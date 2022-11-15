Read full article on original website
Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday
A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Confirms A Zack Greinke Rumor
Zack Greinke returned to where it all began this past offseason after the conclusion of the lockout, signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals. The veteran right-hander is a free agent once again. Greinke went 4-9 in 26 starts and posted a 3.68 ERA. The right-hander is a...
True Blue LA
Dodgers’ spring home needs some work
Camelback Ranch needs renovations and nobody wants to pay for it. Over the last couple of years, Major League Baseball has seen more women around the game than ever before. There was an official rule put in place in 2021 that cited all teams must provide a separate locker room for these women to change at all facilities. This includes major league stadiums, minor league stadiums... and spring training.
Justin Verlander in MLB free agency: 5 ideal landing spots for Cy Young Award winner
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was already a pitcher garnering notable attention in MLB free agency, but now, with another
Chuck Carr, one-time NL stolen base leader, dies at 55
Chuck Carr, who led the National League in stolen bases in 1993, died at age 55. It was not clear
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award
Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Justin Verlander and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara were unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award. It’s the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956, following Detroit’s Denny McLain in the American League and St. Louis’ Bob Gibson in the National League in 1968.
Viva El Birdos
Cardinals Brendan Donovan places third in Rookie of the Year voting - VEB (at night)
The end of the season awards announcements keep rolling in and the St. Louis Cardinals have another top-three finish, this time for Rookie of the Year. Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves takes home the award this season with teammate Spencer Strider coming in second place and Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan finishing third.
Colorado Rockies Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
The Colorado Rockies have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Rockies have 39 players on their 40-man roster.
Yardbarker
Buck Showalter Has Achieved A Rare Feat In MLB
Last night, the winners of the Manager of the Year Award in both the American League and the National League were announced. While Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona took home the honors in the American League, New York Mets manager Buck Showalter was given the award in the National League.
Yardbarker
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Pitcher Re-Signs With Padres
San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez signed a new three-year deal with the team worth $26 million, per The New York Post. Martinez opted out of a contract before free agency began that would have paid him $18 million. He made 47 appearances, including 10 starts, and finished with a...
Orix Buffaloes to post Masataka Yoshida
The Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball are going to post outfielder Masataka Yoshida, according to a report from Yahoo Japan, making him eligible to explore opportunities with MLB clubs (h/t to JJ Cooper from Baseball America and Jason Coskrey on Twitter). The Japanese-language link lists the Yankees, Mariners and Blue Jays as those with interest.
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts Finishes In 2nd Place For 2022 NL Manager Of The Year
New York Mets’ Buck Showalter was voted 2022 National League Manager of the Year. He garnered eight first-place votes and 77 points overall. Showalter as been voted Manger of the Year four times in his career, with each award coming for a different team. In 1994 he took the honor home as New York Yankees manager, then while guiding the Texas Rangers in 2004, and at the helm of the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.
