Read full article on original website
Vicky Thrasher
1d ago
With lock downs and kid's made to wear masks have NO immune system to fight anything off. This is a terrible thing for these children to go through, so sad 😞
Reply
7
Guest
1d ago
Be so careful under “emergency orders.” Your individual rights will soon dwindle away with Katie at the helm. Unfortunately, Kotek is not much better. Good luck, Oregon. Beautiful state, some fabulous folks but the government has some frightening ideas of “freedom.” Signed, ex OR resident.
Reply
7
My Right
2d ago
I hadn't heard that good ole Kate had declared an emergency, but I do know that a lot of kids are getting this respitory infection.
Reply(1)
5
Related
klcc.org
Oregon governor issues order to help hospitals address rising pediatric cases of RSV
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals the flexibility to staff beds for children, and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, among other steps.
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER ADDRESSING RSV CASES
On Monday, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order in response to a surge in pediatric cases and hospitalizations for respiratory viruses across Oregon. A release said this includes Respiratory Syncytial Virus – commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals additional flexibility to staff beds for...
Judges, medical systems join growing opposition to Oregon State Hospital discharge rules
A recent court order that imposes strict deadlines for releasing certain patients from the Oregon State Hospital faces mounting opposition. In a flurry of court filings over the past two months, attorneys for two Oregon counties, five circuit court judges and three of Oregon’s largest hospital systems have weighed in. They sought to overturn a recent court order that requires the state hospital to discharge patients quickly in order to make room for new ones who would otherwise languish in jails without medical treatment.
Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations static as RSV captures state’s attention
Oregon health officials reported 3,355 new coronavirus infections and 44 deaths due to COVID-19 this week, even as other respiratory viruses add to concerns about an overly strained health care system. Gov. Kate Brown declared a “state of emergency” Monday due at least in part to increasing hospitalizations at pediatric...
opb.org
Voters in Oregon pass health care measure
Oregon voters have narrowly passed a measure that decrees health care a human right. Measure 111 makes Oregon the first state in the nation to change its constitution to explicitly declare affordable health care a fundamental right. The amendment reads: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that...
KXL
Attorney Breaks Down Issues With Oregon’s Measure 114
Attorney, and friend of the show Ryan Crandall, the co-founder of estate planning service, ELegacy Law joined Lars to breakdown some of the nuts and bolts of the newly passed Measure 114 in Oregon. You can read the details they covered below:. Highlights. The new law will go into effect...
opb.org
Measure 111 passes, giving Oregonians a constitutional right to access affordable health care
Voters have passed a measure amending the Oregon Constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care. For much of last week, the outcome was too close to call, but as more ballots were counted, the yes votes took a narrow lead, passing 50.7% to 49.3% in unofficial returns.
WWEEK
Oregon’s New Gun Control Law Goes Into Effect in Three Weeks, Earlier Than Advertised
With nearly all ballots counted, 50.7% of Oregon voters have approved Measure 114. The law will limit sales of high-capacity magazines and require gun buyers to obtain a permit. It goes into effect 30 days from Election Day, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. “The campaigns around...
Readers respond: Congratulating Kotek, thanking Brown
My congratulations to Governor-elect Tina Kotek. I am praying for Oregon’s success under her leadership. As the transition begins, I also want to thank Gov. Kate Brown for her stewardship of Oregon. Her leadership, guided by public health, helped to save lives in our state. History, I believe, will view her administration as successful despite the historic difficulties related to the pandemic.
Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110
I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
kpic
Gov. Brown issues executive order as cases of RSV spike in children
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday to help combat a surge in respiratory viruses and hospitalizations among children in Oregon. Portland hospitals have reported a shortage of ICU beds for children because of a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, this fall.
Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?
Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
KDRV
Oregon State Police: gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's state law enforcement agency says today Oregon Secretary of State's Office says a new gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022. The agency also is sharing data about Oregon gun purchase background checks performed and recorded for the past few years. Oregon State Police (OSP)...
RSV, influenza circulating at high levels in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gloria Sayler's eight-year-old daughter, Aburee, is battling an illness. "Very fatigued and tired," Sayler said. "Fever and congestion, horrid cough, it's really deep in the lungs." According to Sayler, the symptoms first appeared two weeks ago. Aburee's been in and out of doctor's offices and even...
Tina Kotek, Oregon’s governor-elect, vows state help to address homelessness, public safety during Portland City Hall visit
Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek swung through Portland City Hall on Wednesday, where she doubled down on her pledge to help the city tackle its most pressing problems and promised to meet regularly with its elected leaders. Kotek, a Democrat, spent an hour with Mayor Ted Wheeler and his staff discussing...
KTVL
Southern Oregon sees increase in RSV cases
Jackson County — Jackson County is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults that come into the emergency rooms. Governor Kate Brown used her executive authority to declare an emergency to bring in additional doctors and nurses to assist with the rise in RSV cases. As a way to combat the numbers, hospitals and urgent cares are recommending that patients get tested for RSV, Covid-19, and Influenza.
Republicans topple Democrats’ supermajority in Oregon House as well as Senate; 4 races still too close to call
A full week after the election, three races for the Oregon House and one for the Oregon Senate remain too close to call, leaving unclear the precise balance of power between Democrats and Republicans in each chamber. But Republicans have succeeded in eliminating the Democrats’ three-fifths supermajority in both the...
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County sheriff doesn’t like new voter-approved gun law, but will enforce it if it survives court challenges
While he doesn’t necessarily like it, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers said Tuesday he will enforce Oregon’s newly-passed Ballot Measure 114 that institutes new rules on gun permits and possession – if and when it takes effect. The measure passed 51 percent to 49 percent statewide, with...
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
KTVZ
New Oregon paid leave program starts in 6 weeks; statewide campaign aims to prepare employers
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – This week, Paid Leave Oregon launched a statewide campaign aimed at notifying Oregon employers about their role and responsibilities in the new program, which begins in just six weeks, on Jan. 1. To make sure employers are ready to participate in the program, the statewide...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 23