Effective: 2022-11-17 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Ashland; Iron WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, except 8 to 14 inches for northern Iron County possible. * WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southern Ashland and Iron counties are likely to see much less snowfall in this time period with accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible.

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO