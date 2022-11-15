Read full article on original website
No. 3 Badger volleyball preparing for home stretch
Devin Chandler played four games for the Badgers during the 2020 season and was on the UW roster in 2021 before transferring six weeks into the season.
UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh is mourning the loss of former Badgers running back Brent Moss. In a statement posted on Twitter, McIntosh described Moss as one of the leaders of the football program’s revival in the early 1990s. “I would have loved blocking for...
SSM Health holds interactive art display
Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House.
Madison Axe to open on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
Man accused of selling migratory birds
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 60-year-old man was indicted for allegedly selling migratory birds, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin announced Wednesday. Jorge Luis Iglesias is accused of three counts of violating the Migratory Bird Trafficking Act for selling Yellow-faced Grassquits. The indictment, returned on Saturday,...
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
All lanes of WIS 60 near Lodi open after power line blocks road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on a portion of WIS 60 near Lodi due to a power line over the roadway, officials stated Tuesday. In an alert sent by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it is noted that both the westbound and eastbound lanes on WIS 60 from Hillestad Road to Lindsay Road were blocked. The call for the downed powerline came in just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
UW Health celebrates 12,000th kidney transplant
The Jail Consolidation Project is waiting on the final designs following a proposal veto during the 2023 budget process, keeping the project moving forward.
Snowplow operators ask public for safe driving ahead of snow
Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House.
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release
(AP) – A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76...
Avoid delays and fees by shipping gifts sooner
The Jail Consolidation Project is waiting on the final designs following a proposal veto during the 2023 budget process, keeping the project moving forward.
Join in the Social Media Blitz | Download posters here
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Join the Blitz and help attack hunger in southern Wisconsin. On Wednesday, the Share Your Holidays Social Media Blitz begins with the goal of filling social media pages with vital reminders about what too many people in our community are forced to face every day: Food Insecurity.
New martial arts gym opens on Rimrock Road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new martial arts gym dedicated to inclusivity and available to all ages is now open in Madison. Forward Thai Boxing, located at 2500 Rimrock Road, aims to provide students with high-quality instruction in a safe, strengths-based learning environment. “This is a sport for anybody, any...
Comedian Joe Gatto announces tour stop in Madison next year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comedian Joe Gatto announced the first round of 2023 dates for his ongoing tour Tuesday, revealing that he’ll be making a stop in Madison. The comedian will visit Overture Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, as part of the “Night of Comedy” tour.
Snow tapering off today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After steady snowfall yesterday, light snow will linger into this morning before tapering off through the afternoon hours. Locations further north where temperatures are a bit cooler are reporting some icy roads this morning. Take it easy on the roads, icy conditions could improve as temperatures climb above freezing this afternoon.
It’s impossible to commit to maybe: Business advice with Dave Lumley
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a book for business managers with how-to steps for moving forward with confidence. Former CEO of Spectrum brands in the Madison area Dave Lumley wrote the business guide, called “It’s Impossible to Commit to Maybe.”. Lumley, whose book is now a bestseller...
“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah coming to Madison next year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comedian Trevor Noah will swing through Madison next year as part of a planned world tour next fall. The longtime host of The Daily Show announced a slew of 2023 performances across the U.S., split between the first and last several months of the year. It’s...
Janesville Chinese restaurant, Cozy Inn, celebrates 100 years in business
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Venturing twenty steps up to the second story of 214 W. Milwaukee Street will land you inside of Cozy Inn, the Chinese restaurant celebrating a milestone of 100 years in business this November. It’s an anniversary that continues to make Cozy Inn one of the oldest...
Veto keeps Dane County Jail project moving forward
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jail Consolidation Project is waiting on the final designs following a proposal veto during the 2023 budget process, keeping the project moving forward. “The board has been going back and forth for a number of years over how to replace it and what to replace...
