Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races

ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
Georgia politicans react to news of David Ralston's death

ATLANTA — Politicians across Georgia are reacting to the news of House Speaker David Ralston's passing Wednesday. He was 68 years old. Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for 13 years. Here are just some of their reactions across the Peach State:. Gov....
Political Rewind: Kemp testifies in Fulton probe; Trump-backed Lake loses Arizona; Saturday voting

Adam Van Brimmer, @adamvanbrimmer, editor-In-chief of the opinion page, Savannah Morning News. Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB-TV’s Lawmakers. Meg Kinnard, @MegKinnardAP, political and legal affairs reporter, Associated Press. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Gov. Kemp testifies in Fulton probe about interference in the...
Donald Trump’s 2024 White House bid reverberates in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump’s entry into the 2024 presidential race could return Georgia to the national political spotlight it was under two years ago, when the nation’s 45th president attempted to overturn the state’s election results. Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night from...
Georgia House GOP names replacement for Speaker David Ralston

ATLANTA — Georgia House Republicans elected state Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) to replace Speaker David Ralston. Burns was chosen Monday by a secret ballot of the GOP caucus. Burns will not officially become Speaker until the full House goes into session in January. Ralston recently announced he would step...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Trump election probe on Tuesday

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will testify in the Fulton County probe into former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday. Why it matters: Kemp is the highest profile Georgia official to be subpoenaed to testify before the district attorney's special grand jury, which conclude with criminal charges against Trump if they find he violated state law by seeking to overturn the election, per Axios' Emma Hurt.
‘We need a warrior in Washington,’ Walker says in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop in Augusta late Monday morning. With last week’s indecisive election sparking a runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Walker, both sides have been campaigning hard across the Peach State. Just minutes before...
