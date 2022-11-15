ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 3

Related
thevalemagazine.com

Fly Geyser: Nevada’s Accidental Manmade Wonder

When most people think of the Nevada desert, they think of an arid expanse without a drop of water in sight. What they don’t realize, though, is that the desert is home to multiple six-foot-tall geysers that spit boiling water five-plus feet in the air. Known as the Fly...
NEVADA STATE
upr.org

New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
NEVADA STATE
KREM2

3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake north of Missoula, Mont. woke people up on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake at 3.7. The shaking was felt at 6:47 a.m. local Montana time (5:47 a.m. pacific time). A USGS map shows people near...
MISSOULA, MT
FOX Reno

Harmful algal blooms persist in Lake Tahoe

Incline Village, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lake Tahoe is known internationally for its' beautiful blue hue, but what if that were to change?. There are a few factors contributing to the lake's blueness:. Clean air. Clean water. The amount of algae in the lake. UC Davis...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Nevada Current

Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech.  Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Could the SNWA's multi-billion dollar 'water grab' still happen?

Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss

Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

SNWA Multi-Billion Dollar Water Pipeline On Hold

The SNWA has had plans on the table to build a multi-million dollar pipeline to bring water from Eastern and Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada. Those plans are now on hold. According to an article posted by legendary investigative report George Knapp on 8NewsNow.com, there has been a legal battle that has been waged for years between the SNWA (Southern Nevada Water Authority) and a group comprised of environmentalists and ranchers. The SNWA is willing to spend $15 billion dollars or more to build a 300-mile long pipeline to bring underground water from the Great Basin National Park and other aquifers in Nevada, to the most populous city in the state, Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Great Basin’ Review: A Documentarian’s Intimate Portrait of Rural Nevada

Las Vegas and Reno and midterm-election cliffhanger headlines — that’s more or less the sum of what many Americans know about Nevada. In The Great Basin, New York-based filmmaker Chivas DeVinck (The Poets) zeroes in on a section of the state’s vast rural stretches and a few of the hardy locals. With their connection to the land and their never-ending contest with the elements, these are people who are often romanticized as salt-of-the-earth emblems and, at least as often, excluded from the larger social conversation. Anyone who’s driven Nevada’s so-called Loneliest Road in America or some other soul-testing stretch of asphalt...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy