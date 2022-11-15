ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday

A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Confirms A Zack Greinke Rumor

Zack Greinke returned to where it all began this past offseason after the conclusion of the lockout, signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals. The veteran right-hander is a free agent once again. Greinke went 4-9 in 26 starts and posted a 3.68 ERA. The right-hander is a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
True Blue LA

Dodgers’ spring home needs some work

Camelback Ranch needs renovations and nobody wants to pay for it. Over the last couple of years, Major League Baseball has seen more women around the game than ever before. There was an official rule put in place in 2021 that cited all teams must provide a separate locker room for these women to change at all facilities. This includes major league stadiums, minor league stadiums... and spring training.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award

Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Justin Verlander and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara were unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award. It’s the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956, following Detroit’s Denny McLain in the American League and St. Louis’ Bob Gibson in the National League in 1968.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Buck Showalter Has Achieved A Rare Feat In MLB

Last night, the winners of the Manager of the Year Award in both the American League and the National League were announced. While Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona took home the honors in the American League, New York Mets manager Buck Showalter was given the award in the National League.
CLEVELAND, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Pitcher Re-Signs With Padres

San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez signed a new three-year deal with the team worth $26 million, per The New York Post. Martinez opted out of a contract before free agency began that would have paid him $18 million. He made 47 appearances, including 10 starts, and finished with a...
MLB Trade Rumors

Orix Buffaloes to post Masataka Yoshida

The Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball are going to post outfielder Masataka Yoshida, according to a report from Yahoo Japan, making him eligible to explore opportunities with MLB clubs (h/t to JJ Cooper from Baseball America and Jason Coskrey on Twitter). The Japanese-language link lists the Yankees, Mariners and Blue Jays as those with interest.
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

Dave Roberts Finishes In 2nd Place For 2022 NL Manager Of The Year

New York Mets’ Buck Showalter was voted 2022 National League Manager of the Year. He garnered eight first-place votes and 77 points overall. Showalter as been voted Manger of the Year four times in his career, with each award coming for a different team. In 1994 he took the honor home as New York Yankees manager, then while guiding the Texas Rangers in 2004, and at the helm of the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.

