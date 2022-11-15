Read full article on original website
How you can be “Santa to a Senior”
JOPLIN, Mo. — An area business needs your help so they can be a “Santa to a Senior”. This year marks the 12th year for the Home Instead “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. Here’s how it works, just come into the Region Ten...
Food drive “domino run” at Granby Elementary
GRANBY, Mo. — There was a unique chain of “dominoes” in the Granby Elementary gymnasium. Boxes of mac-n-cheese, stuffing, cereal, and other non-perishables, eventually became part of a “Food Drive Domino Run.”. The food is part of an annual “Thanksgiving Food Drive” for students.
“One Warm Coat” drive is open until December
JOPLIN, Mo. — A winter tradition is underway at Missouri Southern. The “One Warm Coat” drive, is organized by the university’s chapter of “Omicron Delta Kappa”, the National Leadership Honor Society. This is the 16th year of the collection drive. “We collect warm coats,...
Downtown Joplin YMCA preliminary demolition
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a part of downtown Joplin History for a long time, and it’s getting a makeover. Preliminary demolition is underway inside the former “Downtown Joplin Family Y” at 5th and Wall. “Blue Haven Investments” is planning a $5,000,000 renovation project to...
“The College Tour” on Amazon Prime features MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Season six of “The College Tour” on “Amazon Prime” has dropped. It features Missouri Southern. The university hosted a watch party today. The show highlights what it’s like to be a lion. You may remember, a production crew was on campus...
Facebook Question & Birthdays 11/15/22
Today’s question is in honor of National Raisin Bran Day and the answers are somewhat surprising! We also celebrate some birthdays and how to submit your own birthday or anniversary which will be entered into a drawing for 4 tickets to B & B Theatres in Neosho on Friday!
Operation Christmas Child collects 200 millionth shoe box this year
JOPLIN, Mo. — Area residents aren’t just shopping for their own families this holiday season, they’re doing it for kids all over the world. Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin is again a collecting site for Operation Christmas Child. Residents go out and purchase toys and other...
Webb City Starbucks is shaping up
WEBB CITY, Mo. — It’s been five years since Price Cutter went out of business in Webb City. And with that closing Starbucks was no more in town. Now things are different with a stand-alone Starbucks being built at 1400 S Madison. Adjacent to the former Family Video location. The exact opening date is unknown however the building is secure...
Food Basket Brigade registration available for Newton Co. residents
NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration is underway for Neosho’s annual “Food Basket Brigade.” The generosity has helped Newton County residents for 35 years now. Registration started last week and runs through all of this week. It’s happening at The Help Center off Business Highway-49. The deadline is this Saturday.
GMFS Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce
As always, it’s a pleasure to welcome back Cavanaugh Studyvin from the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce! Today we discuss the upcoming Small Business Saturday, insurance information that you can find on their Facebook Page, and of course we’ve gotta mention Santa!
Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
Joplin students learn lessons in S.T.E.A.M.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Rockets were also part of the school day, today, for some Joplin kids. All thanks to the first-ever road trip for Joplin’s future science center. “I think it was fun and very entertaining. And it also taught us some things we didn’t know about,” said Tameryn Davis-Smith, Joplin Student.
Ronald McDonald House Family Room’s 5th anniversary
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Ronald McDonald Family Room at “Mercy Hospital Joplin” is celebrating a bit of a milestone. Five years ago today, it welcomed its first guest. The room offers families of pediatric patients up through the age of 21, a place to rest and relax, and still be just minutes away from their loved ones.
Local bikers ride with meaning, honoring a 12-year-old in hospice
Local bikers in the 4-States area gather for rides with meaning.
Amazon Prime series features Missouri Southern
Missouri Southern today tolled out the green carpet for a special campus premiere event.
CFI enters patriotic trucks in Flashiest Fleets contest
JOPLIN, Mo. — Contract Freighters Inc., also known as CFI, has entered some of their truck wraps into a national contest. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is once again hosting their “Five Flashiest Fleets” contest. The Journal reaches nearly 100,000 subscribers within the freight transport business. Joplin based...
Large RV storage garage burns in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 reports of a large garage fire in the 400 block of West 31st alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. 400 BLOCK WEST 31ST STREET IN JOPLIN IS VISIBLE FROM 32ND AND PEARL. Joplin Fire first report on the scene, “large detached garage from...
Teachers in Carthage receive “Tiger Pride Kindness Awards”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Any award is a big deal for local teachers. They mean even more when an educational icon personally hands it to you. That’s what happened in one Southwest Missouri school district. Before her retirement last year, Laurel Rosenthal had been at Mark Twain Elementary School...
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
Focusing on improvement in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — An assessment of development operations have Joplin City Council members focused on improvement. It was all presented at tonight’s work session. “Bakertilly” works with municipalities to identify community needs. A study was done by the company, focusing on all services the city provides to...
