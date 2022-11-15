ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors pulling 1 notable player from rotation

The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
The Spun

49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
numberfire.com

Stephen Curry playing Monday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Curry and Draymond Green will both be on the floor. Curry played 37 minutes on Sunday and scored 27 points (9-17 field goals, 3-9 3-pointers, 6-6 free throws) with 6 boards, 4 assists, and a steal.
numberfire.com

Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
The Spun

3 Former NBA Referees Have Made Big Accusation

Three former NBA referees filed a complaint against the NBA. According to Jonathan Stempel of Reuters, Kenny Mauer, Mark Ayotte, and Jason Phillips are suing the league for firing them after they refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. They claim the NBA wrongfully denied their religious exemption requests, which didn't meet their "high standards" to forgo the shots.
NBC Sports

Struggling Klay vows to take heat off Steph, Warriors

Klay Thompson made a promise Sunday night that, if kept, will thin the packs of wolves coming after Stephen Curry. “My belief is stronger than your doubt,” Thompson wrote on his Instagram story. “I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does, the floodgates will open.”. Until...
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s IG message as struggles continue in another road loss

The Golden State Warriors haven’t found it easy at all to defend the championship they shed blood and tears for. A 122-115 defeat to the Sacramento Kings that knocked the Warriors to 5-8 on the season, keeping them winless (0-7) on the road thus far. And at the heart of the reigning champion’s struggles is the uncharacteristic inability of ballyhooed sharpshooter Klay Thompson to put the ball into the hoop from long range.
numberfire.com

Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...

