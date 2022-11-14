ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dressed for success? Dr. Oz and wife Lisa cast their midterm votes in Pennsylvania while Dem rival John Fetterman doesn't take questions in gym shorts alongside wife Gisele - as legal battle explodes over ballots and voters scramble to fix mistakes

Both Pennsylvania Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz were up early on Election Day to cast their ballots in one of the most closely watched races this midterm cycle. Fetterman, wearing his trademark gym shorts and a blue puffer jacket, pulled up in a pick-up truck...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KFI AM 640

Pennsylvania Senate Race Remains Too Close To Call

The Pennsylvania Senate race between Republican candidate Dr. Mahmet Oz and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman remained too close to call as of midnight eastern time. With 84% of the vote counted, Fetterman was holding onto a slight lead with 49.2% compared to 48.3% for Dr. Oz, according to NBC...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy