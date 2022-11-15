Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Update: Lawsuit over Georgia early Saturday voting in Senate runoff will be heard this week
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge will hear arguments over a lawsuit trying to compel Georgia election officials to allow a Saturday early voting day in the state's U.S. Senate runoff. A hearing before Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. will take place Friday, according to online court...
WRDW-TV
Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
Georgia politicans react to news of David Ralston's death
ATLANTA — Politicians across Georgia are reacting to the news of House Speaker David Ralston's passing Wednesday. He was 68 years old. Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for 13 years. Here are just some of their reactions across the Peach State:. Gov....
With Georgia's abortion law overturned, doctors move ahead with more abortions
GEORGIA, USA — Georgia abortion providers are cautiously moving ahead with more leeway to carry out later term abortions after a court ruling Tuesday outlawed the state ‘heartbeat law.’. Although the heartbeat law is no longer legally enforceable in Georgia, abortion providers said the return to full abortion...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp testifies before grand jury investigating Donald Trump
ATLANTA - Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp causally strolled to his awaiting SUV as if headed for a routine appointment. But there was nothing routine about his destination. Only a few hundred yards away, sits the Fulton County courthouse where Kemp is set to testify before a special purpose grand jury.
Political Rewind: Kemp testifies in Fulton probe; Trump-backed Lake loses Arizona; Saturday voting
Adam Van Brimmer, @adamvanbrimmer, editor-In-chief of the opinion page, Savannah Morning News. Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB-TV’s Lawmakers. Meg Kinnard, @MegKinnardAP, political and legal affairs reporter, Associated Press. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Gov. Kemp testifies in Fulton probe about interference in the...
WXIA 11 Alive
There are other runoff elections in metro Atlanta on Dec. 6 | Here's what they are
ATLANTA — While the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is catching the overwhelming lion's share of attention into Georgia's Dec. 6 runoffs, voters in several metro Atlanta municipalities actually will have two votes to cast. In addition to the Senate race, voters in South...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
'It is not the law of Georgia now' | Judge overturns state's abortion ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's ruling applies statewide. The ban had been in effect since July.
WMAZ
Countdown to Georgia runoff: How Senator Warnock, Herschel Walker stand on crime
13WMAZ wants to cut down the mudslinging and name-calling between candidates and just get to the issues. Here's a breakdown of each candidates' stance on crime.
'Buildings can tell a story' | These are the 10 most 'endangered,' historic sites in Georgia that need preservation
ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its list of 10 “Places in Peril” Wednesday morning. It highlights different historic sites in the state in need of preservation. This is the 18th year the group released this list, to try to keep history alive. President...
WRDW-TV
Donald Trump’s 2024 White House bid reverberates in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump’s entry into the 2024 presidential race could return Georgia to the national political spotlight it was under two years ago, when the nation’s 45th president attempted to overturn the state’s election results. Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night from...
Cobb Elections to recertify, declare new winner in Kennesaw Council race
The Cobb County Board of Elections must recertify its election results Friday after officials found a memory card of bal...
Gov. Kemp, Trump allies expected to testify before Fulton special purpose grand jury
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to testify on Tuesday in the Fulton County special purpose grand jury examining former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia. The governor had successfully petitioned Fulton County Judge Robert C. I. McBurney to have his testimony...
Does a state holiday prohibit early voting from starting Saturday? | Georgia Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election is about three weeks away and it's almost time for early voting. Former City of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is getting a lot of attention for her criticism of the early voting timeline. She posted a tweet over the weekend saying...
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Georgia House GOP names replacement for Speaker David Ralston
ATLANTA — Georgia House Republicans elected state Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) to replace Speaker David Ralston. Burns was chosen Monday by a secret ballot of the GOP caucus. Burns will not officially become Speaker until the full House goes into session in January. Ralston recently announced he would step...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Trump election probe on Tuesday
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will testify in the Fulton County probe into former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday. Why it matters: Kemp is the highest profile Georgia official to be subpoenaed to testify before the district attorney's special grand jury, which conclude with criminal charges against Trump if they find he violated state law by seeking to overturn the election, per Axios' Emma Hurt.
WRDW-TV
‘We need a warrior in Washington,’ Walker says in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop in Augusta late Monday morning. With last week’s indecisive election sparking a runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Walker, both sides have been campaigning hard across the Peach State. Just minutes before...
