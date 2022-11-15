ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Ringer

‘The Crown’ Season 5, Episodes 7-10 Recap

Jo and Mal get together to talk about the last four episodes of Season 5 of The Crown on Netflix. They dissect their favorite scenes and react to the remarkable acting performances, particularly Elizabeth Debicki’s depiction of Princess Diana. They end the pod by making their predictions for Season 6 and handing out their awards. (1:20:23)
Harper's Bazaar

Ben Affleck Has Turned Jennifer Lopez into a Dunkin’ Donuts Girl

Jennifer Lopez drinking Dunkin' Donuts for Ben Affleck may really be a master class in compromising for a happy marriage. Yesterday, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck—who married in a Vegas ceremony followed by a lavish Georgia wedding earlier this year—were seen stopping by a Dunkin' in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood, where they bought coffee drinks and snacks for themselves and their kids.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Debuts New Short Hair Makeover On Red Carpet: Before & After Photos

Jennifer Garner glowed as she hit the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The Love Simon star, 50, also showed off a fresh do, rocking newly chopped locks in a youthfully appealing bob that sharply contrasted with her previously long, brunette hair. In pics, which you can check out BELOW, the beloved actress and mom-of-three looked energetic with the newly styled hair, wavy and parted at the side. The color appeared to remain light brown, but the length was dramatically shorter, just brushing her shoulders. She complemented the jaw dropping makeover with an off-white blazer and shorts ensemble, complete with breezy tank top. She finished it off with delicate earrings and stilettos pumps.
Vogue Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Takes on TikTok’s Favorite Nail Trend—But With a Twist

Show-stopping nails are nothing new for Jennifer Lopez. But from her milky bridal manicure to her vampy fall manicure, the triple-threat performer has been marking practically every occasion with a masterfully crafted set lately. Among her latest statements crafted by her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, was a sharp, creamy white...
E! News

Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Proves She’s “Obsessed” with Future Husband Simon

Check out what the RHOA alum and Simon Guobadia have been up to lately. In case you were wondering, yes, Porsha Williams is still obsessed with Simon Guobadia. How do we know? Well, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently said as much on Instagram. Porsha recently shared some memories...
Page Six

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita welcome second baby via surrogate

Beckett is a big brother! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita welcomed their second baby, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, via surrogate on Tuesday. “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” he wrote in an Instagram post, which featured their newest bundle of joy. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.” Ferguson, 47, and Mikita, 37, became dads in July 2020 when their son Beckett was born with the help...

