Read full article on original website
Cindy Olson
1d ago
Kent should not concede. He could still win, unlikely but possible. Don't you want your vote to count? Everyone's vote should count before the election is called. He isn't whinning just waiting for a completed count. There is nothing wrong with that.
Reply(5)
13
I.C.E. GIRL
1d ago
This article is WRONG. Doesn't the reporter know where to find the info? It's on the secretary of state website. That's who calls the election, btw. Not the media. Joe is only down by 3200 votes, 7000 left to count and 9000 left to cure. He's getting over 50% of those votes.
Reply
7
Related
WWEEK
Not All the Winners and Losers of Oregon’s Election Were on the Ballot
Nov. 8 was a day of reckoning for many Oregonians—and not just those whose names appeared on the ballot. Here are the people and movements that got a boost from election results, or saw their fortunes crater. WINNERS. Politicians in exile. Voters’ approval of city charter reform, including four...
GOP flips traditionally Democratic seats in Columbia County
Sen.-elect Suzanne Weber will represent Betsy Johnson's old district. Republicans also won two local House races.Although they fell short of winning majorities in the Legislature and lost their 11th consecutive gubernatorial election, Oregon Republicans could chalk up two big victories in Columbia County last Tuesday, Nov. 8, as they flipped House and Senate seats long represented by Columbia County Democrats. Republicans have been making gains in Columbia County for the past several election cycles. St. Helens, once a reliably Democratic town in which labor unions were influential, has flipped solidly Republican. Scappoose, closer within Portland's orbit and home to a...
lacamasmagazine.com
Clark County Elections Office: Voters’ Rejected Ballots Can Still Be Counted
Vancouver, WA — Approximately 4,000 mailed ballots countywide were rejected from last week’s election, that vast majority of which are due to signature matching issues, said the Clark County Elections Office Tuesday. Affected voters were mailed a letter explaining the resolution process. Greg Kimsey, Clark County Auditor, issued...
Portland Business Alliance bankrolled charter ballot measure opponents in final days of losing campaign, records show
In the final days before the election, Portland’s most influential business organization spent significant money to oppose the ballot measure to change the city’s form of government and election system, new records show. The Portland Business Alliance gave more than $131,000 to the largest committee opposing the measure...
Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110
I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
thereflector.com
Two of six county charter amendments likely to pass as ranked-choice voting is soundly defeated
Preliminary election results show two of six amendments to the Clark County Charter are likely to be approved by voters. As of the updated election results released on Saturday, Nov. 12, measures involving selection processes for top officials in the county were poised to be approved with strong margins in their favor. A measure regarding the addition of a preamble looks like it will fail, while measures regarding ranked-choice voting, reducing the signature requirement for initiatives and the establishment of a diversity and inclusion officer were trending toward defeat.
Thousands of Portland mayor's texts were missing for years
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of text messages from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s city-issued iPhone and the phones of other top officials went missing for years from the public record, including texts he sent after former President Donald Trump directed federal agents to the city to quell nightly racial justice protests. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the city uses specialized software to capture text messaging on city-issued phones so they can be retained for public record requests, but the software can’t capture encrypted messages sent using Apple’s iMessage service. OPB’s investigation found the mayor and his staff sent and received thousands of iMessage texts between 2017 and 2021 and those messages were not captured — and therefore not included — in key public records requests about the protests, policing and other issues. Users can turn iMessage off and instead send texts outside Apple’s proprietary system by toggling a button in the iPhone’s settings. Wheeler and other city officials signed a document saying they understood they must toggle iMessage to the off position and Wheeler was repeatedly reminded of that, OPB reported.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: "Phase 2" of Charter Reform, Mayor Wheeler's Missing Texts, and the Trouble with Codifying Abortion Rights
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hey, lookit this...
thereflector.com
Horch elected as sheriff, Marshall likely to represent North Clark County on council
The latest count of ballots for county government races have newcomers as front-runners for Clark County Council seats, while a high-ranking sheriff’s office deputy is set to take the helm of the department. As of the Saturday count of ballots, sheriff’s chief criminal deputy John Horch had the lead...
thelundreport.org
Multnomah County Employee Claims Retaliation Over Measure 110 Funding Denial
Prominent community leader LaKeesha Dumas has warned her employer, Multnomah County, that she is prepared to sue over what she says is retaliation related to her position on a state council that denied the county funding. After the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council denied the county’s grant application seeking...
focushillsboro.com
Mark Meek Narrowly Wins The Oregon Senate Seat
Mark Meek: The Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer was hopeful that the early returns in the race for Senate District 20, which indicated that he and the Democratic challenger Mark Meek were nearly tied in the race, would swing in his favor as more mail-in votes were counted in the election that took place on November 8.
2022 midterm election changed the political landscape. What about the US?
From Oregon governor to the balance of power in congress, this mid-term election will change the political landscape of the state and the nation.
Incumbent Sonya Fischer appears ready to accept defeat in Clackamas County Commission race against challenger Ben West
Incumbent Clackamas County Commissioner Sonya Fischer called challenger Ben West on Sunday to congratulate him on his apparent victory in the close and expensive race for her seat on the powerful county board. But when reached by phone Monday afternoon, Fischer said she thinks there’s still an outside chance she...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon seeks help drafting psilocybin rules; housing Clark County’s homeless women veterans; Goonies house in Astoria for sale
The Oregon Health Authority is holding three public hearings this week about a new set of draft rules regarding the psychedelic drug psilocybin. OHA has been tasked with regulating the rollout of psilocybin use in the state after Oregonians voted in 2020 to legalize the use of the hallucinogenic drug in supervised facilities. “The public comment period is open for any member of the public to provide feedback,” said Angie Allbee, section manager for Oregon Psilocybin Services. “We’re looking for anything that people disagree with, that they find concerning, and their solution on how to address that.” (Jane Vaughan/Jefferson Public Radio)
Voters on opposite ends of Portland helped Gonzalez beat Hardesty in city council race
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland had just one city council seat decided by this November midterm election, which saw incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lose to challenger Rene Gonzalez. A team from The Oregonian studied the race and found something interesting about the voter demographics — Gonzalez received the bulk of his votes from two ends of the city that seemingly couldn't be more opposite.
thereflector.com
Battle Ground council endorsement of transportation plan raises I-5 tolling concerns
The Battle Ground City Council has put its support behind an annual transportation policy plan, though not without discussion on light rail and the tolling included in the Interstate 5 bridge replacement. During its Nov. 7 meeting, the council voted 5-2 to endorse the Clark County Transportation Alliance’s 2023 policy...
Mark Meek eeks out a victory for Oregon Senate seat
Challenger unseats Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer in a district that's looking much more Democratic.Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer was hopeful that the early returns in the battle for Senate District 20 indicating nearly a dead heat between him and Democrat Mark Meek would swing in his direction as more mail-in votes were counted in the Nov. 8 election. Kennemer's wish would not come true after five straight days of ballot counting in the dramatically redrawn Oregon Senate district in Clackamas County. Covering the majority of Gladstone, Oregon City, Happy Valley, Mulino and other cities, SD20 has been considered a battleground district...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Southwest Washington Congressional Race Tightens, Bad Cop Concedes in County Prosecutor Race, and Elon Musk Ruins Twitter (Even More)
3rd Congressional District update: After Clark County dropped its latest batch of ballots around 6 pm last night, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's lead over MAGA Republican Joe Kent shrunk to just 5,882 votes. She led by more than 10,000 on election night, and the trend of later-arriving ballots in Clark County shifting toward Kent could spell disaster for keeping Washington's most prominent election denier out of Congress. Clark County is reporting about 45,000 more ballots to drop over the next couple of days, and it looks like this one will be a nail-biter.
Former Oregon securities broker found guilty of evading $2.5 million in income taxes
A jury Monday found James Millegan, a 65-year-old former securities broker from McMinnville, guilty of evading $2.5 million in income taxes. He hid his income in multiple bank accounts and submitted false financial statements to the IRS from July 2009 through September 2016, according to federal prosecutors. Millegan was convicted...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Dump Truck & Concrete Company Owner Pleads Guilty, Nov. 16
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—The former owner and general manager of dump truck hauling and concrete companies based in Damascus, Oregon pleaded guilty today to willfully failing to pay employment taxes despite withholding them from employee paychecks. Rebekah Joy Williams, 44, a resident of Damascus, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay over employment taxes. According to court documents, until the third and fourth quarters of 2017, Williams owned and operated Anbasa Transport LLC and Kelaye Conrete LLC, commercial dump truck hauling and concrete companies registered in Oregon that formerly operated in both Oregon and Washington State. As the sole owner and general manager of both companies, Williams was responsible for collecting, accounting for, and paying federal income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes (also known as FICA taxes) on behalf of her employees. Over at least a three-year period, from 2015-2017, Williams withheld these taxes from her employees’ paychecks and provided them with paystubs reflecting the withholdings. Despite doing so, IRS records showed that Williams made no payroll tax payments on behalf of either company from the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017. In total, Williams failed to pay approximately $112,257 in employment taxes to the IRS. On October 19, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 19-count indictment charging Williams with willfully failing to collect or pay over employment taxes. Williams faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice her gross gains resulting from the offense, and three years of supervised release. She will be sentenced on February 14, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut. As part of her plea agreement, Williams has agreed to pay $725,492 in restitution to the IRS. This case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by Claire M. Fay, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Comments / 25