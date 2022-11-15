Effective: 2022-11-17 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 3 to 6 inches over northeastern Ashland County. * WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO