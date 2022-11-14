ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Systemwide Closure Days Added to 2022–2023 MCPS School Calendar

On Oct. 25, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to make modifications to the 2022–2023 school year calendars that include additional systemwide closure days during the winter and spring breaks. The following modifications have been made to the Traditional and Innovative School Year Calendars:. Winter break: Thursday, Dec....
mymcmedia.org

Balcombe “Excited” About Joining the County Council

Marilyn Balcombe headed the Gaithersburg – Germantown Chamber of Commerce for the last 17 years. On Election Day she became the new councilmember for District 2. MyMCM spoke with Balcombe after her victory and here’s what she told us about her district and the issues she wants to see addressed in the next four years.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

More Canvassing Of Ballots On Wednesday By The Frederick Board Of Elections

The count will continue on Thursday. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Board of Elections on Wednesday continued it counting of the ballots from the 2022 election,. This time, it was the provisional ballots as well as more mail-in ballots. In the County Executive race, Republican Michael Hough leads with...
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Holiday Special Schedules for Thanksgiving Day

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will have schedule and program changes for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24. County offices—Closed. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Delegation to Host Forum on Legislative Priorities

The Montgomery County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly will host an open forum Tuesday to outline legislative priorities for 2023 and gather input from county residents. The open forum will allow county residents to outline priorities for county delegates in the Maryland House of Delegates and senators in the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

MCPS will include LGBTQ+ books in curriculum

Montgomery County Public Schools have released a list of LGBTQ+ books that will be used in classrooms this year for pre-K through fifth grade. As part of the announcement, school officials state there are no planned lessons that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
mymcmedia.org

Transportation Accepting Applications for Youth Ambassador Program

The County Department of Transportation is partnering with The National Organization of Youth Safety, NOYS, to host the Vision Zero youth ambassador program. Applications are due Nov. 30 and open to all high school students in the county according to a release made by the county’s department of transportation.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wypr.org

Inspector General: Baltimore County’s council chairman paved the way to fix alley for business owner

Baltimore County’s Inspector General found that top government officials helped a Towson businessman get a commercial alleyway paved on the county’s dime, according to a report released on Thursday morning. The cost of the project was $69,000. In a response, County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration disputed the inspector general’s finding, saying it “unequivocally does not concur with many of the conclusions” in the report.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County to restrict gun possession in public places

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Firearms will now be banned in public places in Montgomery County after the council unanimously voted to approve a new bill. The Montgomery County Council approved Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which is cosponsored by the full council.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

Fake 911 calls, predatory towing on county list of legislative priorities

Arlington County is looking to the state legislature to help with some key priorities, including combating malicious 911 calls and predatory towing. These are two of many issues that the county intends to have local legislators lobby for in the upcoming 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, which runs for 45 days beginning on Jan. 11, 2023.
arlnow.com

County may be sued over pickleball courts, civic association says

(Updated at 11:20 a.m.) A local civic association says a lawsuit may be imminent over the infamous pickleball pop. In a recent community newsletter, Old Glebe Civic Association leaders detailed their displeasure with the county ending a pilot program that closed a popular standalone pickleball court at Glebe Road Park earlier this year.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

County Council Expected to Vote Today on Weapons-Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly

The Montgomery County Council will will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9am and is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. In addition, the bill would remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

A North Bethesda community reacts to antisemitic vandalism

BETHESDA, Md. - Community members came together Monday to stand against hateful, antisemitic graffiti found in three locations in North Bethesda. On Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood Manor neighborhood, it’s happened for the second time since August. "It really does hurt to see it, especially when it’s right...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
mymcmedia.org

Residents in One Apartment Unaccounted for After Gaithersburg Explosion, Fire

The safety of residents in one apartment unit remains unaccounted for Thursday morning after Wednesday’s fire and explosion at Potomac Oaks apartment complex in Gaithersburg. County officials have not made contact with residents in one of the nine apartments impacted by the fire and explosion, Montgomery County Fire Chief...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Washington City Paper

There’s ‘An End in Sight’ for the Lengthy Contract Fight Between DCPS and the Teachers’ Union. But Plenty of Bad Blood Remains.

The last time D.C. had an up-to-date contract with its biggest teachers’ union, the Washington Nationals had yet to win a World Series, Lizzo’s first single was still topping the charts, and hardly anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. The two sides have been negotiating ever since, with a resolution to this saga now increasingly likely to stretch into a fourth year of debate.
WASHINGTON, DC

