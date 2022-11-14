Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Systemwide Closure Days Added to 2022–2023 MCPS School Calendar
On Oct. 25, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to make modifications to the 2022–2023 school year calendars that include additional systemwide closure days during the winter and spring breaks. The following modifications have been made to the Traditional and Innovative School Year Calendars:. Winter break: Thursday, Dec....
mymcmedia.org
Balcombe “Excited” About Joining the County Council
Marilyn Balcombe headed the Gaithersburg – Germantown Chamber of Commerce for the last 17 years. On Election Day she became the new councilmember for District 2. MyMCM spoke with Balcombe after her victory and here’s what she told us about her district and the issues she wants to see addressed in the next four years.
wfmd.com
More Canvassing Of Ballots On Wednesday By The Frederick Board Of Elections
The count will continue on Thursday. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Board of Elections on Wednesday continued it counting of the ballots from the 2022 election,. This time, it was the provisional ballots as well as more mail-in ballots. In the County Executive race, Republican Michael Hough leads with...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Holiday Special Schedules for Thanksgiving Day
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will have schedule and program changes for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24. County offices—Closed. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage...
mymcmedia.org
County Delegation to Host Forum on Legislative Priorities
The Montgomery County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly will host an open forum Tuesday to outline legislative priorities for 2023 and gather input from county residents. The open forum will allow county residents to outline priorities for county delegates in the Maryland House of Delegates and senators in the...
fox5dc.com
MCPS will include LGBTQ+ books in curriculum
Montgomery County Public Schools have released a list of LGBTQ+ books that will be used in classrooms this year for pre-K through fifth grade. As part of the announcement, school officials state there are no planned lessons that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
mymcmedia.org
Transportation Accepting Applications for Youth Ambassador Program
The County Department of Transportation is partnering with The National Organization of Youth Safety, NOYS, to host the Vision Zero youth ambassador program. Applications are due Nov. 30 and open to all high school students in the county according to a release made by the county’s department of transportation.
wypr.org
Inspector General: Baltimore County’s council chairman paved the way to fix alley for business owner
Baltimore County’s Inspector General found that top government officials helped a Towson businessman get a commercial alleyway paved on the county’s dime, according to a report released on Thursday morning. The cost of the project was $69,000. In a response, County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration disputed the inspector general’s finding, saying it “unequivocally does not concur with many of the conclusions” in the report.
mymcmedia.org
Navarro Asks for Support, Donations for Victims of ‘Horrible Tragedy’
Councilmember Nancy Navarro told MyMCM that “It is unbelievable that we continue to have these explosions” in Montgomery County. “This is the third one” during her tenure on the Council she said. Navarro thanked first responders and urges everyone to help displaced families. 14 people were...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council passes legislation prohibiting firearm use, carrying within 100 yards of some public places
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022, to include more information about the bill. The County Council voted 8-0 to approve a bill that prohibits the possession of firearms within 100 yards of some public places throughout the county, including those with wear and carry permits issued by Maryland State Police.
Explosion rocks Gaithersburg elementary school, parents & students grateful for safety
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — The explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon caused an elementary school across the street to have a scare in the aftermath of the incident. At around 8:30 on Wednesday morning, Brown Station Elementary School was rocked by what Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is calling a catastrophic explosion […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Election Day is done, but Montgomery County is still counting 40,000 mail-in ballots
While many state and local candidates have declared victory, the election isn’t over. About 40,000 mail-in ballots still need to be processed in Montgomery County, elections officials say. The Montgomery County Board of Elections resumed canvassing Tuesday morning after a two-day break. During the canvass, bipartisan teams of election...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County to restrict gun possession in public places
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Firearms will now be banned in public places in Montgomery County after the council unanimously voted to approve a new bill. The Montgomery County Council approved Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which is cosponsored by the full council.
arlnow.com
Fake 911 calls, predatory towing on county list of legislative priorities
Arlington County is looking to the state legislature to help with some key priorities, including combating malicious 911 calls and predatory towing. These are two of many issues that the county intends to have local legislators lobby for in the upcoming 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, which runs for 45 days beginning on Jan. 11, 2023.
arlnow.com
County may be sued over pickleball courts, civic association says
(Updated at 11:20 a.m.) A local civic association says a lawsuit may be imminent over the infamous pickleball pop. In a recent community newsletter, Old Glebe Civic Association leaders detailed their displeasure with the county ending a pilot program that closed a popular standalone pickleball court at Glebe Road Park earlier this year.
mocoshow.com
County Council Expected to Vote Today on Weapons-Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly
The Montgomery County Council will will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9am and is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. In addition, the bill would remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
fox5dc.com
A North Bethesda community reacts to antisemitic vandalism
BETHESDA, Md. - Community members came together Monday to stand against hateful, antisemitic graffiti found in three locations in North Bethesda. On Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood Manor neighborhood, it’s happened for the second time since August. "It really does hurt to see it, especially when it’s right...
mymcmedia.org
Residents in One Apartment Unaccounted for After Gaithersburg Explosion, Fire
The safety of residents in one apartment unit remains unaccounted for Thursday morning after Wednesday’s fire and explosion at Potomac Oaks apartment complex in Gaithersburg. County officials have not made contact with residents in one of the nine apartments impacted by the fire and explosion, Montgomery County Fire Chief...
Washington City Paper
There’s ‘An End in Sight’ for the Lengthy Contract Fight Between DCPS and the Teachers’ Union. But Plenty of Bad Blood Remains.
The last time D.C. had an up-to-date contract with its biggest teachers’ union, the Washington Nationals had yet to win a World Series, Lizzo’s first single was still topping the charts, and hardly anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. The two sides have been negotiating ever since, with a resolution to this saga now increasingly likely to stretch into a fourth year of debate.
WJLA
Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dies at 78
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78, sources tell 7News' Brad Bell. Prince George's County officials held a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce the news. You can watch the full news conference below:. High...
