Dressed for success? Dr. Oz and wife Lisa cast their midterm votes in Pennsylvania while Dem rival John Fetterman doesn't take questions in gym shorts alongside wife Gisele - as legal battle explodes over ballots and voters scramble to fix mistakes
Both Pennsylvania Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz were up early on Election Day to cast their ballots in one of the most closely watched races this midterm cycle. Fetterman, wearing his trademark gym shorts and a blue puffer jacket, pulled up in a pick-up truck...
Bellefonte to pay $10K to settle federal lawsuit with flag-burning political activist
“If costs were not a factor and we could fight on principle alone, we would have never settled,” the borough’s manager wrote in an email.
WGAL
AP: Dan Meuser defeats Amanda Waldman to win US House seat In Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional district
Republican Dan Meuser is holding on to his seat in the United States House of Representatives after beating Democrat Amanda Waldman, according to a projection from AP. Meuser has already served two terms in the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District, which covers the following counties:. All of Carbon.
thecentersquare.com
Fetterman victory in Pennsylvania signals importance of candidate quality, metro vote
(The Center Square) – John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election, giving Democrats control of both of the commonwealth’s seats. While it’s still unclear who will control the U.S. Senate, Fetterman’s victory emphasized the importance of candidate quality in elections.
Pennsylvanians are looking to move to these states the most: study
U-Haul revealed back in January how more people are moving out of Pennsylvania than in. Now a new study has revealed the top states Pennsylvanians are looking to move to. LISTEN: More people are leaving Pennsylvania than moving in, says U-Haul | Today in Pa. Researchers at MovingAPT.com—a platform dedicated...
Pennsylvania Senate Race Remains Too Close To Call
The Pennsylvania Senate race between Republican candidate Dr. Mahmet Oz and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman remained too close to call as of midnight eastern time. With 84% of the vote counted, Fetterman was holding onto a slight lead with 49.2% compared to 48.3% for Dr. Oz, according to NBC...
