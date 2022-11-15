ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters

Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Who is Aurora's new interim police chief?

Aurora has named Art Acevedo as the city's latest interim police chief as the struggle continues to find a permanent replacement. Greg Nieto reports. Aurora has named Art Acevedo as the city's latest interim police chief as the struggle continues to find a permanent replacement. Greg Nieto reports. Bison ranchers...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Denver renters without heat

Denver renters in this building say they've been without heat for days. Kim Posey reports. Denver renters in this building say they've been without heat for days. Kim Posey reports. 28-year-old killed in hit-and-run A hit-and-run crash in Denver left a pedestrian dead and another man seriously hurt. The incident...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow on the way? Here's how much Colorado can expect.

DENVER — A new round of snow will impact Colorado on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Weather Advisories across the state. The worst impacts will be during the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The heaviest snow for most of the Denver area will...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Problematic part of Havana Street concerns neighbors

Nicole Fierro is following up on an area of Havana Street where dangerous drivers have caused crashes into homes. Problematic part of Havana Street concerns neighbors. Nicole Fierro is following up on an area of Havana Street where dangerous drivers have caused crashes into homes. Bison ranchers forced to sell...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Sunshine Wednesday before snow on Thursday

After a cool start on Wednesday, sunny skies will help to warm highs into the low 40s by the afternoon. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Sunshine Wednesday before snow on …. After a cool start on Wednesday, sunny skies will help to warm highs into the low 40s by the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community

Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Denver renters without heat. Denver renters in this building say they've been...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Snowy commute up in the foothills

The foothills near Boulder received a couple inches of snow overnight and roads remain icy and snow packed. Jim Hooley reports. The foothills near Boulder received a couple inches of snow overnight and roads remain icy and snow packed. Jim Hooley reports. Art Acevedo named interim Aurora police chief. The...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Buttigieg on airline refunds and fines

Joshua Short spoke with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about recent steps to return hundreds of millions to flyers for pandemic-era refunds. Joshua Short spoke with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about recent steps to return hundreds of millions to flyers for pandemic-era refunds. Bison ranchers forced to sell part...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Snow, artic air on the way for northern Colorado

Arctic air is on the way to Fort Collins, and with it, will likely come our largest snowfall of the season. Northern Colorado is expected to bear the brunt of this latest winter storm with the National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting up to 6 inches of snow for the I-25 corridor. The Coloradoan reports the heaviest snow is expected Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours and will make for tricky travel Thursday night and Friday morning. Highs both days are only in the 20s. All of Larimer County and much of the northern foothills and mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
5280.com

It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries

I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE

