Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Related
nickalive.net
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
nickalive.net
Dana Simpson Gives 'Phoebe and Her Unicorn' Animated Series Update
In June 2020, it was revealed that Nickelodeon had won the rights to Dana Simpson’s comic strip Phoebe and Her Unicorn, a property that the studio was eyeing as a multi-platform franchise across an TV animated series, movies and more. However, not much more has been said about the project since the original report, until now.
nickalive.net
Paramount+ to Premiere New Episodes of 'Behind the Music' on November 29
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES ALL-NEW EPISODES OF “BEHIND THE MUSIC” TO PREMIERE TUESDAY, NOV. 29. New Episodes of the Groundbreaking Documentary Series, Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, to Feature Jennifer Lopez, Boy George, Remy Ma and More. Official Trailer and Key Art Released. Nov. 11, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Unveil Premiere Date and Trailer For New 'Snow Day' Musical Movie
NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT+ SET DECEMBER 16 FOR PREMIERE OF SNOW DAY, ORIGINAL MOVIE MUSICAL BASED ON AN ICONIC CLASSIC. Share it: @Nickelodeon @ParamountPlus #SnowDayMovie. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 -- Nickelodeon and Paramount+ today revealed the premiere date and official trailer for the all-new original movie musical Snow Day. The film will be available to stream beginning Friday, Dec. 16 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and premiere on Nickelodeon that same evening at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). In the U.K. and Australia, Snow Day will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount + on December 17. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets and Nickelodeon's international channels will be announced at a later date.
nickalive.net
RECUR and Nickelodeon Announce TMNT NFTs
BREAKING: NYC Turtle Adoptions worth Shell-ebrating!. Manhattan, NY — On the corner of this famous city block hides a half-forgotten New York institution. But once a year, a crowd of excited patrons once a year shines a spotlight on this otherwise dark corner of town. Tucked under a historic...
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory horror movie that's had audiences puking, has now officially been submitted for Oscar consideration
The horror sequel that's had people puking, fainting and getting ambulances called has been submitted to the Oscars!. It's been the most talked about horror movie of 2022, and now Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory slasher sequel that's had audiences puking, fainting and getting ambulances called - and that's done insane numbers at the box office - is being submitted for the world's most prestigious film awards.
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
ComicBook
Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer Officially Released
Magic Mike is gearing up for one final ride and it's hitting the big screen next year. Channing Tatum is returning to play his beloved stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which will round out the Magic Mike trilogy. The film was initially planned as a streaming exclusive for HBO Max, but has since been reworked for a theatrical release. We may still be a few months from said release, but fans will be getting a big glimpse of footage from the new movie this week.
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson New Arkham Origins and Telltale Inspired Batsuit
Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most accurate Caped Crusader's that's ever been seen in live-action. With top notch detective skills and a neo-noir genre, it seems that Warner Bros. has finally gotten the character right. One of the things that could have been better about the film would have been featuring a more accurate Batman costume. Although the suit Pattinson wore was pretty darn good, it's hard to move on from the previous interpretation. One fan thinks that the next film could give the character a pretty accurate look and had even designed a concept.
GamesRadar
Warner Bros. wants more Harry Potter movies as Fantastic Beasts put on hold
The studio is looking to "focus on franchises" going forward, says Discovery CEO David Zaslav
nickalive.net
Paramount+ UK Premieres 'Tulsa King'
Out of prison. Out of allies. Out to build his own criminal empire. Don’t miss Sylvester Stallone in new series, Tulsa King, stream now on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites!...
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Good Night, and Good Luck Series in the Works at AMC From George Clooney
We have breaking news, ladies and gentleman: AMC is developing a series based on the 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck, with George Clooney returning as executive producer, TVLine has learned. The six-episode series — which has opened a writers’ room in hopes of earning a straight-to-series order —...
nickalive.net
"The Drill" with Karama Horne | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Drill" with Karama Horne | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Friend of the show Karama Horne returns to dig into “The Drill!” As a giant drill threatens to breach the walls of Ba Sing Se, Team Avatar has to figure out if it’ll be possible to stop it in time. Not if Azula, Ty Lee and Mai have anything to say about it! Well… at least Azula and Ty Lee. Janet, Dante and Karama applaud everyone’s efforts and appreciate the detail and design of the infamous Drill. And speaking of design… Karama delights everyone by speculating on what clothing designers Mai would wear IRL. Don’t get caught in the slurry!
nickalive.net
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 113 - "All The World's A Stage" - Roddenberry Entertainment
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 113 - "All The World's A Stage" - Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, episode 13, "All The World's A Stage" goes into the Mission Log. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' for...
Brendan Fraser Blasts the Golden Globes, “Will Not Participate” for ‘The Whale’
With the anticipated release of The Whale, star Brendan Fraser has been the name on everybody’s lips, and for good reason: we are living in the Brenaissance. The actor, who has continued to demonstrate why he has such a faithful fanbase, recently shared that he will stick to his guns when it comes to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Fraser is refusing to participate in this year’s Golden Globe Awards despite the release of his buzzy forthcoming film.
nickalive.net
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | Here Come the Autobots | Animation | Transformers Official
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | Here Come the Autobots | Animation | Transformers Official. Transformers: EarthSpark is streaming now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and Family Programming...
nickalive.net
SyFy Sistas & the Star Trek: Prodigy Cast: Kevin & Dan Hageman | Trek Geeks Podcast Network
SyFy Sistas & the Star Trek: Prodigy Cast: Kevin & Dan Hageman | Trek Geeks Podcast Network. Star Trek Prodigy's Creators and Showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman sit down with the Sistas for a short chat. Video by William Tom. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at...
Comments / 0