Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he was certain that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile.“I have no doubt that it was not our missile,” Mr Zelensky told the Ukrainian media.He said he believed Tuesday's explosion was caused by a Russian missile, adding that he based his conclusions on reports from Ukraine's military which he “cannot but trust”.Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying he believed Ukraine should already have been given access to the site of the explosion.“Do we have the right to be in the investigation team? Of course,” he...

7 HOURS AGO