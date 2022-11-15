Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters
Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
KDVR.com
Who is Aurora's new interim police chief?
Aurora has named Art Acevedo as the city's latest interim police chief as the struggle continues to find a permanent replacement. Greg Nieto reports. Aurora has named Art Acevedo as the city's latest interim police chief as the struggle continues to find a permanent replacement. Greg Nieto reports. Bison ranchers...
KDVR.com
Denver renters without heat
Denver renters in this building say they've been without heat for days. Kim Posey reports. Denver renters in this building say they've been without heat for days. Kim Posey reports. 28-year-old killed in hit-and-run A hit-and-run crash in Denver left a pedestrian dead and another man seriously hurt. The incident...
Snow on the way? Here's how much Colorado can expect.
DENVER — A new round of snow will impact Colorado on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Weather Advisories across the state. The worst impacts will be during the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The heaviest snow for most of the Denver area will...
KDVR.com
Problematic part of Havana Street concerns neighbors
Nicole Fierro is following up on an area of Havana Street where dangerous drivers have caused crashes into homes. Problematic part of Havana Street concerns neighbors. Nicole Fierro is following up on an area of Havana Street where dangerous drivers have caused crashes into homes. Bison ranchers forced to sell...
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. While frigid temperatures sit over the state, an overnight storm dropped more than 4 inches of snow across parts of the Denver metro area. The highest snow totals reported Tuesday morning were...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Sunshine Wednesday before snow on Thursday
After a cool start on Wednesday, sunny skies will help to warm highs into the low 40s by the afternoon. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Sunshine Wednesday before snow on …. After a cool start on Wednesday, sunny skies will help to warm highs into the low 40s by the...
KDVR.com
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Denver renters without heat. Denver renters in this building say they've been...
KDVR.com
Snowy commute up in the foothills
The foothills near Boulder received a couple inches of snow overnight and roads remain icy and snow packed. Jim Hooley reports. The foothills near Boulder received a couple inches of snow overnight and roads remain icy and snow packed. Jim Hooley reports. Art Acevedo named interim Aurora police chief. The...
KDVR.com
Buttigieg on airline refunds and fines
Joshua Short spoke with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about recent steps to return hundreds of millions to flyers for pandemic-era refunds. Joshua Short spoke with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about recent steps to return hundreds of millions to flyers for pandemic-era refunds. Bison ranchers forced to sell part...
Snow forecast: Timing, totals, temperatures for Thursday
The Pinpoint Weather Team says more snow is on the way to Colorado later this week.
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
Here’s how much snow Denver could see by Friday
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning as another round of snow and cold moves into Colorado.
1310kfka.com
Snow, artic air on the way for northern Colorado
Arctic air is on the way to Fort Collins, and with it, will likely come our largest snowfall of the season. Northern Colorado is expected to bear the brunt of this latest winter storm with the National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting up to 6 inches of snow for the I-25 corridor. The Coloradoan reports the heaviest snow is expected Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours and will make for tricky travel Thursday night and Friday morning. Highs both days are only in the 20s. All of Larimer County and much of the northern foothills and mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
denverite.com
“Time for revenge”: Goathead Greg inspired the High Line Canal Conservancy to throw a puncture-vine weeding in Aurora
Denverites have been inspired by the one-man quest of cyclist Greg Skomp, aka Goathead Greg, to rid the area’s bike trails of the noxious weed, puncture vine, whose thorny seeds, called goatheads, can pop bike tires and jabs pets’ feet. In total, Skomp has weeded hundreds of pounds...
Possible kidnapping in Sloan Lake neighborhood
The Denver Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping in the Sloan Lake neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
5280.com
It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries
I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited
Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
