MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on a portion of WIS 60 near Lodi due to a power line over the roadway, officials stated Tuesday. In an alert sent by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it is noted that both the westbound and eastbound lanes on WIS 60 from Hillestad Road to Lindsay Road were blocked. The call for the downed powerline came in just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

LODI, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO