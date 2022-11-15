Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | Here Come the Autobots | Animation | Transformers Official
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | Here Come the Autobots | Animation | Transformers Official. Transformers: EarthSpark is streaming now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and Family Programming...
nickalive.net
How to Stream 'The Real Love Boat' For FREE on Paramount+
Set sail and look for love in The Real Love Boat! Catch up now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. In the new reality series, real-life singles are brought together for a Mediterranean voyage in search of The One. Each single will tackle compatibility and chemistry challenges along the way, but only one lucky couple will win a cash bounty and ultimate luxury Princess Cruise.
nickalive.net
Sing & Learn about Indigenous Americans w/ Emmanuel & PAW Patrol! 🌎 | Noggin
Sing & Learn about Indigenous Americans w/ Emmanuel & PAW Patrol! 🌎 | Noggin. Emmanuel teaches Rubble about chickee houses - a type of building that is used as a home for the Seminole tribe in Florida. Then Emmanuel, Rubble and Skye sing a song celebrating the values of Indigenous Americans, such as passing down stories through generations and taking care of Earth.
nickalive.net
Nicktoons UK to Host SpongeBob JinglePants
This Christmas, laugh your SquarePants off with back-to-back episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants! Tune into SpongeBob JinglePants, starts Monday 28th November 2022, only on Nicktoons UK & Ireland!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical...
nickalive.net
Isaiah Crews vs. Terry Crews: Shake & Shimmy CHALLENGE! | BLAST OFF! The Ultimate NERF Competition | Nickelodeon
Isaiah Crews vs. Terry Crews: Shake & Shimmy CHALLENGE! | BLAST OFF! The Ultimate NERF Competition | Nickelodeon. Isaiah Crews and his dad Terry Crews compete with the new Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS-10 Blaster in the shake & shimmy blitz challenge including catching, field goals and more! The champion will take home the Nerf BLAST OFF! trophy - who do you think will win? #AD.
Graphic videos of Takeoff's death are popping up on social media and fans are calling on platforms to take the clips down
The Migos rapper was killed at a bowling alley on Tuesday morning. Videos and images of the aftermath surfaced on social media and "hearing Quavo" trended.
Criss Angel feared Ginuwine had 'a stroke or heart attack' after magic stunt went wrong
Illusionist Criss Angel said he was concerned singer Ginuwine suffered "a stroke or heart attack" after a stunt went wrong on "Magic with the Stars" this month.
Video shows Alabama girl realizing fair’s Mega Drop ride wasn’t buckled
A nine-year-old who visited the Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile said she was “screaming for help” when she realized she wasn’t buckled into a ride Friday night. A video shared on social media shows a girl, identified as Isabella Carmicheal, strapped into the Mega Drop ride at the fair. As the ride slowly ascends, she began to scream.
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
After Britney Spears Said She Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Posting Too Much On Instagram, She’s Dropped 8 Posts In 2 Days
There aren’t many celebrities on social media who post as candidly or as often as Britney Spears. The beloved pop star shares everything from fun dancing videos to deeply personal reflections on her time under a conservatorship, as well as some content that's a bit more adult. Now and again, however, fans can get on her a bit about updating everyone too often. That backlash led the singer to admit she felt “embarrassed” about posting “too much.” Many fans thought that might mean we’d hear less from Spears in the immediate future. Nope.
Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76
Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group. It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of...
Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Post About Literal & Metaphorical Reflection
Nearly one year since the end of her highly-controversial conservatorship, pop legend Britney Spears is looking back at her first year of freedom, twirling onto her Instagram page with a cryptic message about reflection. “It’s fall so I have to take this week to reflect back on this year !!!,” Spears wrote alongside a clip depicting her performing her signature dance move to the tune of Rihanna’s “Man Down" on Wednesday, November 2. “A lot has happened …” she shared, seemingly referencing her long-running legal battles.But to Spears, it seems reflection is far from a metaphorical process — later...
Britney Spears Remembers 'Shaking For 15 Minutes' After Buying Something For Herself For The First Time In 15 Years
Britney Spears is reflecting on more things she had missed out on during her near-14-years in her conservatorship. "The significance in buying something for the first time in 15 years … security held my credit card for 15 years … when it was my time to purchase I always had to step aside and be ghosted as they would type the code in and write my name," she claimed in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 13, referring to the team that controlled every aspect of her life during those troubling years.
Britney Spears Accuses Dad Jamie Of Not Answer 'Straightforward Questions' About Money During Grueling Deposition
Britney Spears' lawyer tried to get Jamie Spears to answer questions during his recent deposition, which took place in August, but he refused, according to court documents obtained by Radar. The pop star's attorney Mathew Rosengart brought up that Jamie told the court he needed to pay for his daughter's...
11-Year-Old Refuses to ‘Love Dog’ He Never Wanted
Pets are generally considered something that most children have at one point wanted, or had growing up. And this makes sense, as science proves that having a pet reduces stress and improves overall mood and the quality of an owner’s mental health.
nickalive.net
SyFy Sistas & the Star Trek: Prodigy Cast: Kevin & Dan Hageman | Trek Geeks Podcast Network
SyFy Sistas & the Star Trek: Prodigy Cast: Kevin & Dan Hageman | Trek Geeks Podcast Network. Star Trek Prodigy's Creators and Showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman sit down with the Sistas for a short chat. Video by William Tom. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at...
nickalive.net
"The Drill" with Karama Horne | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Drill" with Karama Horne | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Friend of the show Karama Horne returns to dig into “The Drill!” As a giant drill threatens to breach the walls of Ba Sing Se, Team Avatar has to figure out if it’ll be possible to stop it in time. Not if Azula, Ty Lee and Mai have anything to say about it! Well… at least Azula and Ty Lee. Janet, Dante and Karama applaud everyone’s efforts and appreciate the detail and design of the infamous Drill. And speaking of design… Karama delights everyone by speculating on what clothing designers Mai would wear IRL. Don’t get caught in the slurry!
nickalive.net
Dana Simpson Gives 'Phoebe and Her Unicorn' Animated Series Update
In June 2020, it was revealed that Nickelodeon had won the rights to Dana Simpson’s comic strip Phoebe and Her Unicorn, a property that the studio was eyeing as a multi-platform franchise across an TV animated series, movies and more. However, not much more has been said about the project since the original report, until now.
An actor went viral for his videos parodying a stereotypican French man in LA. Now he's hoping to turn 'François' into a household name.
Pacheco's video playing a stereotypical French man called François went hugely viral on TikTok. The actor says he has big plans for his character.
YouTuber Jeffree Star was filmed pulling out a gun in his car, saying it is 'very normal' and makes him feel safe
Jeffree Star can be seen handing a gun to Shane Dawson who visited him in Wyoming as part of a new YouTube collaboration between the pair.
Comments / 0