ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

MercyOne opens new urgent care facility in Singing Hills area

By KENNY KROLL
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BqkE_0jAr4v9L00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MercyOne Siouxland opened a new set of doors in the Singing Hills neighborhood Monday afternoon.

They cut the ribbon on a new Urgent Care facility next to their Occupational Health Center along Singing Hills Boulevard.

Siouxland walk raises money for diabetes awareness

The clinic opened a month ago and the result of a partnership between MercyOne and Premier Health who will be staffing the clinic who specialize in urgent care, and they said it’s just another leg in the system of care.

“And this is just another leg in this race where you get efficient care, you’re able to get seen whether your family practice is able to see you or extended hours in the afternoon or on weekends from an occupational medicine standpoint,” said Paul Cheramie of Premier Health.

The new location will be open until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
wnax.com

Avera Health Cutting Jobs & Services

Avera Health announced in September that they would lay off some employees and cut hours in a cost control move. Doug Ekeren, President of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says costs are rising much faster than revenues….https://on.soundcloud.com/SBp5n. Ekeren says it’s a difficult balance on services and employees…..https://on.soundcloud.com/DB2YC...
YANKTON, SD
iowapublicradio.org

Sioux City drinking water exceeds health advisory levels for ‘forever chemicals'

Dangerous chemicals, known as PFAS, have been detected in one of Sioux City’s drinking water sources, with contamination levels that now warrant a health advisory. In January, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources detected the presence of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the Southbridge Water Treatment plant. At the time, those levels did not meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold for a health advisory.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Siouxland Chamber Looking To Keep Tyson Workers In The Area

Sioux City, Iowa — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is looking to help keep displaced Tyson foods employees in the Sioux City area workforce and in the community. Tyson announced plans last month to close down their corporate facility in neighboring Dakota Dunes, South Dakota to transfer those jobs to their main headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. Chamber president Chris McGowan says he and other local leaders have reached out to Tyson about their decision to close the facility.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina

Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
PAULLINA, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy