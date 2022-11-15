Read full article on original website
CNET
Which Airlines Have the Most Delays and Cancellations?
While air travel is slowly returning to normal, delays and cancellations are still commonplace: On Monday, more than 4,800 flights into, out of or within the US were delayed and 65 were canceled outright, according to the website FlightAware. The situation will only become more stressful as we move into...
United Airlines forced to block out some seats on flights as average passenger gets heavier
US carrier United Airlines is reportedly having to block out some seats on particular aircraft due to the fact that passengers have become heavier in recent years.Frequent flyer blog Live and Let’s Fly spotted the the blocked-out seats on the airline’s Boeing 757s, a move which United told them was due to heavier average passenger weights in the US.Anywhere between three and six seats per aircraft are being blocked out on 757 flights between now and April 2023.“The temporary change is a result of the increased average customer winter weights as prescribed by the FAA,” a United spokesperson told the...
Frontier Airlines fined $2 million by Department of Transportation for trickery
The latest airline indictment from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Six airlines have been ordered to collectively refund passengers more than $600 million over flight delays and cancellations
The Department of Transportation said it was also considering collective penalties of $7.25 million for the delay in providing the refunds.
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
travelnoire.com
Woman Who Was Actually A Pilot, Mistaken For Flight Attendant By Airport Employee
A pilot named Sabrina, or @sabrinaleej on Tiktok, shared a story about how she was mistaken for a flight attendant by an unaware airport employee. She posted a video on the social media platform. Sabrina might have let it go if it had happened once or twice. But the caption...
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
A flight attendant was transported to a Chicago hospital following an incident with a "disruptive customer" on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning.
Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200
Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
United passenger incident that sent flight attendant to hospital renews calls to protect airline workers
After a United Airlines flight attendant was hospitalized following an incident with an unruly passenger, union officials are renewing calls for federal action to protect the workers. The incident happened on United Flight 476 from San Francisco to Chicago on Sunday morning. Law enforcement removed a "disruptive customer" upon landing...
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Midair sssurprise: Snake found on board United Airlines flight
In what may have felt like a scene out of the 2006 action movie “Snakes on a Plane,” a reptile was found in the cabin of a United Airlines flight. A passenger on United Airlines flight 2038, which flew from Tampa, Florida, to Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, told News12 New Jersey that as the plane began to taxi down the runway, passengers in business class began shrieking.
Virgin Atlantic has a surprise for passengers who steal its salt and pepper shakers from flights
Passengers who steal Virgin Atlantic’s inflight salt and pepper shakers might just get a shock when they get them home.The airline’s iconic tableware frequently finds its way into travellers’ hand luggage, according to the airline, thanks to its cute design of cartoon-like planes on little feet.The fun shakers come in silver, gold and black, and have become something of a collector’s item.Caught red handed? 😲 If you’ve walked away from one of our flights with a 'new' salt and pepper shaker, take a peek at their feet and you’ll be in for a surprise. pic.twitter.com/m6INViFl81— virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) October...
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
NPR
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
The Department of Transportation is cracking down on airlines that refuse to give customers refunds for canceled flights. Six airlines are facing millions of dollars in fines, and they're being ordered to pay 600 million in refunds. But as NPR's David Schaper reports, only one of the airlines is a U.S. carrier, raising the ire of some consumer advocates.
A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing after a man with a box cutter threatened to stab other passengers
The flight from Cincinnati to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta where the threatening passenger was taken into custody by police, The New York Times reported.
FOX 28 Spokane
Amazon to lay off over 10,000 employees
UNITED STATES. – Amazon is set to lay off over 10,000 employees beginning this week, The New York Times reported. Amazon is laying off employees in cooperate and technology roles. The layoff will represent less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce and 3% of its corporate employees. According...
FOX 28 Spokane
Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst
NEW YORK (AP) — Just days after cryptocurrency’s third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get a feel of how messy FTX’s bankruptcy case could be. Users remain frustratingly in the dark about when they might get their funds back, if at all. They’re directing much of their anger toward FTX’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. In a court filing, FTX’s lawyers said there were already more than 100,000 claims against the company and estimated that figure could grow to more than 1 million, most of them customers, once the case is complete.
