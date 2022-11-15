ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Houston Astros: Justin Verlander has set his price tag

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander knows what he wants for his next contract. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, Verlander is looking for a deal that would be similar to what Max Scherzer received from the Mets. Astros owner Jim Crane stated that Verlander is looking for a three year deal worth $130 million and that the team will be “staying in the middle of that” in terms of negotiations.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Coach who caught Aaron Judge 61st HR finally has last laugh at wife’s divorce troll

When Aaron Judge broke his first of two late-season home run droughts on the road in Toronto, there was less fanfare than most expected. The ball didn’t land in a sea of flailing limbs in the left-field seats, nor did it set off an absolute feeding frenzy in the Bronx. Instead, it nestled solidly in the glove of Blue Jays bullpen coach and former minor-league hurler Matt Buschmann, who calmly took it behind the scenes at the Rogers Centre and walked until he saw Zack Britton in the stadium’s underbelly.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him

Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday. The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision

Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing

The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

All-Star catcher declines qualifying offer from Cubs

Catcher Willson Contreras will reject the Cubs’ qualifying offer and instead test the open market this winter, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers tweets. The Cubs, who surprisingly did not trade Contreras at the deadline — a deal sending him to Houston was reportedly nixed by Astros ownership — made the easy call to instead make the one-year, $19.65M qualifying offer to their longtime catcher. Contreras always appeared overwhelmingly likely to decline the offer. He’ll now seek a multi-year deal in free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Fans will hate latest MLB Insider prediction

Free agent catcher Willson Contreras is widely expected to decline the $19.65MM qualifying offer that was extended to him by the Chicago Cubs before the deadline for the decision at 3 pm CT this afternoon and the move will formally put a close to the final chapter of Contreras' time with the Cubs' organization.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs News: A busy day, free agency expectations, and more

Tuesday figures to be an important day for the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball as it represents both the deadline for players that received a qualifying offer to decide whether or not to accept the offer by 3 pm CT this afternoon as well as the deadline for teams to add any Rule 5 draft eligible prospects to the 40-man roster in order to keep them under team control.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Could Ian Happ land with Toronto Blue Jays?

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ has been no stranger to trade rumors as he was rumored to be on the move at the Major League Baseball trade deadline last season. Happ, likely due to the fallout of the Washington Nationals' trade of Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres, remained with the Cubs after the deadline and capped the 2022 breakout season by being named as the National League Gold Glove recipient for left fielders. Happ's gold glove award was the second form of recognition for the left fielder as he also earned his first All-Star honors.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Lose A Key Coach For 2023

Several weeks ago, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced that the team’s hitting coach, Jeff Albert would not be returning in 2023. St. Louis promoted assistant hitting coach Turner Ward to fill Albert’s role and hired Brandon Allen to be their new assistant hitting coach.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: Cubs fans will hate this reminder

The Chicago Cubs were 39-31 during the second half of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season and that was in large part due to the solid contributions that the team received from their starting rotation. Headed by Marcus Stroman, the Cubs' starting rotation found tremendous success towards the end of the season and seen the emergence of two young starting pitchers in Justin Steele and Hayden Wesneski.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs have a fallback infield option in free agent Justin Turner

We know two things about the Cubs front office as the offseason starts picking up steam. 1) Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins have a ton of money to play with this winter and are among the leading suitors for several top free agents. 2) Chicago will not deviate from what it's branded 'intelligent spending,' which could lead to the team missing out on top targets, even in cases where there's a perfect fit.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist

The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy