Daily Iowan
UI Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center announces partnership with Caris’ Precision Oncology Alliance
University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center announced that they have joined the Caris’ Precision Oncology Alliance to improve clinical care and the outcomes of patients with cancer. The Precision Oncology Alliance is made up of various cancer centers throughout the world that work together to further precision oncology...
Iowa City Community School District to change secondary school plans, courses and schedules offered to students
The Iowa City Community School District will start to include sixth grade in middle schools and implement “teams” learning to ease the transition from elementary to middle school. This expansion is part of a new and ongoing model to provide more opportunities for students, which will implement differently...
Carl Klaus memorial garden at new Nonfiction Writing Program building to offer refuge and remembrance
A patio is lined with flowering hedges and neat rows of seedlings sweeping across a grassy stretch of yard. Sunlight dapples tables and Adirondack chairs through a shady pergola. A small fountain bubbles, dimming sounds of traffic from the nearby street. This is the vision for the Carl Klaus memorial...
Mazahir Salih announces transition out of executive director role at Center for Worker Justice
Mazahir Salih, executive director of the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa, announced her plans to resign from her role as executive director in the coming months. In a statement obtained by The Daily Iowan on Monday evening, Salih, who is also a co-founder of the CWJ, wrote she made this decision to spend more time with her family.
Student Spotlight: MFA student expands and explores his grandmother’s salt and pepper shaker collection
The ceramic salt and pepper shakers that once rested along the soft pink and forest green walls of Kyle Agnew grandmother’s turquoise house now belong to a new collection that transforms their meaning. Agnew, a graduate student at the University of Iowa seeking a Master of Fine Arts, spent...
IC community rallies behind food vendor after trailer is stolen
The Johnson County community is banding together to help Griddle Me This, an Iowa City catering and mobile food company, after its trailer that is used to make food was stolen. Griddle Me This is a company best known for its presence at the Iowa City Farmers Market. Liz and...
Hollywood screenwriter Josh Parkinson to teach UI class
University of Iowa students can learn from a Hollywood screenwriter this spring. The new course, a writing class called “Adaptation for Television,” will be taught by screenwriter Josh Parkinson during the next spring semester. Parkinson has 12 years of experience working in Hollywood on shows such as “Eastbound...
Opinion | Attendance policies needs updates
With all the uncertainties in the world, sometimes unexpected things come up. Whether it be a family emergency or a mental health crisis, not everything always goes according to plan. Due to this, students may unexpectedly miss a class to deal with a situation. The University of Iowa currently gives...
Iowa City Police Department unveils 988 crisis line decal on new squad cars
The Iowa City Police Department added a 988 decal to the latest design for its squad cars. 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline, was launched on July 16 for those experiencing a crisis to text or call and speak with a trained counselor amidst increasing rates of suicide nationwide. The new decal number appears next to the 911 emergency number, amid various other changes to the car’s appearance, to bring awareness of the resource to Iowa City.
UI community members interested in potential Chicago-Iowa City Amtrak route
Nathan Creech is intrigued by the possibility of a Chicago-Iowa City Amtrak line. The University of Iowa senior currently drives himself and carpools with friends to get back to his hometown of New Lenox, Illinois — a suburb of Chicago. A direct train would provide a more comfortable ride home.
IC to have free parking, bus services for ‘Small Business Saturday’ weekend
Iowa City shoppers will be treated to free parking in downtown parking garages on Nov. 26, the city announced on Wednesday. The announcement states that there will be no charge for parking in the downtown ramps. Additionally, the city is offering free bus services via the Iowa City Transit system on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.
Mexican restaurant and tequila bar to open in Iowa City
Des Moines-based Mexican restaurant and tequila bar Coa Cantina will open a second location in Iowa City in January 2023. The restaurant will open at 18 ½ S. Clinton St. — where the Clinton Street Social Club is located — and will feature tortas, tacos, burritos, nachos, and various drinks including its made-from-scratch tequila. The Clinton Street Social Club is listed as “temporarily closed” on its Facebook page and last posted in 2021.
Iowa track and field assistant coach Hadrien Choukroun reflects on eye-opening journey to Iowa City.
The University of Iowa track and field team’s new assistant coach Hadrien Choukroun experienced an eye-opening journey to Iowa City. Choukroun was raised in Paris, France, before heading off to college and competing as a decathlete for two years at Benedict College, an HBCU in South Carolina. After he graduated in 2011, he served as an assistant coach at Benedict.
Iowa City City Council to appoint replacement for vacancy after Weiner resigns
The Iowa City City Council will appoint a new member by January to fill Councilor Janice Weiner’s seat once she takes office for Iowa Senate District 45. Weiner submitted her resignation on Nov. 9 after her victory in the Iowa Senate elections. Her resignation will be effective on Dec. 31 at midnight.
Iowa volleyball senior setter Lily Tessier balances focus and fun
Senior setter Lily Tessier brings the perfect balance between fun and focus to Iowa volleyball. Whether she’s setting specific goals for herself during practice to stay motivated or exploring the outdoors with her friends off the court, Tessier tries to make the best of each day, middle hitter Amiya Jones said.
Pitching coach Robin Lund leaving Iowa baseball team, Hawkeyes hire Sean McGrath
Pitching coach Robin Lund is leaving Hawkeye baseball for an assistant pitching coach position with the Detroit Tigers, Iowa Athletics announced Tuesday. Lund has been with Iowa baseball for four seasons, helping the Hawkeyes to 103 victories. The heralded coach also led Iowa’s Trenton Wallace and Adam Mazur to Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Seven Hawkeye pitchers under Lund’s direction have gone on to play professional baseball, including Wallace and Mazur.
No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling ready for three-dual road trip to New York
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will compete in its first road duals of the 2022-23 season on Thursday and Friday. The Hawkeyes will travel to West Point, New York, to take on the Army Black Knights at 6 p.m. at Christl Arena. Then on Friday, Iowa battles...
Iowa football notebook | Quarterback Spencer Petras talks durability, Hawkeyes prepare for cold weather
Iowa football quarterback Spencer Petras was sacked six times against Wisconsin last Saturday. Over the course of the season, Petras has been brought to the ground by defenders 30 times. Overall, the Hawkeyes’ offensive line has allowed 33 sacks this season — the most in the Big Ten.
Iowa men’s basketball set to take on Seton Hall
The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to take on Seton Hall at Prudential Center in New Jersey on Wednesday night. The two teams match up as a part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, an annual series of early-season contests between Big Ten and Big East schools that began in 2015.
Iowa men’s basketball defeats Seton Hall in first road test of season
After falling behind Seton Hall, 10-2, in the first 3:55 of Wednesday night’s battle between the Hawkeyes and Pirates, the Iowa basketball team went on a 19-3 scoring run and built a 21-13 lead. The Hawkeyes never trailed again and defeated Seton Hall, 83-67. Prior to Iowa’s first road...
