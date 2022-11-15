ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RI Coalition: Antisemitic note should be deemed hate crime

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Coalition for Israel is urging the Providence Police Department to charge the woman accused of leaving an antisemitic note at the Brown RISD Hillel last month with hate crime.

Tanyalee Lugo was arrested last week and charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the note, which was found in the reception area of the Weiner Center and discovered by staff on Oct. 30.

The activist coalition said the incident “clearly falls under Rhode Island’s definition of a hate crime.”

“It is outrageous that this incident is not being charged as a hate crime,” the coalition said in a statement. “What occurred was hateful antisemitic speech accompanied by disorderly conduct targeting Jewish students and staff at Brown RISD Hillel.”

Hate crime isn’t an official charge in Rhode Island, but rather an enhancement that can increase penalties upon conviction.

A spokesperson for the R.I. Attorney General’s Office told 12 News the case was brought to their attention by Brown University and Providence police. The office is “currently reviewing the case to determine if further action is appropriate.”

