiple Males – Ukiah Police Logs 11.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Santa Rosa Man Dies After Colliding With Tree Along State Route 128
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 11/05/2022, at approximately 1710 hours, the driver of a 2011 Lexus was traveling eastbound on SR-128, east of Boonville, at an unknown rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the south roadway edge and onto the dirt shoulder. The vehicle continued on the dirt shoulder for a short distance before colliding with a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
mendofever.com
Subject Stole Burrito And Threw A Rock, Subject Throwing Things Making A Mess – Ukiah Police Logs 11.14.2022

kymkemp.com
The Old Blanket Ruse Didn’t Work This Time, Says MCSO
On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were conducting proactive patrols in the 300 block of Brush Street in Ukiah, California. While patrolling, a Deputy observed a suspicious parked vehicle and contacted the driver who identified herself as Odessa Oneil [47-year-old from Ukiah]....
Lake County brush fire now contained
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire near Lower Lake in Lake County is now contained, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Earlier, the department responded to a fire, it stated in a tweet. The fire was in the area of Little High Valley Road and Henderson Ranch Road, the tweet stated. “If […]
kymkemp.com
Assaults and Threats to Mother of His Children Lead Deputies to Arrest Ukiah Man, Says MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On 11-05-2022 at approximately 10:31 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to...
mendofever.com
Unknown Subjects Egged House, Stolen Vehicle – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.12.2022

mendofever.com
Ukiah Juvenile Allegedly Committed a Drunken Hit-and-Run
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at about 6:54 am, Ukiah PD officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving an...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence After Punching and Biting Ex-Girlfriend, Says MCSO
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at approximately 6:06 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
kymkemp.com
Out of Area Hunter Was Off Duty Officer First at Scene of Death on Old Briceland Road Yesterday
Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”
mendofever.com
Neighbor Talking Loudly, Female Yelling For Help – Ukiah Police Logs 11.12.2022

mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Abuse Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-05-2022 at approximately 10:31 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
The Mendocino Voice
Eighteen restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 – Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 24. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with turkey, gravy and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking. Or perhaps you’re not too fond of Thanksgiving food (canned cranberry sauce anyone?). We have a few options for you, too! Here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County.
mendofever.com
Covelo Man Found Guilty of Armed Robbery
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Wednesday morning to submit verdicts finding the trial defendant guilty as charged. Defendant Georgie Eugene Britton Hoaglin, age 22, of Covelo, was found guilty of...
krcrtv.com
Ukiah woman and dog saved by Caltrans maintenance workers
UKIAH, Calif. — It was around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Tina Milberger was stranded off the side of State Route 32, hanging upside down in her car, 130 feet down an embankment. The Susanville California Highway Patrol said Milberger was traveling with her four dogs when her...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
mendofever.com
35-Year-Old Kelseyville Woman Dies in Fatal Crash Near Clearlake Oaks
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/05/2022 at approximately 2335 hours, Party #1, (Pending) was driving a 1990 Toyota 4-Runner (Vehicle...
