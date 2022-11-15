ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Iowan

IC community rallies behind food vendor after trailer is stolen

The Johnson County community is banding together to help Griddle Me This, an Iowa City catering and mobile food company, after its trailer that is used to make food was stolen. Griddle Me This is a company best known for its presence at the Iowa City Farmers Market. Liz and...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Hollywood screenwriter Josh Parkinson to teach UI class

University of Iowa students can learn from a Hollywood screenwriter this spring. The new course, a writing class called “Adaptation for Television,” will be taught by screenwriter Josh Parkinson during the next spring semester. Parkinson has 12 years of experience working in Hollywood on shows such as “Eastbound...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Attendance policies needs updates

With all the uncertainties in the world, sometimes unexpected things come up. Whether it be a family emergency or a mental health crisis, not everything always goes according to plan. Due to this, students may unexpectedly miss a class to deal with a situation. The University of Iowa currently gives...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Police Department unveils 988 crisis line decal on new squad cars

The Iowa City Police Department added a 988 decal to the latest design for its squad cars. 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline, was launched on July 16 for those experiencing a crisis to text or call and speak with a trained counselor amidst increasing rates of suicide nationwide. The new decal number appears next to the 911 emergency number, amid various other changes to the car’s appearance, to bring awareness of the resource to Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Mexican restaurant and tequila bar to open in Iowa City

Des Moines-based Mexican restaurant and tequila bar Coa Cantina will open a second location in Iowa City in January 2023. The restaurant will open at 18 ½ S. Clinton St. — where the Clinton Street Social Club is located — and will feature tortas, tacos, burritos, nachos, and various drinks including its made-from-scratch tequila. The Clinton Street Social Club is listed as “temporarily closed” on its Facebook page and last posted in 2021.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa track and field assistant coach Hadrien Choukroun reflects on eye-opening journey to Iowa City.

The University of Iowa track and field team’s new assistant coach Hadrien Choukroun experienced an eye-opening journey to Iowa City. Choukroun was raised in Paris, France, before heading off to college and competing as a decathlete for two years at Benedict College, an HBCU in South Carolina. After he graduated in 2011, he served as an assistant coach at Benedict.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball senior setter Lily Tessier balances focus and fun

Senior setter Lily Tessier brings the perfect balance between fun and focus to Iowa volleyball. Whether she’s setting specific goals for herself during practice to stay motivated or exploring the outdoors with her friends off the court, Tessier tries to make the best of each day, middle hitter Amiya Jones said.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Pitching coach Robin Lund leaving Iowa baseball team, Hawkeyes hire Sean McGrath

Pitching coach Robin Lund is leaving Hawkeye baseball for an assistant pitching coach position with the Detroit Tigers, Iowa Athletics announced Tuesday. Lund has been with Iowa baseball for four seasons, helping the Hawkeyes to 103 victories. The heralded coach also led Iowa’s Trenton Wallace and Adam Mazur to Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Seven Hawkeye pitchers under Lund’s direction have gone on to play professional baseball, including Wallace and Mazur.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball set to take on Seton Hall

The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to take on Seton Hall at Prudential Center in New Jersey on Wednesday night. The two teams match up as a part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, an annual series of early-season contests between Big Ten and Big East schools that began in 2015.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

